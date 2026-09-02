Travis Kelce's new Tommy Hilfiger fashion campaign gave the world its first official look at another member of his household this week: a fluffy white Samoyed named Wendy, the dog he shares with his wife, Taylor Swift.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, is one of several sports and fashion stars featured in Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2026 campaign, which debuted Tuesday and was filmed at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In the roughly two-minute ad, Kelce arrives at the hotel wearing a gray hoodie and tan coat, encountering fellow campaign stars including model Gigi Hadid, tennis player Frances Tiafoe and retired NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony before settling into a suite, where Wendy joins him on a couch for the campaign's most talked-about moment.

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Speaking with Vogue about the dog's inclusion in the shoot, Kelce said the Hilfiger creative team had originally floated the idea of bringing a canine into the campaign, and he offered up Wendy without hesitation. "We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too," Kelce told the magazine. "Those are some of my favorite shots." Asked about the dog directly, Kelce did not hide his affection. "Are you kidding me? She lights up my day," he said.

Wendy's name had not been officially confirmed prior to the campaign's release, despite months of fan speculation about a dog first spotted traveling with Kelce in July, when the Samoyed was photographed disembarking a private jet with him in Palm Beach, Florida. Forbes identified the dog's name as Wendy in its coverage of the Tommy Hilfiger ad, according to reporting from TMZ, though the outlet briefly removed the name from its story before it was later reinstated and picked up more broadly by other outlets.

The dog's public debut adds a fourth pet to the household Kelce and Swift have built since their wedding this summer. Swift has long been known for her trio of cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, animals that have appeared throughout her career in social media posts, music videos and professional photo shoots. Benjamin Button notably appeared alongside Swift on the cover of Time magazine after she was named the publication's 2023 Person of the Year.

Kelce and Swift married this offseason in a ceremony held at Madison Square Garden, an event that drew a wide array of high-profile guests from both the entertainment and sports worlds. Photos from the wedding reportedly included garden-themed decor featuring a portrait of the couple holding a white dog, an image some fans have since connected to Wendy's earlier, less formal public sightings.

Tuesday's campaign marks the formal start of Kelce's new partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, which the brand's namesake designer described in a statement as a natural pairing given Kelce's cultural reach. "Travis Kelce is one of the most magnetic figures in sport and culture today," Tommy Hilfiger said. "He is at the forefront of a new generation of athletes expressing themselves through style." Kelce, for his part, described a personal connection to the brand dating back to his teenage years. "Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy [Tommy Hilfiger] Sailing Gear jackets, I've been drawn toward the brand's confident style," he said.

The Fall 2026 campaign is set to be followed by a deeper collaboration between Kelce and the brand, with a dedicated design partnership planned for spring 2027. Kelce joins a lineup of past Tommy Hilfiger collaborators that has included tennis star Rafael Nadal, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, model Gigi Hadid and actress Zendaya.

The dog's appearance comes as Kelce continues balancing his football career with an expanding roster of outside business ventures, including a prior limited-edition collaboration with American Eagle under his Tru Kolors brand. Kelce, who considered retirement following the 2025 NFL season, ultimately signed a three-year contract worth up to 57.75 million dollars with the Chiefs this offseason, a deal structured as effectively a one-year, 12 million dollar arrangement that could mark the final chapter of his playing career. Should Kelce eventually step away from football, he now has plenty of company waiting at home, with Wendy set to remain a fixture both in the Kelce-Swift household and, evidently, on brand campaigns going forward.