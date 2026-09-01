Zendaya has built one of Hollywood's most closely watched careers over the past decade and a half, moving from Disney Channel star to Emmy-winning drama lead and franchise blockbuster fixture. Here are 10 facts about the actress that trace that path.

Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and "Zendaya" means "to give thanks" in the Shona language, according to IMDb. She has said the name reflects her mixed heritage, drawing on African American roots from her father's side and German and Scottish ancestry from her mother's side. Before acting, Zendaya worked as a child model for retailers including Macy's, Old Navy and Mervyn's, according to IMDb. She was also part of a hip-hop dance group as a child and appeared as a backup dancer in a Sears commercial alongside Selena Gomez, according to a summary of her career published by The Fact Site. Zendaya auditioned for the lead role in a school production of "James and the Giant Peach" but was instead cast in the nonspeaking role of the silkworm, according to The Fact Site. She was also held back a grade in kindergarten to work on her social skills, an experience she has said helped shape her later focus and discipline. She turned down the role of Storm in "X-Men: Apocalypse," reportedly because she felt the part was not substantial enough, according to IMDb. The role ultimately went to actress Alexandra Shipp, who also replaced Zendaya in a separate 2014 Lifetime biopic about singer Aaliyah after Zendaya dropped out of that project over concerns about production quality and how the film was being handled. Zendaya became a vegetarian as a child after witnessing conditions inside a slaughterhouse, according to The Fact Site, and has maintained a largely plant-based diet for most of her life since. She has said she is not particularly fond of vegetables despite the dietary choice. She met her now-husband, actor Tom Holland, while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016. Though dating rumors began circulating as early as 2017, the couple did not publicly confirm their relationship until 2021, according to The Fact Site. Zendaya and Holland were married in 2026. At age 24, Zendaya became the youngest person ever to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, earning the honor for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO's "Euphoria," according to Kiddle's summary of her career. She has since won the award a second time, becoming a two-time Emmy winner for the same role. Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, has served as her manager throughout much of her career, according to a compilation of facts published by The Pop Tales. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, worked as a stage manager at a Bay Area theater during Zendaya's childhood, an environment that helped introduce her to performing at a young age. In 2021, Zendaya became the youngest person ever to receive the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award, recognizing her influence on the fashion industry, according to Mental Floss. She launched her first major fashion collaboration, a line with Tommy Hilfiger called Tommy X Zendaya, in 2019, and has said she deliberately used red carpet fashion earlier in her career to help establish herself as more than a Disney Channel actress. "I would show up to shit I had no business being at just so I could get the look," she said in a 2021 interview cited by Mental Floss. "I was called a seat-filler for years... but I looked good though, so how about that." Zendaya's breakout role came as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up," which premiered in 2010 to 6.2 million viewers, one of the network's most-watched premieres at the time, according to Kiddle. She went on to produce and star in a second Disney Channel series, "K.C. Undercover," before transitioning into major film roles including Michelle "MJ" Jones in Marvel's rebooted "Spider-Man" trilogy and Chani in the "Dune" film franchise.