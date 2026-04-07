Three years after stepping into the iconic role of Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid," Halle Bailey says the intense racist backlash she faced during the film's casting and release ultimately became a "beautiful experience" that taught her to listen to her inner voice and "block out the noise."

In a candid new interview with The Independent published this week, the 26-year-old actress and singer reflected on the 2023 project while promoting her upcoming romantic comedy "You, Me & Tuscany." Bailey described portraying the beloved mermaid as transformative, both professionally and personally, despite the torrent of online criticism that erupted after her casting was announced in 2019 and intensified with the film's trailer and premiere.

"It was a beautiful experience for me — and I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside. I learnt how to block out the noise," Bailey told the outlet. She added that being thrust into the center of polarized opinions felt strangely liberating: "It was actually freeing to be in the middle of this conversation where so many different opinions were coming in, and they were so opposite from one another... I felt like I was watching myself inside a cup, seeing how people react to it."

Although Bailey did not explicitly name the controversy in the interview, much of the "noise" stemmed from racist online backlash. Critics, many hiding behind anonymous accounts and the viral hashtag #NotMyAriel, objected to a Black actress playing the traditionally depicted red-haired, fair-skinned mermaid from Hans Christian Andersen's tale and the 1989 animated classic. The discourse included boycotts, review-bombing of the trailer on YouTube and hateful comments questioning Disney's decision.

Bailey has long maintained a graceful stance on the subject. In earlier interviews around the film's release, she acknowledged that as a Black woman in the spotlight, such reactions were "not really a shock anymore." She focused instead on the positive impact the role could have for young girls who saw themselves reflected in a Disney princess for the first time.

A Defining Role Amid Division

Disney's announcement that Bailey would star as Ariel came after an extensive global search. Director Rob Marshall praised her vocal talent and ethereal presence, noting her powerful rendition of "Part of Your World" during auditions. Bailey, already known as one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle and for roles in "Grown-ish" and "The Color Purple," brought a fresh, soulful interpretation to the character.

The film, released in May 2023, ultimately grossed over $569 million worldwide despite the pre-release controversy. Critics and audiences praised Bailey's performance, with many highlighting her emotional depth, vocal range and chemistry with co-stars including Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The movie introduced a new generation to the story while sparking broader conversations about representation in Hollywood.

Bailey has repeatedly credited the experience with helping her grow. In the recent interview, she described feeling as though she was observing public reactions from a detached perspective, which reinforced her sense of self. "Growing up in the industry can really develop your sense of self, and for me, it keeps me grounded in a way," she said. "I know for some people it's the opposite but I just always think to myself, 'None of this is real.'"

Her resilience drew admiration from mentors and peers. Bailey has spoken in the past about advice from Beyoncé, who signed Chloe x Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment label. The superstar reportedly told the sisters early on: "Don't ever read the comments." That guidance proved valuable during the height of the "Little Mermaid" scrutiny.

Director Rob Marshall and other cast members publicly defended the casting, emphasizing that Ariel's essence — curiosity, bravery and longing for more — transcended physical appearance. Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the animated film, offered heartfelt support, stating that heart and spirit matter most in bringing the character to life.

From Backlash to Personal Growth

The backlash was not isolated. Similar debates have surrounded diverse casting in other projects, from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to various superhero films. For Bailey, however, the "Little Mermaid" experience stood out because of the character's cultural significance as a symbol of youthful wonder and transformation.

In reflecting three years later, Bailey framed the ordeal as a lesson in self-trust. She compared the polarized opinions to being inside a fishbowl, watching external reactions without letting them define her. This mindset has carried into her subsequent work, including her music career and new film projects.

Bailey's latest project, "You, Me & Tuscany," pairs her with Regé-Jean Page in a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Italian countryside. The film marks another step in her evolution as an actress, moving from fantasy to more grounded, adult storytelling. During promotion for the movie, she has spoken about embracing womanhood at 26 and feeling "grown-grown" after navigating high-profile challenges.

She has also balanced motherhood and a high-profile custody situation with rapper DDG, while continuing to release music and appear at major events like the Grammys and NAACP Image Awards alongside her sister Chloe.

Lasting Impact on Representation

Bailey's casting as Ariel remains a milestone in Disney's live-action remakes. It signaled a willingness to reimagine classic tales with greater diversity, opening doors for broader storytelling. Young fans, particularly Black girls, expressed joy at seeing a princess who looked like them, with viral videos capturing emotional reactions to Bailey's performance.

Supporters argued that mermaids are fictional creatures, unbound by real-world racial constraints, and that talent should drive casting decisions. The film's success at the box office, combined with strong streaming numbers on Disney+, underscored audience appetite for inclusive narratives.

Bailey has avoided fueling further division in her recent comments. Instead, she emphasizes internal validation over external approval. Her ability to emerge from the controversy stronger and more self-assured resonates with many young artists facing public scrutiny in the social media age.

As she continues building her career — with potential projects in horror and other genres on the horizon — Bailey's reflections on "The Little Mermaid" serve as a testament to resilience. The role that once placed her at the center of heated cultural debate now stands as a pivotal chapter that taught her to tune out negativity and amplify her own voice.

In an industry where public opinion can shift rapidly, Bailey's approach offers a model of grace under pressure. "It was actually freeing," she said of the experience — a reminder that even the loudest noise can ultimately clarify what matters most.