NEW YORK — "Dancing with the Stars" unveiled its full season 35 cast on Wednesday, revealing a lineup of 16 celebrities that includes Grammy-nominated musicians, Olympic athletes, television veterans and reality stars, alongside the professional dancers who will guide them through the ballroom this fall.

The full reveal took place live on "Good Morning America," capping weeks of speculation and a handful of earlier confirmations that had trickled out ahead of Wednesday's official announcement.

Leading the cast is Taylor Hanson, one-third of the pop-rock band Hanson, who rose to fame alongside his brothers in the early 1990s with the hit single "MMMBop" from their album "Middle of Nowhere." Hanson will be partnered with pro Britt Stewart.

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Also joining the ballroom is Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Julia Stiles, best known for her breakout role in the 1999 teen comedy "10 Things I Hate About You." Stiles, who has also appeared in "Dexter," the "Bourne" film franchise, "Hustlers" and "Silver Linings Playbook," made her feature directorial debut last year with "Wish You Were Here." She is paired with pro Ezra Sosa.

Guillermo Rodriguez, the longtime comedic sidekick to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, was among the first celebrities confirmed for the season back in June. Rodriguez, who has worked on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for more than two decades after being discovered while working as a security guard in the show's parking lot, will dance with defending champion Witney Carson, who is returning to the competition while pregnant.

Reality television also has a significant presence in this year's cast. Maura Higgins, who finished as runner-up on the most recent season of "The Traitors" and previously competed on "Love Island," is paired with pro Mark Ballas. Ciara Miller, known for her role on Bravo's "Summer House," will dance with pro Brandon Armstrong. And Conner Leavitt, of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," will be partnered with rookie pro Adele Zaikman, who recently won the show's spinoff competition series, "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro."

Rounding out the reality and entertainment contingent is Savannah Bananas baseball star Jackson Olson, who rose to prominence with the exhibition barnstorming team known for blending baseball with dance routines and comedy. Olson is partnered with pro Emma Slater.

The cast also features two performers with extensive professional dance backgrounds. Jenna Dewan, known for her roles in "The Rookie" and the "Step Up" film franchise, began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and has since hosted "World of Dance" and "Flirty Dancing." She will compete alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Harry Shum Jr., known for his roles in "Glee" and "Grey's Anatomy," previously performed as a backup dancer for artists including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey. He is paired with pro Jenna Johnson.

Sports fans will recognize several new additions to the cast as well. "The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron will compete with pro Sharna Burgess, who is returning to the ballroom for the first time since 2011 after a lengthy hiatus from the show. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn is partnered with pro Pasha Pashkov, while Paralympian Ezra Frech will dance alongside pro Daniella Karagach. Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood rounds out the athletic and comedic mix, paired with pro Rylee Arnold.

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis will also compete this season, partnered with pro Alan Bersten, while "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Tatyana Ali is paired with pro Jan Ravnik.

Among the season's most notable pairings is Sarah Jane Nader, known for appearing on Freeform's "Love Thy Nader" alongside her sisters, including former "DWTS" competitor Brooks Nader. Sarah Jane Nader will be partnered with Hailey Bills, a former "Dancing" troupe member who has been promoted to full professional status for the new season. Their partnership marks the third same-sex pairing in the show's history.

Bills' promotion to pro status is not the only shakeup on the professional dancer side this season. Adele Zaikman also joins the professional roster for the first time after winning "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" earlier this summer, while Mark Ballas returns after previously serving as a judge on that same spinoff series.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as the show's judging panel for season 35, while Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will once again serve as co-hosts. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's reveal, Ribeiro described what continues to draw audiences back to the long-running competition series each season.

Ribeiro said the "magic" of the show lies in the thoughtful pairings between celebrities and professional dancers, a dynamic he said remains at the heart of the series even as its cast composition shifts year to year.

Julianne Hough, meanwhile, teased a particular theme night she is especially looking forward to this season.

"The fashion is going to be really fun with one specific theme night," Hough said. "For me at least, I'm very excited."

Season 35 will kick off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu. The premiere will also introduce a new live companion special, "DWTS After Party," hosted by season 34 winner Robert Irwin, which will air following the Sept. 16 episode. The special will feature check-ins with eliminated contestants and a look back at standout moments from the night, alongside appearances from past "DWTS" competitors.

This season marks another milestone for the franchise as it continues to draw from an increasingly wide range of celebrity backgrounds, from professional athletes and Olympians to musicians, chefs and television personalities, reflecting the show's long-running strategy of pairing broad name recognition with the physical and emotional demands of live competitive ballroom dancing.

Fans eager to follow the season's early frontrunners and underdogs will have their first opportunity to see the full cast perform when the two-night premiere begins airing later this month.