BTS Notches Tenth French Gold Certification as Swim Joins Dynamite and Butter in SNEP Streaming Milestone

SEOUL — South Korean boy band BTS has earned its 10th gold certification from France's national recording industry body, with the group's single "Swim" reaching the milestone roughly five months after its release, the group's label announced this week.

Big Hit Music said Wednesday that the Syndicat National de l'Edition Phonographique, France's official music certification organization known as SNEP, awarded "Swim" gold status as of Aug. 20. The certification is based on a combination of streaming activity, digital downloads and physical album sales, and requires a track to accumulate the equivalent of 15 million units in France to qualify.

"Swim" is the focus track from BTS's fifth full-length album, "Arirang," which was released in March. According to the label, the song reached gold certification in about five months, the second-fastest turnaround for the group behind only "Dynamite," the 2020 hit that became BTS's breakout global crossover single.

The achievement marks the 10th time a BTS song has received SNEP gold certification, a run that includes some of the group's best-known tracks, among them "Dynamite," "Butter," "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, and "Fake Love." The certifications reflect the septet's sustained popularity in France, one of the largest music markets in Europe and a longtime stronghold for the group's fan base.

"Swim" was released March 20 as the lead single from "Arirang," accompanied by a music video directed by Tanu Muiño and filmed against the coastal backdrop of Lisbon, Portugal. The video features the group alongside American actress Lili Reinhart and depicts the septet working aboard a sailing ship. The song has also found traction beyond streaming charts: it earned BTS a nomination for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. The group is also up for the award for best K-pop act, a category it has won three times in previous years.

"Arirang" itself has continued to perform well on global album charts nearly half a year after its release. According to the latest Billboard chart dated Aug. 29, the album ranked No. 24 on the Billboard 200, extending its run on the chart to five months since its debut. The album marks BTS's return to full-group releases following the completion of the members' mandatory military service in South Korea, and it has been framed by the band and its label as a homecoming project, drawing its title from the traditional Korean folk song of the same name.

The gold certification news arrives as BTS is in the midst of its largest concert tour to date. The Arirang World Tour began April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, and is scheduled to run through March 2027, spanning more than 85 shows across 34 cities in 23 countries. Industry observers have described it as the most extensive tour ever undertaken by a K-pop act.

This week, the tour brought BTS to Chicago's Soldier Field for back-to-back concerts Thursday and Friday, the group's first performances at the stadium in more than seven years. BTS previously made history there in 2019 during its "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour, when it became the first K-pop act to headline a standalone concert at the venue. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office proclaimed Aug. 27 and 28 "BTS Day in Illinois" to mark the group's return, citing both its global cultural influence and the charitable and community work associated with its fan base, known as ARMY.

BTS's run of certifications in France adds to a broader string of honors the group has collected across major international markets in recent years. In the United States, the group has become the most-certified Asian act in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America, with more than a dozen platinum-certified singles and dozens of additional gold and platinum honors spanning both group and solo releases. Individual members, including Jungkook and Jimin, have also picked up their own certifications and awards for solo material released during the band's hiatus from group activities.

The French certifications specifically have become a recurring marker of BTS's staying power in Europe. The group's earlier tracks reached the same milestone over a period of several years following their initial releases, while more recent singles, including "Swim," have reached gold status considerably faster, a trend the label has pointed to as evidence of the band's continued relevance following its return to full activity.

The tour's scale and the pace of chart and certification news around "Arirang" underscore how quickly BTS has re-established its commercial footing since regrouping. All seven members had spent time fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service requirement before reconvening for the new album and tour, a period during which several members released solo material that itself collected certifications and chart placements in multiple countries, including the United States and France.

Big Hit Music did not immediately provide additional comment on the certification beyond its initial announcement. The company has continued to promote "Arirang" and its associated tour as central priorities for BTS following the members' return from service, with additional tour dates in Asia, including stops in Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan, scheduled for later this year.

BTS is expected to continue touring through the fall, with the group's next major public appearance expected at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles next month, where "Swim" faces competition in the song of the year category alongside releases from other major international acts.