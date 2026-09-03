Prince William, Kate Middleton Brace For 'Sussex Circus' As Prince George Prepares To Start At Eton This Month

Read more Prince William and Kate Leave Balmoral Ahead of George Starting Eton and Siblings Returning to Lambrook Prince William and Kate Leave Balmoral Ahead of George Starting Eton and Siblings Returning to Lambrook

LONDON — As Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, prepare for their eldest son's departure for boarding school this month, royal commentators say the recent return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the United Kingdom could introduce fresh tension to what should be a private family milestone.

Prince George, 13, is expected to begin his first term at Eton College this month, marking a significant transition for William and Kate as their eldest child leaves home for boarding school for the first time. The moment carries particular weight given George's position as second in line to the British throne.

The timing coincides with Harry and Meghan's return to the U.K. with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. According to royal experts, the couple is expected to avoid making public statements or releasing photographs that could draw attention away from George's first day at school.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that the Sussexes' presence in Britain during this period could complicate an already emotionally significant time for the Wales family.

"I have tremendous sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales," Schofield said. "Prince George is expected to start at Eton on September 8, which means this was their last Scottish summer holiday together before their teenage son leaves home for his first term at boarding school."

Schofield said the timing of Harry and Meghan's return only adds to the emotional weight of the moment for William and Kate.

"That is a huge emotional milestone for any family, and instead of being able to quietly enjoy that time together, Harry and Meghan have brought the circus back to town," she said.

Schofield added that the unpredictability associated with Harry and Meghan's public conduct poses a particular challenge for William and Kate as they navigate George's transition.

"What I think will be particularly difficult for William and Catherine is the unpredictability," Schofield said. "Harry and Meghan have a history of making their own plans, generating enormous media attention and operating outside the traditional royal structure."

She said the confluence of events leaves William and Kate managing two significant transitions simultaneously.

"Now William and Catherine are sending their eldest child away from home for the first time while simultaneously having to navigate the Sussexes' return and all of the uncertainty surrounding it," Schofield said.

Schofield argued that George deserves to begin this chapter of his life free from renewed media speculation about his extended family.

"George deserves to begin this new chapter of his life without being dragged into another cycle of speculation about his uncle and aunt," she said, adding that William and Kate "have worked incredibly hard to give their children stability and privacy" and likely would have preferred this milestone to unfold without added attention from the Sussexes.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the broader royal family faces heightened pressure as a result of Harry and Meghan's return.

"The royal family is under pressure," Fitzwilliams said. "The Palace is not at its best reacting to the unexpected, and the Sussexes know that, hence this strange game they seem to be playing."

Fitzwilliams also questioned the couple's underlying motivations for returning to Britain, referencing their past characterization of themselves as global citizens.

"They reportedly see themselves as 'international citizens,'" he said. "They claim that their balance of business activities and trips abroad over the last six years is a success."

Fitzwilliams pointed to the manner of the couple's arrival as a signal of their broader approach.

"They are making a statement by arriving by private jet," Fitzwilliams said, adding that Harry continues to seek both an apology from the royal family and enhanced security arrangements during his time in Britain. "He may or may not get the security he craves, or part of it. The test ought to be if there is a threat and not public opinion polls."

Fitzwilliams noted that public sentiment toward the Sussexes, as measured by polling from YouGov, remains largely unfavorable in Britain.

"The people would love them to depart, though the circus they create is weird and anthropologically fascinating," he said.

According to royal broadcaster Neil Sean, Harry and Meghan reportedly assured King Charles III that they would not overshadow George's first day at Eton.

"The Sussexes have assured the king that they will not hijack or derail major royal events, notably the first day of school term for Prince George at Eton," Sean previously told Fox News Digital, adding that the arrangement would mean no photos or public comments from either Harry or Meghan on that specific day in September. A representative for the couple's Archewell Foundation told Fox News Digital at the time that the organization would not comment on the matter.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta said George's arrival at Eton carries significance well beyond a typical school milestone given his future role.

"Prince George's start at Eton isn't just a personal milestone; it's the beginning of his public-facing path as heir to the throne," Matta said. "The Palace is incredibly protective of that narrative, and any competing headline — especially one involving Harry and Meghan — threatens to distract from the 'steady, future-focused' brand the Prince and Princess of Wales have worked so hard to build."

Matta added that a renewed feud narrative involving Harry and Meghan would be an unwelcome distraction from George's milestone.

"It would certainly be a shame for his first days at Eton to see him embroiled in a 'feud' narrative with his uncle and aunt," she said.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to California, where they are expected to maintain ties even as they re-establish a presence in Britain. Schofield characterized the couple's current move as tentative rather than permanent.

"The fact that this is apparently not intended to be a permanent move tells us that Harry and Meghan are still hedging their bets," Schofield said. "They are returning to Britain, but they do not appear ready to fully commit to Britain."

Schofield suggested the couple may be seeking to preserve access to both worlds.

"I suspect they want the best of both worlds — access to Britain, proximity to the monarchy and the credibility that comes with Harry's royal identity, while maintaining the freedom and commercial opportunities they associate with life outside the U.K.," she said.

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Meghan in particular appears likely to divide her time between the two countries going forward.

"Recent briefings have highlighted that Meghan will travel backwards and forwards," Chard said. "Her heart is in the U.S., not the U.K."

Matta noted that the Sussexes have consistently generated significant media attention regardless of their formal titles or physical location.

"The Sussexes generate headlines simply by existing in public space," she said. "That's been true since 2018 and hasn't changed with their location or job titles."

Representatives for Archewell, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.