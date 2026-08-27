Prince Harry and Meghan Return to Britain: Five Likely Moves the Sussexes Could Make in Their UK Comeback

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are relocating to Britain after six years in California, a move that has set off intense speculation in British media over housing, schooling, security and the future of their relationship with the royal family.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and settled in Montecito, California, following a period of public discord with the palace. Their decision to return with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, was confirmed this month, according to the Washington Post, which reported the couple are "exiled themselves six years ago amid royal family discord" and are now moving back to Britain from California.

While no formal announcement has detailed every aspect of the transition, a pattern of reporting from British outlets, family friends and royal commentators points to several likely steps the Sussexes will take once settled. Here are five moves they are expected to make.

1. Establish a private, non-royal home near the children's school

Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor Estate property once granted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer an option. The Sussexes were asked to vacate the residence in 2023 after King Charles III offered it to Prince Andrew, according to a statement from the couple's representative at the time.

For their return, the couple has "quietly arranged" a British home whose address is being withheld for security reasons, the Daily Mail reported, as cited by Israel Hayom. That outlet reported the property "carries no royal affiliation" and that the move is expected within weeks. The Royal Observer similarly reported that, citing Cosmopolitan, the Sussexes will set up "a private, non-royal home base in Britain," believed to be located near their children's new school. The family is expected to retain their Montecito estate and a holiday property in Portugal rather than sell either, according to the same report.

2. Enroll Archie and Lilibet in a British school and settle into a dual-country routine

The couple's children are already enrolled at a British school, though the institution's name is being kept private for security reasons, according to HELLO! magazine. When the new academic year begins in September 2026, Archie is expected to enter Year 3 and Lilibet Year 1, with a spokesperson for the Good Schools Guide, Grace Moody-Stuart, telling the outlet she believes the siblings will attend the same institution.

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Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will remain in California rather than relocate, a friend of the couple told HELLO! magazine, saying, "Doria is a big part of the kids' lives but she has her own life in California. She will of course continue to see the family frequently." The family is expected to split time between the two countries rather than sever ties with the United States entirely, given Meghan's business interests remain based there.

3. Test the waters on reconciliation with the royal family, but cautiously

Whether the move brings the Sussexes closer to King Charles, Prince William and other family members remains uncertain, but proximity is expected to open doors that distance had closed. A friend of the couple told HELLO! magazine, "One step at a time. But having the opportunity to have relationships with friends and family that are harder from the other side of the world? The driver is there."

Other reporting suggests any rapprochement will be gradual and closely tied to developments already in motion. Harry met privately with his father for what was described as a 50-minute conversation earlier this year, a step sources described as easing long-standing tensions, according to a report carried by Yahoo Entertainment. That same reporting noted any broader reconciliation would likely hinge on the outcome of Harry's ongoing request to the UK Home Office for taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to Britain — an issue that has strained relations since his security detail was withdrawn after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

4. Keep a foothold in California and Portugal rather than fully relocate

Despite the move, associates of the couple say a complete break from American life is unlikely. "They have their community in California. Meghan has her business interests there. I can't see a world in which she wouldn't come back and forth," a source told HELLO! magazine. The Sussexes are expected to keep their Montecito property, along with the family's holiday home in Portugal, according to the Royal Observer, positioning the UK move as an extended stay rather than a permanent, one-way relocation.

5. Prioritize settling the children before deciding on a longer-term public role

Multiple friends of the couple cited by HELLO! magazine said the driving motivation behind the timing was giving Archie and Lilibet a chance to experience life in the UK while they are still young. "Harry has been really keen for the children to experience life in the UK, and Meghan will support this as well," a friend of the Duke told the outlet. "They feel the time is right. They'll want to get the kids settled. Obviously, the longer you leave it, the harder that becomes, because of the age they are."

That framing suggests the couple's immediate priorities will center on stability for their children — housing, schooling and security — before any decisions are made about a broader public or charitable presence in Britain, such as expanding the couple's Invictus Games or Archewell Foundation work on UK soil.

Buckingham Palace has not issued a public statement addressing the couple's return, and representatives for the Sussexes have not detailed a formal itinerary. As with previous chapters of their post-royal life, the coming months are expected to draw heavy scrutiny from British media over where the family settles and how, if at all, ties with the wider royal family evolve.