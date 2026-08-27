Rupert Grint is set to reprise his role as Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," joining the long-running stage show for a 17-week run beginning in February 2027, following in the footsteps of co-star Tom Felton, who has similarly returned to the franchise on stage.

Grint reflected on the significance of returning to the character that first made him famous as a child actor more than two decades ago, in a statement marking the announcement. "Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life," Grint said. "There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting."

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender described Grint's casting as a meaningful connection between the franchise's cinematic origins and its ongoing stage life. His return, they said, "creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child carries forward."

Grint's return follows a similar move by his former co-star Tom Felton, who chose to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy on stage after originating the character across the original film series. Felton is scheduled to continue playing the role through January, meaning his run will conclude just before Grint's own stage debut begins in February.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" originally premiered in London in 2016 and has since expanded into multiple international productions worldwide, collectively selling more than 14 million tickets. The show's Broadway production specifically has grossed more than $532 million since opening, according to the Guardian, underscoring the play's enduring commercial success nearly a decade after its original debut.

At 38, Grint's post-"Harry Potter" film career has included a supporting role in M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," the romantic drama "Charlie Countryman," and a recent appearance in the horror film "Nightborn." He is also set to play Bob Cratchit opposite Johnny Depp in the upcoming film "Ebenezer," scheduled for release this November. Grint previously made his Broadway debut in 2014, appearing in Terrence McNally's play "It's Only a Play" alongside Nathan Lane.

Grint has notably distanced himself from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's public views on transgender issues in recent years. In a 2020 statement addressing the matter directly, Grint expressed clear support for the trans community. "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers," he said at the time. "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment." That public stance places Grint among several original "Harry Potter" cast members who have publicly separated their own views from those expressed by Rowling in recent years, even as they continue participating in projects tied to the broader franchise she created.

Grint's return to the stage arrives during a particularly active period for the "Harry Potter" franchise more broadly. This year also marks the launch of HBO's highly anticipated "Harry Potter" television series, a new adaptation bringing fresh attention to the franchise across an entirely different medium, running alongside the continued success of the stage production and the broader cultural presence the series has maintained since the original books and films first captivated audiences worldwide.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," a two-part stage play written by Jack Thorne based on an original story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and director John Tiffany, continues the "Harry Potter" story years after the conclusion of the original seven-book series, following Harry Potter's son, Albus, as he navigates his own complicated relationship with his father's legacy at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The production has drawn significant acclaim since its original 2016 debut for its elaborate stagecraft and special effects, alongside its emotionally resonant exploration of family, legacy and the passage of time, themes producers specifically highlighted in connecting Grint's return to the broader narrative arc of the show itself.

With Felton's run as Draco Malfoy concluding in January and Grint stepping into the production the following month as Ron Weasley, the two actors' overlapping but sequential returns to the franchise on Broadway represent a significant moment for longtime "Harry Potter" fans, offering the opportunity to see original film cast members return to characters that shaped much of their early careers, now portrayed through the lens of adulthood and, in Grint's case, fatherhood. Additional casting details, including confirmation of who will join Grint in the production's other principal roles during his 17-week run, had not been announced as of the Guardian's report.