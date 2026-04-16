MELBOURNE, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined an Aboriginal walking tour along Melbourne's Yarra River on Thursday, immersing themselves in the rich history and living culture of the Kulin Peoples as part of their four-day private visit to Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in the Scar Tree Walk, a guided cultural experience organized by the Koorie Heritage Trust that connects traditional and contemporary Aboriginal stories. The tour began at Federation Square and wound along the Birrarung, or Yarra River, highlighting scar trees — ancient living heritage sites where Wurundjeri people carefully removed bark centuries ago to craft canoes, shields and other tools.

The couple, dressed casually for the morning activity, learned about the deep connection between the land, the Kulin Nations and modern Indigenous communities in Victoria. They viewed Indigenous art installations, crossed the William Barak Bridge — named after a prominent 19th-century Wurundjeri leader — and reached protected scar trees in Yarra Park, which sits over a traditional meeting place now occupied by the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Guides from the Koorie Heritage Trust shared stories of resilience, connection to Country and the ongoing cultural practices of First Nations Australians. The Sussexes handled a Marngrook, a traditional football made from possum skin, and engaged in discussions about reconciliation, community resilience and the importance of preserving Indigenous knowledge.

The engagement marked the third day of the couple's self-funded trip to Australia, which has focused on mental health, veterans' support and community causes. Earlier in the visit, Harry and Meghan toured the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, where they met young patients and families. Meghan also made a solo visit to a women's shelter, rolling up her sleeves to help serve meals in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, Harry attended a Movember event with players from the Western Bulldogs AFL team before flying to Canberra for a visit to the Australian War Memorial. There, he met Indigenous veterans, attended a reception for Invictus Australia — the veterans' charity he founded — and participated in the Last Post Ceremony.

The Scar Tree Walk provided one of the most public moments of the tour so far. Crowds gathered along the route, and the couple paused for selfies and brief conversations with well-wishers, drawing cheers from onlookers. Meghan wore a casual outfit featuring a "Mama" shirt, interpreted by some as a subtle nod to her role as a mother and her friendship with designer Misha Nonoo.

The visit comes more than seven years after the couple's 2018 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand as newlyweds, which drew massive crowds. This 2026 trip is unofficial, privately funded and without formal royal duties, though Australian taxpayers are covering police and public safety costs. No large-scale public walkabouts were scheduled, yet the Scar Tree Walk allowed organic interactions with locals.

Indigenous leaders and cultural representatives welcomed the couple's participation. The Koorie Heritage Trust described the Scar Tree Walk as an opportunity to share authentic stories and foster understanding between cultures. Representatives emphasized the significance of scar trees as living witnesses to thousands of years of continuous connection to Country.

Harry and Meghan have long shown interest in Indigenous issues. During their 2018 tour, they met with Aboriginal communities and highlighted mental health challenges facing First Nations youth. Harry's work with Invictus Games has included support for Indigenous veterans, while the couple's Archewell Foundation has backed initiatives promoting community resilience and cultural preservation.

The tour has sparked a mix of enthusiasm and debate in Australia. Supporters praised the couple for engaging meaningfully with local causes, while critics questioned the cost to taxpayers and the private nature of the visit. Some online commentary focused on the couple's high-profile lifestyle since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020, yet on the ground in Melbourne, reactions from those who encountered them were overwhelmingly positive.

Thursday's cultural walk aligned with the Sussexes' stated focus on mental health and community support. The Yarra River precinct holds deep significance for the Kulin Peoples, serving as a place of gathering, trade and ceremony for millennia. Guides explained how scar trees represent sustainable practices and the sophisticated knowledge systems of Aboriginal Australians long before European settlement.

The couple appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the approximately 90-minute experience. They asked questions about the creation of scar trees, the seasonal calendar of the Kulin Nations and contemporary efforts to protect cultural sites amid urban development. At one point, they joined a small group for a discussion on reconciliation and the importance of truth-telling in Australian history.

After the walk, the Sussexes were expected to depart Melbourne for Sydney, where they will promote Invictus Australia and attend the InterEdge Summit. The four-day itinerary blends philanthropic engagements with select business and private activities.

This Australia visit represents a return to a country where the couple once enjoyed enormous popularity. Their 2018 tour included stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Dubbo, Fraser Island and other locations, culminating in announcements about Meghan's pregnancy with their first child, Archie.

Since then, the Sussexes have built independent lives in California, launching Archewell, producing content for Netflix and Spotify, and pursuing various advocacy efforts. Harry has remained deeply involved with the Invictus Games, while Meghan has focused on women's empowerment, maternal health and creative projects.

Observers noted the symbolic value of the Scar Tree Walk during a time when Australia continues national conversations around reconciliation, the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Closing the Gap targets. Indigenous leaders have called for greater visibility and respect for First Nations cultures in public life, and the Sussexes' participation was seen by some as a positive gesture.

The Koorie Heritage Trust, based at Federation Square, plays a key role in preserving and sharing Victorian Aboriginal culture through exhibitions, tours and educational programs. Its Scar Tree Walk is one of several cultural experiences designed to give visitors direct insight into living heritage rather than static museum displays.

As the couple wrapped their time in Melbourne, local media captured images of them interacting warmly with guides and fans. The morning activity stood in contrast to the more formal elements of the tour, such as the War Memorial visit, offering a grounded, educational moment amid a packed schedule.

The Sussexes' office described the Australia trip as an opportunity to reconnect with causes close to their hearts while supporting local organizations working on mental health, veterans' issues and community building. No further details were released about private business engagements.

With the tour moving to Sydney, attention will shift to Invictus-related events and any additional public appearances. The couple is expected to depart Australia after the final engagements, returning to California and their young family — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

For many Australians, the Scar Tree Walk represented a meaningful highlight of the visit, showcasing a willingness to learn from and honor the world's oldest continuous living cultures. Whether the engagement sparks deeper conversations about reconciliation remains to be seen, but the images of Harry and Meghan listening attentively along the Yarra River offered a visual reminder of the power of cultural exchange.

As Thursday's activities concluded, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried forward lessons from the Kulin Peoples into the next phase of their Australian journey, blending personal connection with public advocacy in a country that continues to hold a special place in their shared story.