Japanese Ketoacidosis Cases After Tirzepatide Use Spark Call for Safer Weight Loss Beyond Off-Label Rules

TOKYO — Japanese physicians say the debate over popular weight-loss injections has been aimed at the wrong target. Stopping off-label prescriptions and black-market sales is necessary, they argue, but it will not prevent the most serious harm if people keep starving themselves while the drugs suppress appetite.

In an editorial published Aug. 26 in Diabetology International, researchers led by Wataru Ogawa of Kobe University wrote that "inappropriate use" of GLP-1 and dual GIP/GLP-1 medicines should be judged on two tracks at once: whether the drug was obtained legally, and whether the weight loss itself was medically safe.

"We argue that inappropriate use should be understood from two complementary perspectives: regulatory appropriateness and medical appropriateness," they wrote. Medical appropriateness, they added, "encompasses not only drug-related risks but also the safety of weight reduction itself."

Read more Ketogenic Diet Outperforms Other Plans for Reversing Prediabetes and Fatty Liver, New Study Finds Ketogenic Diet Outperforms Other Plans for Reversing Prediabetes and Fatty Liver, New Study Finds

The warning follows a cluster of Japanese hospital reports in which young women without type 2 diabetes developed ketosis or ketoacidosis after using tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound. The three patients cited in the editorial were 21, 21 and 23 years old. Two were not obese when they started the drug. The third began treatment with a body mass index of 30.2 and had already fallen to 21.9 by the time she was hospitalized. None of the reports documented nutritional counseling or ongoing medical supervision.

Two of the women were on the lowest weekly dose, 2.5 milligrams. The third had moved up to 5 milligrams after four weeks at the starting dose. One case involved deliberate carbohydrate restriction. In all three, the authors said, "inappropriate dietary restriction during weight-loss attempts may also have contributed."

The distinction matters because GLP-1-based drugs are already known for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. Those gastrointestinal effects can quickly cut food intake. Combined with a crash diet, the result can be starvation metabolism: the body burns fat so fast that ketone acids accumulate in the blood. That pathway is different from classic diabetic ketoacidosis, and it can appear even when blood sugar is normal or only mildly high.

Published case reports fill in the clinical picture the editorial summarized. In one, a 21-year-old Japanese woman with obesity started weekly 2.5-milligram tirzepatide while restricting carbohydrates, lost 21 kilograms in a month, then arrived in an emergency department with hypoglycemia and severe metabolic acidosis after persistent vomiting. Intravenous glucose corrected the acidosis within 12 hours; she did not need insulin. In another, a 23-year-old woman who was not obese obtained 2.5-milligram tirzepatide from an aesthetic clinic, gave herself a second dose, and developed nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Tests showed high-anion-gap acidosis and sharply elevated ketone bodies. A third report described a 21-year-old who bought tirzepatide through an online service, dropped from 47 kilograms to 41 kilograms, and was later found to have anorexia nervosa after presenting with starvation ketosis.

Ogawa and colleagues said those events should not be dismissed as rare quirks of one molecule. Tirzepatide and related drugs cause weight loss mainly by reducing appetite. That happens whether the prescription is on-label for obesity or type 2 diabetes, off-label for cosmetic slimming, or obtained through an unofficial channel. The authors wrote that many of the worst metabolic complications "may reflect unsafe weight-loss practices rather than the intrinsic pharmacological toxicity of the drug," while adding that drug toxicity remains a separate concern.

Japan's reimbursement rules help explain why diversion has become a political issue. Wegovy, a semaglutide product approved for obesity, and Zepbound, tirzepatide approved for obesity, are covered only at specialized institutions and only after a structured six-month lifestyle program. Mounjaro contains the same tirzepatide molecule but is reimbursed for type 2 diabetes without those obesity-program gates. Japanese media have reported illegal resale of insured Mounjaro to people seeking cosmetic weight loss. The Health Ministry issued a notice in mid-June on improper off-label use of GLP-1 drugs for dieting and has said it is weighing tighter guidance with the bureau that oversees medical practice.

The editorial's larger claim is that a compliance crackdown will not be enough. "Current efforts to promote the appropriate use of GLP-1-based medications have largely focused on regulatory compliance related to off-label prescribing and illegal acquisition," the authors wrote. Messages that simply tell people not to use the drugs off-label, they said, "are unlikely to curb inappropriate use."

What they want instead is a shift in how success is defined. "We propose that the discussion surrounding GLP-1-based therapies should move beyond appropriate drug use toward appropriate weight reduction," they wrote, "regardless of whether weight loss is pursued to improve obesity-related health conditions or for cosmetic purposes."

That standard includes realistic targets, enough protein and calories to avoid undernutrition, and monitoring for the point at which further loss becomes harmful. The authors pointed to a recently proposed idea they call female underweight/undernutrition syndrome, a framework for the physical and psychological damage that can follow when women are driven below a healthy weight. Underweight, they noted, is itself a clinical problem, not a cosmetic victory.

The argument lands in a global market that has already outrun clinic capacity. GLP-1 and dual agonists have changed obesity care by producing large average weight losses and improvements in blood pressure, lipids and diabetes control. Demand has also produced compounded products, online questionnaires with little follow-up, social-media marketing aimed at people who do not meet obesity criteria, and a secondary trade in leftover pens.

International agencies have begun to describe the same pattern. In a July 30 statement, World Health Organization advisory committees said they were concerned about people obtaining GLP-1 medicines "outside approved indications and medical settings, including through online platforms," especially those without obesity and without a prescription from a qualified clinician. The committees urged patients to use only authorized sources and to stay under medical follow-up. WHO's own guidance on the drugs for adult obesity remains conditional and pairs medication with behavioral care.

Other research published this year has widened the safety file beyond Japan. An interim U.S. survey in JAMA Psychiatry found that among more than 400 people with eating disorders, about one in three reported having used a GLP-1 drug and about one in 10 reported misuse. A consensus statement from European obesity and dietetic groups warned that rapid loss, appetite collapse and gastrointestinal side effects can create nutritional and psychological risk even in supervised treatment. U.S. poison-center analyses have shown a sharp rise in calls after semaglutide's weight-management approval, many of them dosing errors rather than intentional overdose.

None of that erases the drugs' documented benefits when they are used as intended. It does change the question clinicians are being asked to answer. The Japanese editorial treats "How did you get the pen?" as incomplete. The better questions, the authors say, are how fast the weight is coming off, what the person is still eating, and whether anyone is watching for starvation chemistry.

"Whether pharmacological therapy is administered or not, weight reduction should be supported by appropriate nutritional counseling, careful monitoring, and ongoing medical supervision," they wrote. In the end, they said, success "should be judged not only by the amount of weight lost, but by how safely and appropriately such loss is achieved."