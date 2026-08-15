An estimated one in three American adults has prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels run higher than normal but have not yet reached the threshold for type 2 diabetes, according to figures cited by health researchers. While the diagnosis can be alarming, doctors and dietitians say the condition is often reversible through sustained changes to diet and activity, and several specific foods have emerged as consistent recommendations across major medical institutions for helping manage and even improve blood sugar levels.

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Health experts broadly agree that no single "prediabetes diet" exists in an official, one-size-fits-all sense. The American Diabetes Association has said there is no official "ADA diet," but rather a set of eating patterns, including Mediterranean-style, DASH and vegetarian approaches, that share common features shown to help manage or prevent progression to diabetes. Johns Hopkins Medicine similarly emphasizes a balanced, sustainable approach over restrictive fad diets, noting that eliminating entire food groups is generally not necessary or advisable.

Non-starchy vegetables rank among the most consistently recommended foods for people with prediabetes. Leafy greens, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and asparagus are low in carbohydrates relative to their volume, meaning they have a comparatively small effect on blood sugar while delivering substantial fiber, vitamins and minerals. Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends filling roughly half of each plate with these vegetables as part of a broader meal-planning approach adapted from U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.

Beans and other legumes have drawn specific attention from dietitians for their blood sugar benefits. Lauren Harris-Pincus, a registered dietitian and author focused on prediabetes nutrition, has pointed to research showing that consuming about five cups of beans per week over the long term is associated with consistently lower blood sugar levels, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, a significant concern for people with prediabetes. She has attributed much of that benefit to beans' high fiber content, which can increase feelings of fullness and support broader weight management efforts.

Whole grains, including brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal and whole-wheat bread and pasta, are recommended in place of refined grains such as white bread, white rice and white pasta. According to Harvard Health, whole grains qualify as complex carbohydrates, meaning their fiber content causes them to be broken down more slowly by the body, resulting in a smaller and more gradual effect on blood glucose compared with refined, simple carbohydrates. Harvard Health nutrition expert Katherine Oliveira has explained that a diet heavy in refined carbohydrates can force the pancreas to work in overdrive to produce insulin, a strain that can eventually contribute to the pancreas functioning less effectively over time and increase the risk of progressing to diabetes.

Lean proteins, including poultry, fish, eggs, and plant-based options such as tofu and legumes, round out the recommended plate composition alongside vegetables and whole grains. The American Diabetes Association's adapted plate-method guidance suggests filling about a quarter of the plate with healthy carbohydrates and the remainder with a combination of non-starchy vegetables and lean protein sources.

Nuts and seeds have also drawn support from research into Mediterranean-style eating patterns. A large clinical trial known as PREDIMED, which compared a Mediterranean diet against a low-fat eating pattern in patients with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, found that participants following a Mediterranean diet enriched with either olive oil or nuts saw improved blood sugar management after four years, along with a reduced need for glucose-lowering medications, according to a consensus report published by the American Diabetes Association. That same Mediterranean pattern, which emphasizes healthy fats like olive oil alongside whole grains and lean protein, has been separately endorsed by Johns Hopkins Medicine as a well-supported approach for people managing prediabetes.

Low-glycemic fruits, including berries, apples and citrus, are generally recommended over higher-sugar options, since they tend to cause a more gradual rise in blood sugar compared with fruit juices or dried fruits with concentrated natural sugars.

Beyond specific food choices, experts emphasize the importance of limiting foods that can cause rapid blood sugar spikes. Sugary beverages, refined grains, baked goods, candy and other foods high in added sugar are consistently flagged across major health organizations as foods to minimize. The World Health Organization recommends limiting added sugar intake to less than 10% of total daily calories, with additional health benefits associated with keeping that figure at 5% or below. Added sugars can also hide in less obviously sweet foods, including breakfast cereals, frozen meals, sauces and salad dressings, making label-reading an important habit for people managing prediabetes.

Doctors and dietitians generally frame these dietary changes as most effective when paired with regular physical activity and, where appropriate, weight management, rather than relying on diet changes in isolation. The overarching message from major health institutions is one of sustainability over restriction: an eating pattern that a person can realistically maintain long-term is likely to produce better outcomes than a short-term, highly restrictive diet that proves difficult to sustain.

This article discusses general nutrition information related to prediabetes and is not a substitute for personalized medical advice. Anyone diagnosed with prediabetes, or concerned about their blood sugar levels, should speak with a doctor or registered dietitian to develop an eating plan tailored to their individual health needs.