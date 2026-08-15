Taking the Stairs Cuts Heart Death Risk by 39% and Boosts Longevity in Study of 480,000 People

Regularly choosing the stairs over elevators or escalators is linked to a substantially lower risk of dying from heart disease and from any cause, according to a large analysis of more than 480,000 adults published this week.

People who frequently climbed stairs were 39% less likely to die from cardiovascular causes and 24% less likely to die from any cause compared with those who climbed stairs less often, researchers reported. The habit was also associated with reduced risks of developing major cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

The findings come from a systematic review and meta-analysis led by researchers at the University of East Anglia and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom. The team examined data from nine high-quality studies involving 480,479 participants who were followed for a median of 14 years. Participants ranged in age from 35 to 84, and 53% were women. The group included both healthy individuals and people with a prior history of heart problems.

"Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide — with cases nearly doubling between 1990 and 2019," said Prof. Vassilios Vassiliou of UEA's Norwich Medical School. "But it is largely preventable through a healthy lifestyle — including regular physical activity, a heart-healthy diet, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes.

"Taking the stairs is a practical and often overlooked way to build physical activity into daily life. We wanted to better understand how this everyday activity could have life-saving potential."

The researchers reviewed nearly 1,900 studies before focusing on the nine that met their quality criteria. Five of those studies, covering 455,619 people, provided the mortality data that produced the 39% and 24% reductions. Stair climbing was measured in various ways across the studies, including self-reported frequency, ability to climb stairs, or specific numbers of flights.

Dr. Sophie Paddock, a cardiology specialist registrar at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and researcher at UEA's Norwich Medical School, said the results were consistent across the pooled data. "After pooling results from over 450,000 participants, we found a consistent association between stair climbing and lower risk of both cardiovascular death and overall mortality.

"Unlike going to the gym or doing a workout, climbing the stairs is something you can easily fit into your day at home, at work or when you're out. It's a good option for people who don't have much time or easy access to exercise.

"So if you have the choice of taking the stairs or the lift, go for the stairs as it will help your heart. Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts, and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines."

Earlier research cited in the analysis indicated that even a few minutes of stair climbing several times a week can improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lower cholesterol levels. One large cohort study included in the review suggested that climbing about six flights of stairs a day — roughly 60 steps — might offer the greatest benefit. Researchers cautioned, however, that more work is needed to establish an ideal "dose."

"Some of the studies we looked at showed that the more stairs climbed, the greater the health benefits," Paddock said. "But even small changes had a measurable impact."

The results add to a growing body of evidence that short, frequent bouts of activity can produce meaningful health gains. More than a quarter of adults worldwide fail to meet recommended physical activity levels, according to the researchers. Stair climbing requires no special equipment, gym membership or dedicated time slot, making it a realistic option for many people.

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Vassiliou noted the potential for broader public-health impact. "With more than a quarter of adults worldwide failing to meet recommended activity levels, choosing to take the stairs offers a realistic, scalable intervention. Encouraging people to take the stairs in workplaces, public buildings and homes could form part of a wider strategy to reduce cardiovascular disease at population level."

The study, titled "Evaluating the Impact of Stair Climbing on Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," was published in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs. It is observational, meaning it shows an association rather than proving that stair climbing itself caused the lower death rates. People who take the stairs more often may also tend to be more active overall or follow other healthy habits. Still, the large sample size and consistent findings across studies strengthen the case for incorporating the activity into daily life.

Researchers emphasized that stair climbing is not suitable for everyone. People with mobility limitations, joint problems or certain medical conditions should consult a doctor before increasing stair use. Future studies using wearable devices could track activity more precisely and help refine recommendations on how much stair climbing is most effective.

The analysis arrives amid ongoing public-health efforts to combat cardiovascular disease, which remains the world's leading cause of death. Simple lifestyle changes — physical activity among them — continue to rank among the most accessible tools for reducing risk. For those who can safely do so, the choice between stairs and elevator may carry greater weight than previously assumed.

The researchers said their work supports promoting everyday movement in homes, offices and public spaces as part of strategies to improve heart health and longevity on a population scale. While more research will clarify optimal amounts and long-term effects, the current evidence points to a clear message: when the option exists, taking the stairs appears to be a low-barrier step toward better cardiovascular outcomes.