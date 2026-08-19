Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars 48% After Avexitide Hits All Endpoints in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals surged 48.02%, or $10.29, to $31.72 as of 10:06 a.m. EDT Tuesday, extending a dramatic rally that began Monday evening after the biotechnology company announced positive topline results from a pivotal late-stage clinical trial of its lead experimental drug, avexitide.

The company said avexitide reduced Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events by 55% compared with placebo in its Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial studying post-bariatric hypoglycemia, a condition in which patients who have undergone weight-loss surgery experience dangerously low blood sugar. The statistical significance of the result was notably strong, with a reported p-value of 0.000003, and the trial met all of its predetermined secondary endpoints as well, according to the company's announcement.

Tuesday's gains built on a rally that had already been underway before the results were formally announced. Shares climbed roughly 14.5% in after-hours trading Monday after Amylyx first confirmed it would release the LUCIDITY trial's topline results Tuesday morning, ahead of a scheduled conference call and audio webcast with senior management at 8 a.m. ET. The announcement refined the company's previous guidance, which had pointed to a third-quarter 2026 timeline for the data release without specifying an exact date.

By Tuesday's premarket session, shares had climbed further still, moving up approximately 21% to 27.5%, according to various market trackers, with the stock touching $27.32 in premarket trading and briefly reaching $26.76, pushing shares well above the company's prior 52-week high of $24.60. According to Investing.com, the rally came against a challenging broader market backdrop, with the Nasdaq down 1.2% and the S&P 500 slipping 0.5% at the time, underscoring that Amylyx's move was driven entirely by company-specific news rather than any broader market tailwind. The wider biotech sector faced similar headwinds Tuesday, making the stock's outperformance even more pronounced relative to its peers.

The LUCIDITY trial itself was a 16-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolling 78 participants, evaluating avexitide's efficacy and safety in adults with post-bariatric hypoglycemia following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery, according to Benzinga's reporting on the trial design. The last participant was randomized and dosed in the trial in March, according to the company.

Avexitide is a first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, receptor antagonist, meaning it works through a fundamentally different mechanism than the widely used GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound that have driven much of the recent boom in weight-loss and metabolic medications. Rather than mimicking the hormone to promote weight loss, avexitide blocks a hormone that can trigger excessive insulin production and dangerously low blood sugar following bariatric surgery, a condition for which there is currently no FDA-approved treatment.

The drug has already received both FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, regulatory designations intended to expedite the development and review of therapies addressing serious conditions with significant unmet medical need. According to Blockonomi's coverage of the results, Amylyx's management is now targeting a 2027 market introduction for the drug, with preliminary work on a New Drug Application submission already underway.

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Wall Street analysts moved quickly to reflect the positive trial results in their outlooks. Investment firm Mizuho raised its price target on Amylyx shares to $30 from $24 while maintaining an Outperform rating following the announcement. That increase followed an earlier price target raise from Baird, which lifted its target to $28 from $19 on Aug. 7 ahead of the trial's expected readout, reflecting growing analyst optimism in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's data release.

Tuesday's rally marks a significant milestone for a company that has faced considerable setbacks in recent years. Amylyx's previously approved product, Relyvrio, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was withdrawn from the market in 2024 after failing a confirmatory late-stage clinical trial, a setback that left the company without any FDA-approved therapies on the market as of this year. Following that failure, avexitide became the company's lead development program, making Tuesday's positive Phase 3 results a critical validation for Amylyx's post-Relyvrio strategy.

Retail investor sentiment had shifted notably in the lead-up to the trial results. According to Yahoo Finance's reporting citing data from the social investing platform Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Amylyx shares moved from bearish to bullish territory over the roughly 24-hour period following the company's Monday announcement, while overall message volume discussing the stock rose sharply from typically low levels to significantly elevated activity, reflecting growing anticipation among individual investors ahead of the results.

Amylyx has continued expanding its broader pipeline beyond avexitide in recent months. In January, the company announced the nomination of AMX0318, a novel, long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist developed through a collaboration with Gubra A/S, as a new development candidate targeting post-bariatric hypoglycemia and other rare diseases. The compound was identified using Gubra's proprietary, AI-driven peptide optimization platform, and Amylyx has said it plans to begin IND-enabling studies for the candidate later this year, with a target of filing an investigational new drug application in 2027.

Ahead of Tuesday's results, Bank of America had maintained a buy rating on Amylyx shares while noting that the company's recent financing activities had secured its cash runway through 2028, providing the biotech with financial flexibility to continue advancing its pipeline regardless of the LUCIDITY trial's outcome. That financial cushion is likely to take on renewed significance now that the company appears positioned to move toward a regulatory submission for avexitide following Tuesday's positive results.

With shares trading at a fresh 52-week high well above their prior ceiling and multiple analysts revising price targets upward in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, Amylyx's stock performance Tuesday reflects a significant shift in investor confidence for a company that had spent much of the past two years working to rebuild its pipeline and market credibility following the withdrawal of its only previously approved therapy. Investors are likely to continue closely monitoring the company's regulatory submission timeline for avexitide in the coming months as Amylyx works toward its targeted 2027 commercial launch.