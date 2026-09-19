Braveheart Bio Shares Climb 5.50% as Its Phase 3 Heart Drug Trial Rapidly Gains Momentum Following Its IPO

SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Braveheart Bio Inc. rose 5.50% to $29.24 in Thursday trading, adding $1.53, as the clinical-stage cardiovascular biotechnology company continued to draw investor interest following the initiation of a pivotal late-stage trial for its lead heart disease drug candidate roughly six weeks after going public.

Braveheart Bio is developing therapies for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a serious cardiovascular condition in which the heart muscle grows abnormally thick, making it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently. The company's lead candidate, BHB-1893, is an oral, next-generation small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor being developed to treat both the obstructive and non-obstructive forms of the disease. Braveheart has said it designed the drug to address limitations in currently available treatments in its class, aiming for rapid onset of effect, consistent depth of response, preservation of the heart's pumping function, prompt reversibility if treatment needs to be stopped, and a more straightforward approach to dosing and patient monitoring than existing options.

The company reported second-quarter 2026 financial results and a business update on September 8, disclosing that it had formally initiated LIONHEART-HCM, a global Phase 3 trial evaluating BHB-1893 against the beta-blocker metoprolol in adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. That trial follows positive Phase 2 results in the obstructive form of the disease announced in March. Braveheart Chief Executive Officer and President Travis Murdoch, M.D., framed the milestone as validation of the company's broader strategy following its public listing. "Our clinical programs continue to advance, and our IPO this summer has provided a strong financial foundation to advance the development of our global Phase 3 programs and evaluate the potential of BHB-1893 as the preferred treatment option in two indications," Murdoch said. "Sites are being activated and patients are screening for our LIONHEART-HCM Phase 3 study in obstructive HCM, and we are on track to dose the first patient this year. We continue to expect results from an interim analysis from LIONHEART-HCM in the second half of 2027."

Murdoch also provided an update on the company's second target indication, the non-obstructive form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. "In addition, our program in non-obstructive HCM is advancing; we now have an active U.S. investigational new drug application and expect to initiate our NOBLEHEART-HCM Phase 3 study in the first half of 2027," he said. That planned trial follows positive Phase 2 results in non-obstructive patients, developed in partnership with China's Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, which were presented as a late-breaking study at the 2026 annual meeting of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology in May. In that trial, patients treated with BHB-1893 showed rapid, statistically significant improvements in cardiac biomarkers, functional status and exercise capacity compared with placebo, along with dose-dependent improvements in heart muscle relaxation and structure on echocardiogram, without any patients in the treatment groups requiring a dose interruption due to reduced heart pumping function, a safety concern that has affected some competing drugs in the same class.

Braveheart completed its initial public offering in August, issuing 24.4 million shares of common stock at $18 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $439.9 million, with the stock beginning to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 6. Including the net proceeds from that offering, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $527.3 million on an as-adjusted basis as of June 30, which it said should be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital requirements into 2029, giving the company a lengthy runway to advance both Phase 3 programs toward potential regulatory approval without an immediate need to return to capital markets.

The company's second-quarter financial results reflected the scale of investment required to support that expanding late-stage clinical program. Research and development expenses reached $11.1 million for the quarter, up sharply from essentially no comparable spending a year earlier, driven by the advancement of BHB-1893 and preparation for the global Phase 3 program. General and administrative expenses climbed to $4.8 million for the quarter as the company built out the operational infrastructure needed to function as a newly public company. Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $18.6 million for the quarter, or $2.51 per share, after accounting for a non-cash deemed dividend tied to the company's earlier Series A preferred stock financing.

Braveheart's stock has traded within a 52-week range of $24.31 to $32.00 since its public debut, with the company's shares drawing a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts covering the stock. Five analysts currently recommend buying the shares, with none recommending a sale, and the average 12-month price target sits at $45.25, implying substantial potential upside from current trading levels. Insider activity has also reflected confidence in the company's prospects, with board director David Charles Lubner disclosed as having made an open-market purchase of more than 55,000 shares at $18 apiece in early August, shortly after the company's public listing.

Braveheart's backers include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which holds a significant ownership stake in the company through affiliated investment entities, according to regulatory filings disclosing beneficial ownership following the IPO.

With patient screening now underway for the LIONHEART-HCM trial and dosing of the first patient targeted before the end of the year, investors are likely to continue watching closely for further updates on trial enrollment progress, alongside the planned initiation of the company's second Phase 3 program in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy expected in the first half of 2027, as the next major milestones likely to influence the stock's trajectory in the months ahead.