Tango Therapeutics Shares Surge 53% on Promising Pancreatic Cancer Trial Data

BOSTON — Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc. skyrocketed more than 50% on Monday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported highly encouraging early results from a Phase 1/2 trial combining its investigational drug vopimetostat with a partner's therapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Tango's stock closed at $30.93, up $10.71 or 52.97% from Friday's close of $20.22, hitting an all-time high during the session. The surge came after the company announced initial data showing a 92% objective response rate in a small cohort of patients with MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma treated with vopimetostat plus Revolution Medicines' daraxonrasib.

The dramatic move reflects investor enthusiasm for potential breakthroughs in treating one of the most lethal forms of cancer. Pancreatic cancer has long frustrated drug developers due to its aggressive nature and limited treatment options, with standard chemotherapy offering modest benefits and significant toxicity.

Tango, based in Boston, focuses on precision oncology using synthetic lethality to target genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Vopimetostat is an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor designed to work selectively in tumors with MTAP deletions, which occur in about 40% of pancreatic cancers.

According to data released Monday with a cutoff of May 28, 2026, 12 patients with previously treated PDAC in the vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib arm were response-evaluable. Eleven achieved an objective response, for a 92% ORR, with nine of those confirmed. The disease control rate reached 100%, and the six-month progression-free survival rate was 90%, with median PFS not yet reached.

Results were similarly strong in a small group of non-small cell lung cancer patients, with a 100% ORR among three evaluable patients.

The combination was generally well tolerated. Most treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2, including rash, stomatitis/mucositis and diarrhea. No discontinuations due to adverse events occurred, though some dose reductions and dose-limiting toxicities were noted at higher levels.

Tango also reported data from vopimetostat combined with Revolution Medicines' zoldonrasib in PDAC patients, showing a 52% ORR, 74% six-month PFS rate and 96% disease control rate among 27 evaluable patients.

Malte Peters, MD, Tango's chief executive officer, highlighted the findings in a statement. "In the first reported data from the clinical combinations of our PRMT5 inhibitor vopimetostat and RAS(ON) inhibitors, we saw extremely encouraging early results, with 92% of patients with PDAC in the vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib arm achieving an objective response," he said.

Peters added that the durability signals and tolerability support advancing the combination. "Given these data, we intend to prioritize advancement of the vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib combination into Phase 3 development in first-line, MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer."

Brian Wolpin, MD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, commented on the potential impact. "These early combination data demonstrated the potential to meaningfully reshape how we treat this disease with a precision-guided, chemotherapy-free approach."

Pancreatic cancer kills roughly 50,000 Americans annually and has a five-year survival rate below 15%. The disease is often diagnosed late, and options remain limited despite recent advances in targeted therapies for specific mutations.

Read more Relay Therapeutics Shares Surge 20% on ASCO Momentum for Zovegalisib Breast Cancer Program Relay Therapeutics Shares Surge 20% on ASCO Momentum for Zovegalisib Breast Cancer Program

The trial involved heavily pretreated patients, many with liver metastases and receiving the regimen as third-line therapy. Analysts and investors viewed the results as "unprecedented" for this setting, prompting upgrades from firms like Wolfe Research.

Later in the day, Tango announced a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock to strengthen its balance sheet. The company said proceeds would support pipeline advancement, including the planned Phase 3 trial. Underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Stifel.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, Tango reported a strong cash position of approximately $380 million, which it expected to fund operations into 2028. The new offering would further extend its runway.

Tango's pipeline centers on MTAP-deleted cancers. Beyond the combinations, the company plans to report additional vopimetostat data in lung cancer and initial results for TNG456 in glioblastoma later in 2026.

The broader biotechnology sector has seen renewed interest in oncology innovation, particularly in KRAS and related pathways long considered "undruggable." Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibitors target mutations present in over 90% of pancreatic cancers.

Wall Street reacted positively. Tango's market capitalization approached $4.5 billion by Monday's close. The stock had already risen substantially year-to-date before the announcement, reflecting earlier momentum in its precision medicine approach.

Experts caution that early-phase data in small cohorts require confirmation in larger randomized trials. Pancreatic cancer trials have historically faced high failure rates, but the depth of responses and durability signals here stand out.

Tango said it aims to finalize Phase 3 design in the second half of 2026 and present full data at a scientific conference later this year. The company is also exploring additional combinations.

For patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer, Monday's news offered a rare note of optimism. While far from a cure, the potential for a targeted, better-tolerated regimen could represent meaningful progress if later trials succeed.

The developments underscore the accelerating pace of innovation in oncology, where genetic insights and combination strategies are opening new avenues against historically intractable diseases. Tango's rapid stock reaction illustrates how clinical data can swiftly reshape valuations in the biotech space.

Analysts will closely watch regulatory feedback and the details of the Phase 3 plan. Success in front-line pancreatic cancer could position vopimetostat as a cornerstone therapy in this high-unmet-need indication.

Tango Therapeutics continues to execute on its strategy of leveraging synthetic lethality for precision cancer medicines. Monday's results mark a significant milestone, though the path to approval remains ahead.