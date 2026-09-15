Telix Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar 11.26% as FDA Approves Its Novel Pixclara Brain Cancer Imaging Drug

MELBOURNE — Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. jumped 11.26% to $18.18, adding $1.84, as the Australian radiopharmaceutical company extended a rally sparked by U.S. regulatory approval of its new brain cancer imaging drug, continuing a surge that began after the announcement first broke on Monday.

Telix said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's new drug application for Pixclara, an amino acid positron emission tomography, or PET, imaging agent used to help characterize recurrent or progressive glioma, a form of brain cancer. The approval marks the first time a targeted amino acid PET imaging agent for glioma has received FDA clearance in the United States, giving Telix a first-mover position in a niche but clinically significant corner of precision oncology imaging.

The stock's reaction to the news unfolded over two sessions. Shares initially jumped as much as 12% to touch $17.65 on Monday before paring some of those gains to close the day up 5.4% at $16.52. The extension of those gains into Tuesday's session, pushing shares further to $18.18, suggests investors continued digesting the significance of the approval and its implications for Telix's broader imaging portfolio well after the initial announcement.

RBC Capital Markets described the approval as a positive development for the company, maintaining a price target of $19 on Telix shares following the news, a level that sits just above where the stock is currently trading after Tuesday's gains. Analysts covering the stock have also framed the approval as evidence of Telix's ability to navigate regulatory setbacks, noting that the clearance for Pixclara comes after the company had previously received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA related to the drug, a type of regulatory rejection that requires companies to address specific deficiencies before a product can be approved. Overcoming that earlier setback and securing approval has been read by some analysts as a signal of the strength of Telix's regulatory affairs team and its ability to work through the FDA's review process on subsequent submissions.

Tuesday's gains add to what has already been a strong year for Telix shareholders. The stock was up nearly 43% year-to-date in 2026 as of Monday's close, even before accounting for the additional gains posted Tuesday, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the company's broader pipeline of precision medicine imaging products beyond Pixclara alone.

Telix's commercial business is currently anchored by its prostate cancer imaging agents, Illuccix and Gozellix, both PET imaging drugs used to help detect and stage prostate cancer using prostate-specific membrane antigen, or PSMA, targeting technology. The company reported first-half 2026 profit growth of 146% on the strength of demand for those precision medicine products, with management maintaining full-year 2026 revenue guidance of between 950 million and 970 million Australian dollars, while indicating results are tracking toward the upper end of that range. Telix also raised its research and development spending outlook for the year to a range of 230 million to 270 million Australian dollars, representing roughly 24% to 28% of expected revenue, as the company continues funding an active late-stage clinical pipeline.

That pipeline includes several additional near-term catalysts beyond Pixclara's approval. Telix's Pixlumi imaging agent is currently under regulatory review in Europe, while the company's Zircaix product is expected to be resubmitted to the FDA within the next one to two months following an earlier regulatory setback of its own. Separately, Telix's ProstACT Global program is moving toward a formal regulatory filing following a recent meeting with the FDA, and the company's Phase 3 BiPASS trial, which is evaluating Illuccix and Gozellix in combination with MRI for prostate cancer detection in patients who have not yet undergone biopsy, is nearing completion of patient enrollment. Telix has said it has aligned with the FDA on a new drug application pathway for BiPASS, a development the company has said could support distinct reimbursement status and meaningfully expand patient access if the program is ultimately approved.

The steady drumbeat of regulatory and clinical milestones has helped position Telix as one of the more closely watched names among ASX-listed biotechnology and precision medicine companies over the past year, with the stock's performance frequently tied to individual announcements from the FDA and European regulators rather than broader market conditions. Tuesday's rally came even as the broader Australian share market traded lower for a second consecutive session amid a separate selloff tied to rising oil prices and weakness on Wall Street, underscoring how company-specific catalysts have continued to drive outsized moves in Telix shares independent of the broader market's direction.

Telix, headquartered in Melbourne and dual-listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and the Nasdaq under the same ticker symbol, has built its business around a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical diagnostic and, increasingly, therapeutic products targeting specific cancer types through molecular imaging technology. The approval of Pixclara adds a fourth distinct indication area to the company's commercial and late-stage pipeline, spanning prostate cancer, renal cancer imaging through its Zircaix program, and now glioma, broadening Telix's footprint across multiple oncology imaging markets simultaneously.

With several additional regulatory decisions still pending across its pipeline in the coming months, including the European review of Pixlumi and the anticipated FDA resubmission for Zircaix, investors are likely to continue watching Telix closely for further catalysts that could extend the kind of sharp, event-driven share price moves the company has experienced repeatedly over the course of 2026.