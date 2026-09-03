Regis Healthcare Shares Sink 29% As Aged Care Sector Faces Fresh Government Funding Uncertainty

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shares of Regis Healthcare Ltd. plunged 29.03% Wednesday, falling $1.71 to $4.18, marking one of the steepest single-day declines in the aged care operator's history and wiping out a significant portion of its market value just over a week after the company reported record annual results.

The sharp selloff came despite Regis Healthcare posting stronger-than-expected financial results for its 2026 financial year less than two weeks earlier. No specific company announcement accompanying Wednesday's decline had been identified at the time of the drop, with market commentary instead pointing to the broader, ongoing theme of aged care funding uncertainty that has repeatedly weighed on the sector's largest listed operators over the past year.

Regis Healthcare, one of Australia's largest residential aged care providers, reported revenue from services of $1.35 billion for the year ended June 30, 2026, up 16.3% on the prior year, alongside underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $138 million, an increase of 9.7%. The company posted underlying net profit after tax of $55.6 million and statutory net profit after tax of $55.7 million, both ahead of the prior year's results.

Alongside the results, Regis Healthcare declared a fully franked final dividend of 9.40 cents per share, payable Sept. 23, bringing total dividends for the financial year to 18.40 cents per share, a 13% increase on the prior corresponding period. The stock's ex-dividend date is set for Sept. 8.

The company's operational performance also showed continued strength, with mature homes achieving average occupancy of 96%, up from 95.6% a year earlier. Two recently completed facilities, in Camberwell and Oxley, ramped up to 99% occupancy by year-end. The 2026 financial year also included the completion and integration of two acquisitions, adding a combined 830 beds through the Rockpool and OC Health portfolios in Queensland and Victoria, alongside the divestment of two regional homes in Far North Queensland that generated a one-off pre-tax gain of $25.4 million.

Despite that broadly positive operating picture, Regis Healthcare's share price has remained highly sensitive to developments in the federal government's aged care funding framework throughout the past year. The company's shares fell as much as 26% in a single session last September after it warned that a government-announced increase to the Australian National Aged Care Classification, or AN-ACC, industry starting price would fall well short of what the company had anticipated, with Regis at the time estimating it would receive a funding uplift of only 2.6%, compared with the government's headline 4.7% increase.

The AN-ACC system underpins how residential aged care providers are funded based on the assessed care needs of individual residents, and adjustments to the weighting of different resident classifications, along with related components such as the Hotelling Supplement covering accommodation and service costs, have become closely watched variables for investors in the sector. Because aged care is a highly labor-intensive industry, any gap between funding increases and the rising cost of wages, staffing and facility operations can directly compress operating margins for providers like Regis Healthcare.

The company has previously said that new aged care sector funding reforms, including the reintroduction of Refundable Accommodation Deposit retention rights and higher maximum RAD limits, were expected to provide a longer-term financial benefit, even as near-term funding adjustments have periodically triggered sharp market reactions.

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Wednesday's decline also came amid broader change atop Regis Healthcare's finance function. Longtime chief financial officer Rick Rostolis recently informed the board of his decision to retire after a career spanning more than four decades, including prior ASX-listed chief executive and chief financial officer roles. Rostolis, who is credited with playing a key role in strengthening the company's financial position and leading its mergers and acquisitions strategy, is set to depart the company on Aug. 31, with Regis Healthcare having commenced a search for his successor.

The CFO transition follows an earlier leadership change at the top of the company, with chief executive Dr. Linda Mellors having departed the business after a six-year tenure during which Regis Healthcare transformed from a struggling operator into one of the ASX's better-performing healthcare stocks. Andrew Kinkade has since taken over as chief executive, overseeing the delivery of the company's record FY26 results.

Regis Healthcare operates residential aged care homes, home care services, day therapy and respite centers, and retirement living villages across Australia, supporting more than 10,000 older Australians through a workforce of more than 12,000 employees. The company has set a stated ambition of growing to 10,000 beds by 2028 through a combination of acquisitions and new facility developments, positioning itself to benefit from Australia's long-term demographic shift toward an older population and rising demand for aged care services.

Despite that structural tailwind, analysts have repeatedly flagged the company's exposure to government funding policy as its most significant near-term risk. With a profit margin of roughly 4%, Regis Healthcare has limited room to absorb funding shortfalls without the impact flowing directly through to earnings, a dynamic that has made the stock unusually volatile relative to its underlying demographic growth story.

Wednesday's share price move occurred against a broader Australian market backdrop that was itself mixed, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 trading higher for the session even as commodity price swings and ongoing global bond market volatility continued to shape investor sentiment more broadly. Healthcare stocks moved largely independently of those macro currents, with company-specific and sector-specific developments, rather than commodity prices or interest rate expectations, remaining the dominant driver of share price performance for aged care operators like Regis Healthcare.

Regis Healthcare had not issued a formal statement addressing Wednesday's decline as of the time of publication. Investors will likely be watching closely for any further commentary from the company, along with developments in the federal government's ongoing aged care funding reform agenda, for clarity on what specifically drove Wednesday's sharp reversal in the stock following its otherwise strong start to the new financial year.