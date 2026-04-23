Regis Healthcare Shares Soar 16% on Australian Budget Aged Care Funding Boost

SYDNEY — Shares in Regis Healthcare Ltd surged more than 16% on Thursday as investors cheered a major federal budget announcement that promises significant changes to aged care funding, providing fresh tailwinds for Australia's largest listed residential aged care provider.

The stock, listed on the ASX under the ticker **REG**, closed at **A$7.03**, up **99 cents** or **16.39%** by the 4:10 p.m. AEST close on April 23. Trading volume spiked well above average as the aged care sector rallied broadly on optimism over improved government support for the industry.

The catalyst came from the federal budget delivered earlier in the week, which flagged a major shake-up in aged care funding arrangements. Analysts at Jarden and other firms quickly highlighted Regis Healthcare as one of the clearest beneficiaries, citing potential uplifts in accommodation payments, incentives for new bed construction and enhanced support for everyday living costs that could improve operator margins across the sector.

Regis operates a portfolio of high-quality residential aged care homes with a strong focus on premium facilities. The company has aggressively expanded in recent years through strategic acquisitions, including the Rockpool portfolio and OC Health homes in late 2025, which added more than 1,000 beds and contributed to robust first-half FY26 results released in February.

In those half-year figures, Regis reported revenue from services rising 18% to A$667.7 million, driven by higher occupancy, improved room pricing and the impact of recent acquisitions. Underlying EBITDA increased 4% to A$70.6 million, while net operating cash flow jumped 40% to A$291.7 million. The company maintained a solid net cash position of A$198 million and declared a fully franked interim dividend of 9.0 cents per share.

Occupancy at mature homes reached 96.0%, up slightly from the prior corresponding period, with occupied bed days growing 7%. Management highlighted ongoing improvements in care quality, with the average star rating climbing to 3.92 and care minutes per resident per day increasing to 220.

Thursday's sharp share price move marks a dramatic recovery from recent lows. Just days earlier, on April 21, Regis shares had touched a multi-year low near A$5.64 after breaking key technical support levels around A$6.00. The rapid rebound of more than 20% from those depths underscores how sensitive the stock remains to policy developments in the aged care sector.

Analysts noted that the budget measures could include an increase in the RAD (Refundable Accommodation Deposit) retention rate from 2% to 4% for new builds, along with additional accommodation funding incentives. Such changes would directly support Regis' growth pipeline, which includes greenfield developments and further potential acquisitions as the company targets around 10,000 operational beds by FY28.

The aged care industry has faced persistent challenges since the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, including higher mandated care minutes, workforce pressures and regulatory costs. Recent government funding reforms have begun to ease some of those burdens, but operators like Regis have still navigated margin compression in the short term.

Regis has responded by focusing on higher-quality homes, technology investments for back-office efficiency and disciplined capital management. Its strong cash generation from RAD inflows — which reached A$178.5 million net in the first half — provides a solid foundation for expansion even as the company maintains a conservative balance sheet.

Market reaction on Thursday extended beyond Regis, with other aged care names also posting strong gains. The broader sector had been under pressure earlier in the week amid technical selling, but the budget news provided a clear positive narrative that shifted sentiment rapidly.

Broker commentary was swift and upbeat. Jarden analysts singled out Regis as particularly well-positioned due to its portfolio mix, acquisition track record and exposure to accommodation funding changes. Some upgraded price targets or reiterated buy ratings, citing improved earnings visibility and growth potential in a sector with strong demographic tailwinds from Australia's aging population.

For investors, the move highlights the volatility inherent in policy-sensitive sectors. Regis shares had delivered strong long-term returns in previous years but faced headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and acquisition-related costs that weighed on statutory profits. The February half-year result showed underlying progress, yet the share price had struggled until this week's catalyst.

Company leadership has consistently emphasized a strategy of quality over quantity, investing in facilities that command premium pricing while meeting or exceeding accreditation standards. In the first half, Regis achieved 100% compliance with Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission requirements.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to provide further updates on its expansion plans, including progress on greenfield projects in Queensland and New South Wales. Any additional acquisitions or funding announcements could provide further upside catalysts.

The aged care sector as a whole stands to benefit from demographic trends, with demand for residential beds projected to grow significantly over the coming decade. Operators with strong balance sheets and proven execution, like Regis, are viewed as better placed to capture that growth while navigating ongoing workforce and cost challenges.

Thursday's trading saw heightened retail and institutional interest, with some traders noting the stock's recovery from oversold technical conditions. Volume surged as the price broke through recent resistance levels, potentially attracting momentum buyers.

Despite the gains, some caution remains. The budget announcements still require detailed implementation, and any delays or modifications could temper enthusiasm. Broader market factors, including interest rates and consumer spending, also influence the sector.

Regis Healthcare, founded decades ago, has grown into one of Australia's leading aged care providers with a national footprint. Its focus on delivering high-quality care has earned strong resident and family satisfaction metrics, supporting its reputation in the industry.

As the session closed, the stock traded near its daily highs, reflecting sustained buying interest. Market watchers will now look to upcoming company updates or further policy details from Canberra for the next leg of movement.

The sharp 16% rise serves as a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift in the aged care space when government support aligns with operator needs. For Regis, the budget boost arrives at a time when the company has built operational momentum and maintains financial flexibility to pursue its ambitious growth targets.

Whether the rally sustains will depend on execution and the final shape of the funding reforms. For now, investors are betting that Regis is well-positioned to thrive in an improving policy environment for one of Australia's most essential and growing industries.