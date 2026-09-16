Ask ten business owners what a commercial property loan costs and you will get ten answers, most of them wrong. The confusion is not their fault. Commercial lending in Australia is not rate-carded the way home loans are, and the number a lender quotes at the start is rarely the number that ends up on the settlement statement.

I broker this finance for self-employed Australians. Here is what the pricing actually looks like, and which parts of it are negotiable.

The rate is the smallest problem

Commercial property rates from banks sit meaningfully above owner-occupied home loan rates, and non-bank rates sit above that again. That spread is not greed, it is capital. Prudential standards set by APRA require banks to hold more capital against commercial exposures than against residential ones, and the cost of that capital is passed through in the margin.

What surprises most borrowers is that the rate is often the least negotiable part of the deal and the least important to the total cost. The Reserve Bank of Australia has noted repeatedly that lending to small business in this country is overwhelmingly secured against property, which means the structure of the security, not the headline rate, is what determines whether a deal is cheap or expensive.

Where the money actually goes

Four line items move the total more than a quarter-point on the rate ever will.

Loan to value ratio. Standard commercial LVR sits well below residential. Push past the lender's comfort level and you are not declined, you are repriced, often by more than a full percentage point. Knowing the LVR band before you apply is worth more than shopping the rate.

The valuation. Commercial valuations cost real money, take weeks, and can come back below contract. A valuation that lands short does not just reduce the loan, it can reprice the whole facility because the LVR moves into a worse band. Order it early and know what the valuer will be looking at.

Loan term and amortisation. Many commercial facilities run on shorter terms than residential with a balloon at the end. A three-year term on a fifteen-year amortisation means a refinance event in three years, with fresh valuation and fresh application costs. Cheap today, expensive across the decade.

Fees. Establishment, legal, line fees on an undrawn facility, annual review fees, and early repayment costs on fixed portions. On a $1.5 million facility these routinely add up to more than the difference between two lenders' rates.

The self-employed problem

The borrowers I see most often are business owners buying their own premises. They have the deposit, the business has the cash flow, and the bank still says no, because the last two years of tax returns describe a business that reinvested profit and therefore shows thin taxable income.

That is where the alternative-documentation market matters. Non-bank and specialist lenders will assess on bank statements, BAS lodgements and an accountant's declaration instead of lodged returns. The rate is higher. The approval is real. For a business owner paying rent that exceeds what the loan repayment would be, the arithmetic usually still works, and a plain breakdown of commercial property loan rates is a better starting point than a bank's advertised number, because it separates the rate from everything else in the deal.

What to fix before you apply

Three things move a commercial application further than any amount of rate shopping.

Separate the business and personal banking, properly, for at least twelve months. Every lender reads statements first and a mixed account costs you weeks and credibility.

Get the BAS lodgements current. A tax debt with no payment plan is close to fatal at a bank and expensive everywhere else. A tax debt with a plan in place and three payments made is a very different conversation.

Write one page explaining what the business does, what changed in the last two years and why, and how the premises purchase affects the numbers. The credit assessor has minutes, not hours, and no context. That page is the difference between a decline and a question.

The honest test

Commercial property finance is worth doing when the repayment is close to or below the rent you already pay, when the business is stable enough to survive a refinance event at the balloon, and when the deposit is not the last of the working capital. If all three are true, buying the premises is one of the better wealth decisions a business owner makes.

If the deposit strips the business bare, or the LVR only works on an optimistic valuation, the right answer is to keep renting and revisit in a year with cleaner books. Lenders will happily fund a marginal deal. Your job is to know the difference.