Massive Cochrane Review Finds Vaping Beats Nicotine Patches for Quitting Smoking, With Key Caveats

Nicotine e-cigarettes may be the most effective tool available for helping smokers quit, outperforming both traditional nicotine replacement therapies like patches and gum and non-nicotine vaping options, according to a major new systematic review published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

The international team of researchers behind the review pooled data from 80 randomized controlled trials examining various smoking cessation approaches, drawing on results from nearly 30,000 smokers worldwide. Because the review was published as a "living systematic review," a format the Cochrane Database uses specifically to continuously incorporate ongoing and emerging evidence, it represents one of the most comprehensive and continuously updated assessments of smoking cessation methods currently available to inform evidence-based medical practice.

Researchers found high-certainty evidence that approximately four additional smokers out of every 100 will successfully quit using nicotine e-cigarettes compared with traditional nicotine replacement therapy options such as patches and gum, tools that have served as the primary recommendation from doctors for decades. Nicotine e-cigarettes also outperformed non-nicotine e-cigarettes, producing roughly two additional successful quitters per 100 smokers.

Nicola Lindson, the study's lead author and a smoking cessation expert at the University of Oxford, emphasized the practical importance of expanding available quitting options given how difficult the process typically proves for smokers. "Quitting smoking is hard and a lot of people who smoke will have tried many times to quit smoking and been unsuccessful," Lindson said. "For that reason, it is important that there are a number of different options available to help somebody quit, which could encourage them to keep trying." Lindson also framed the relevant safety comparison for people who continue actively smoking. "Although nicotine vapes are unlikely to be completely risk-free, they are less harmful than smoking and that is the most important comparison to make for people who are still smoking tobacco."

The review's findings apply specifically and exclusively to regulated nicotine e-cigarettes, not unregulated disposable vapes or devices containing other substances such as THC. Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, a health policy expert at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and one of the review's authors, drew a clear distinction between the two categories of products. "Unlicensed e-cigarettes are potentially dangerous, with issues including unstable batteries and harmful chemicals," Hartmann-Boyce said. "Anyone looking to use e-cigarettes to quit smoking should only purchase devices that have been tested and approved by their country's regulatory body. Lists of regulated devices are available from the FDA in the US and MHRA in the UK." Hartmann-Boyce further characterized the overall strength of the evidence supporting regulated e-cigarettes as a viable cessation tool specifically. "We have very strong evidence that regulated nicotine e-cigarettes are substantially less harmful than smoking," Hartmann-Boyce said. "Based on the consistency of the findings here, it's clear that they are a proven and viable option for people wishing to quit traditional cigarettes."

Despite the strength of the evidence regarding quit rates, the review carries significant limitations that researchers were careful to flag directly. The study did not examine whether people who successfully quit smoking by switching to vaping subsequently went on to quit vaping itself, or whether they simply transferred their nicotine dependence from cigarettes to e-cigarettes without ultimately breaking free of nicotine altogether. Chris Bullen, a co-author of the study and population health expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, was explicit about that gap in the current research. "We did not investigate the issues around use of e-cigarettes in people who don't smoke, nor of the issues related to becoming dependent on e-cigarettes and how best to quit using them," Bullen said. "These are genuine concerns that require separate evidence reviews."

The review also does not resolve the broader question of whether the benefits of using vaping as a quitting tool ultimately outweigh the long-term health risks associated with vaping itself, a question that remains scientifically unsettled given how much more research exists on the long-term effects of traditional cigarette smoking compared with vaping, a considerably newer product category. According to the review, no serious short-term harms were detected across the studies analyzed, though the authors emphasized that larger and longer-duration trials remain essential to fully assess the safety profile of vaping products over extended periods of use.

That caution reflects a broader and growing body of emerging research pointing toward potential harms associated with vaping, including evidence suggesting vapes may be linked to increased cancer risk, according to related coverage from the same publication. The central tension the review leaves unresolved is whether, for an individual smoker specifically trying to quit, the demonstrated benefit in quit-success rates outweighs those still-developing long-term risk concerns, a question the study's authors acknowledged will require continued rigorous research to fully answer.

Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of death globally, killing more than 7 million people each year, according to figures cited in the review's coverage, with more than 1.6 million of those deaths occurring among nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke. Given that scale of harm, researchers behind the review suggested that expanding the range of proven, effective options available to help people quit smoking, including regulated nicotine vaping, could meaningfully contribute to reducing tobacco-related mortality, even as questions about vaping's own long-term health effects remain an active and important area of ongoing scientific investigation.

Funding for the systematic review came from Cancer Research UK, the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health, and the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, according to the study's disclosed funding sources.

This story includes information about tobacco and nicotine use, including vaping as a cessation strategy. If you are currently smoking and considering methods to quit, a health care provider can help you weigh the available options, including regulated nicotine replacement therapies and e-cigarettes, based on your individual health history and circumstances.