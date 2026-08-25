Read more Genesis GV60 Magma Review: Luxury Brand's First Performance EV Sounds Like a Porsche 911 GT3 and Costs a Lot Genesis GV60 Magma Review: Luxury Brand's First Performance EV Sounds Like a Porsche 911 GT3 and Costs a Lot

Volvo's plug-in hybrid lineup, anchored by the mid-size XC60 and the larger, three-row XC90, continues to earn strong marks from reviewers for combining refined Scandinavian design with genuinely impressive performance, even as both models trail some rivals when it comes to pure electric-only range.

Both SUVs share a fundamentally similar approach to their plug-in hybrid powertrains. According to a comparison from DARCARS Volvo Cars Fairfax, the 2026 XC60 PHEV and XC90 PHEV both use the same T8 all-wheel-drive setup, pairing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery-and-motor system, despite the XC90 offering three-row, seven-passenger seating compared with the XC60's five-passenger, two-row layout.

The XC60 Plug-In Hybrid has emerged as a particularly strong performer within its segment. According to U.S. News, the 2026 XC60 Plug-in Hybrid earns high marks across the board. "Yes, the 2026 XC60 Plug-in Hybrid is an excellent plug-in hybrid SUV. It's luxurious, quiet, roomy and quick, and it's also fairly energy-efficient. It gets good gas mileage for a heavy vehicle and offers a very good 35 miles of electric range," the outlet wrote. Pricing for the 2026 XC60 Plug-in Hybrid ranges from $61,150 to $79,800 depending on trim and configuration, before destination fees, a figure U.S. News characterized as more expensive than some direct rivals, including the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid, while still representing solid overall value given the vehicle's performance, range and roomy interior.

Performance figures for the XC60's T8 powertrain are notably strong for the segment. According to Germain Volvo Cars South Hills, the drivetrain produces a system total of 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel the XC60 Plug-In Hybrid from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, a full two seconds quicker than the conventional, non-hybrid XC60. The dealership's review noted the PHEV drivetrain is the entire reason Volvo counts the XC60 Plug-In Hybrid as a distinct model line from the standard XC60, given how dramatically the electrified powertrain reshapes both the vehicle's performance and its efficiency. For buyers seeking an even sportier variant, Volvo also offers a Polestar Engineered trim of the XC60 PHEV, providing chassis tuning from the performance firm that has overseen Volvo's motorsports program for years.

The 2026 model year brought a notable refresh to the XC60's interior technology specifically. According to U.S. News, the single biggest change to the updated model is its new infotainment system, a point elaborated on further by Electrifying's review of the vehicle. "It's the same one used in the XC90 and it's fast, clean, and powered by a Snapdragon chip that makes lag a thing of the past. The interface is powered by Google, so there's Google Maps and Google Assistant functionality, and you get over-the-air software updates," Electrifying wrote. TopElectricSUV's first-look review of the refreshed model, conducted at Auto Zurich, detailed the specific hardware changes: a larger, free-standing 11.2-inch center display with 21% higher pixel density than the outgoing 9-inch unit, paired with the familiar 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The exterior refresh introduced a revised front fascia borrowing design language first seen on the 2026 XC90, along with darker taillights, a wider choice of wheel options up to 21 inches, and new exterior colors including Forest Lake, a green metallic with turquoise sparkle, and Aurora Silver, a silver metallic with a subtle purple tint.

The XC60's commercial success has been substantial over its extended production run. According to Electrifying, the XC60 surpassed the legendary Volvo 240 in June 2025 to become the Swedish brand's best-selling model ever, reaching 2.7 million cumulative global sales, a milestone achieved across two full generations of the model since its original 2017 debut.

The larger XC90 Plug-In Hybrid, once marketed as the XC90 Recharge, offers a comparably strong driving experience within a more spacious, family-oriented package. According to U.S. News, the XC90 PHEV provides 32 miles of electric-only range and 455 horsepower from its combined turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor setup, capable of reaching 60 mph in an estimated 5 seconds flat. The outlet described the acceleration as smooth and confident, with a strong electric boost off the line masking any lag from the engine's turbocharger, calling the conservatively styled family SUV a genuine "wolf-in-sheep's-clothing" performer. Despite its healthy power output, U.S. News noted the XC90 PHEV isn't the most powerful vehicle in its competitive set, trailing the BMW X5 xDrive50e's 483 horsepower and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid's up to 729 horsepower, though the Porsche comes at roughly double the Volvo's cost.

Both models fall somewhat short of segment-leading electric-only range figures. According to Electrifying's XC60 review, the T6 variant manages a claimed 51 miles of pure electric range, with the more powerful T8 falling a couple of miles behind, figures the outlet described as adequate but behind rivals including the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volkswagen Tayron and Omoda 9 PHEV. Notably, U.S. News' more recent 2026 model year figures cited a lower 35-mile electric range for the XC60 PHEV, reflecting either a change in testing methodology or trim-specific variation between sources.

Practical differences between the two models extend beyond seating capacity. According to McLaughlin Volvo Cars, the XC90 Plug-in Hybrid offers towing capacity up to 5,000 pounds, compared with the XC60 Plug-in Hybrid's 3,500-pound rating, making the larger SUV the more versatile choice for buyers with towing needs. Visually, the two models diverge in styling emphasis: the XC90 presents a sleeker, more commanding three-row profile with chrome exterior details and standard 20-inch wheels, while the XC60 takes a more athletic approach with gloss black accents, sharper body lines and standard 18-inch diamond-cut wheels, both sharing Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" LED daytime running lights.

Warranty coverage remains consistent across the lineup, with Volvo covering both PHEV models with a four-year, 50,000-mile limited warranty alongside an eight-year, 100,000-mile hybrid component warranty, according to U.S. News.

With Volvo's fully electric EX60 expected to arrive in 2026 as the brand continues its broader electrification push, the current XC60 and XC90 Plug-In Hybrid models offer a well-refined bridge for buyers not yet ready to commit to a fully electric vehicle, combining strong performance, luxurious Scandinavian interior design and meaningful, if not class-leading, electric-only range within two of the more established and commercially successful plug-in hybrid SUVs currently available in the premium segment.