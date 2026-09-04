Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell has offered a striking, unverified theory about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, suggesting the couple could eventually settle into an arrangement in which they remain legally married while living largely separate lives, spending significant stretches of time apart from one another.

Campbell shared the claim in an interview with Closer, timed to coincide with renewed public attention on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their recent return to the United Kingdom. Her comments, which she attributed to sources she did not name, have not been independently verified and are being treated by outlets covering the story as speculation rather than confirmed fact.

"Their marriage has been very volatile, and they are in big trouble financially," Campbell claimed. "The facts I have been told are that he is going to be here with the children, and she will be flitting in and out of the country."

Campbell went on to suggest the couple could ultimately move toward what she described as a more conventional, if unconventional by modern standards, marital arrangement, one in which the pair remain legally wed while functionally leading separate lives.

According to Campbell's account, that kind of arrangement could take on what she called a "classical" or "traditional" character, with Harry and Meghan maintaining their marriage on paper while spending extended periods physically apart, an arrangement she suggested could persist indefinitely rather than resolving into a formal separation or divorce.

Campbell also floated financial pressure as a potential contributing factor to strain within the marriage, though she offered no specific evidence or sourcing to support that particular claim beyond her own characterization of the couple's situation. Separately, Campbell suggested the marriage could ultimately end entirely under different circumstances, alleging without evidence that Markle might leave the relationship if she were to meet another wealthy individual she found appealing, a claim that similarly lacks any independent corroboration.

It is worth noting that Campbell is a well-known and often polarizing figure within British royal commentary circles, having authored multiple books focused on the royal family, including a biography of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, along with a separate book examining Harry and Meghan's relationship and their decision to step back from senior royal duties. Campbell has a lengthy history of making provocative, frequently unverified claims about the Sussexes dating back to the earliest days of their courtship and marriage, including past assertions that Meghan deliberately cultivated maximum fame and controversy as a calculated strategy, and that her political views created friction within Harry's existing social circle.

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Campbell's latest remarks arrive at a moment of renewed scrutiny for the Sussexes, following their return to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. That return has already generated significant media attention, particularly given its timing alongside Prince George's preparation to begin his first term at Eton College, a milestone royal commentators have suggested Prince William and Princess Kate hoped to navigate without additional distraction from Harry and Meghan's activities.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly responded to Campbell's latest claims regarding the state of their marriage. The couple has historically pushed back firmly against divorce speculation and similar rumors circulated by tabloid outlets and royal commentators in the past. Harry, author of the memoir "Spare," previously dismissed earlier rounds of divorce speculation in December 2024, criticizing what he characterized as baseless online rumors about the state of his marriage.

The recurring nature of such speculation reflects a broader pattern in tabloid and royal-focused media coverage, in which commentators and self-described sources periodically make claims about the Sussexes' private relationship that later prove difficult or impossible to substantiate. Since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and relocating to California, Harry and Meghan have faced a steady stream of similar unverified reports regarding tension in their marriage, financial difficulties, and strained relationships with other members of the royal family, few of which have been confirmed through on-the-record statements from the couple themselves or verified through independent reporting.

Representatives for the Sussexes and their Archewell Foundation have generally declined to comment on individual claims of this nature when approached by media outlets, a pattern that has continued with Campbell's latest remarks. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have likewise not weighed in on speculation regarding the state of Harry and Meghan's marriage, consistent with the royal family's general practice of avoiding public commentary on the Sussexes' personal affairs since their 2020 departure from royal duties.

Media analysts who track coverage of the royal family have noted that speculative claims of this kind tend to generate significant public engagement and social media discussion regardless of their evidentiary basis, given the sustained public fascination with the Sussexes' relationship since it first became public in 2016. That dynamic has helped sustain a steady market for royal commentary and tabloid coverage built around unverified claims and anonymously sourced allegations, even as such reports frequently go unconfirmed by the parties directly involved.

For now, Campbell's claims regarding a potential future arrangement between Harry and Meghan remain entirely speculative, based on assertions she has attributed to unnamed sources rather than any confirmed statement, court filing, or on-the-record account from the couple or their representatives. Readers and royal watchers evaluating such claims are generally advised to treat commentary of this kind, particularly from sources with a documented history of making provocative and sometimes unsubstantiated statements about the Sussexes, with appropriate skepticism absent independent confirmation.

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in a ceremony watched by a global television audience. The couple's subsequent decision to step back from royal duties in early 2020, followed by their relocation to the United States, marked one of the most significant shifts within the modern British royal family, and their relationship, family life and ongoing connection to the monarchy have remained subjects of intense public and media interest in the years since.