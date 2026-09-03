Cristiano Ronaldo Posts 'Keep Pushing' After Messi Quits Argentina, Offers No Direct Farewell Message

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo's first public post after Lionel Messi retired from Argentina was not a tribute. It was a gym photo from Al-Nassr training and two words: "Keep pushing."

The Portuguese forward did not name Messi, did not mention the World Cup and did not join the wave of farewell notes that followed the Argentine's Instagram letter on Aug. 31. The timing was enough. For two decades, almost anything one man did was read against the other. A training caption became, in fan debates, a statement of intent.

There is no evidence Ronaldo was answering Messi. Interpreting the post as a reply is speculation. What is documented is narrower: Messi closed a 21-year international career. Ronaldo, still attached to Portugal and still training in Saudi Arabia, posted work.

What Messi said

Messi, 39, announced the decision on Instagram, posting notes he said he wrote on July 21, two days after Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain after extra time. He delayed publishing the letter while his father, Jorge Messi, was ill. Jorge died on Aug. 7 at 68.

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"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come," Messi wrote.

He finished with 125 goals in 207 appearances, Argentina's record scorer and most-capped player, a 2022 World Cup winner, a 2026 World Cup runner-up and a two-time Copa América champion in 2021 and 2024. He played in six World Cups.

"I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too," he wrote. "I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I've given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here."

He thanked supporters for 20 years and said he would now cheer "from the outside." He closed: "Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!" A note at the end added: "I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before."

He will continue at club level with Inter Miami. Days before the announcement he scored four goals in a 7-1 win over CF Montreal.

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia called him "the captain of our dreams" and asked that he "be eternal." There is no current plan for Messi to return as a working international.

What Ronaldo actually posted

Ronaldo, 41, shared images of gym work and a session on the grass at Al-Nassr. The caption was "Keep pushing." He did not tag Messi. He did not quote the retirement letter.

That absence produced a vacuum, and the vacuum filled with forgeries. A circulating screenshot claimed Ronaldo had written that "the rivalry was real... but so was the respect," that Messi had inspired him, and "Rest now, brother." Fact-checks of Ronaldo's official accounts found no such post. The tribute was fabricated.

The real record of Ronaldo addressing Messi this summer is older and personal. After Jorge Messi's death, Ronaldo commented on Messi's tribute: "A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength." That message was public, named Leo and concerned grief, not international retirement.

The contrast is useful. When Ronaldo wanted to speak to Messi, he did. When Messi left the national team, Ronaldo talked about training.

In mid-August, Ronaldo told Vogue, "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy." He has not said he is leaving Portugal. He remains the country's captain and men's international soccer's leading scorer, with 146 goals, ahead of Messi's 125.

Two careers, two clocks

The Messi-Ronaldo argument defined a generation: Barcelona against Real Madrid, Ballon d'Or nights, Champions League semifinals, then a split to Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, Juventus, Manchester United's return and Al-Nassr. They are no longer weekly opponents in Europe. They are still the measuring stick.

Messi's international story is now complete. It includes a 2005 debut, a 2016 Copa América final resignation that he later reversed, years of criticism in Argentina, then the delayed harvest: Copa América in 2021, the World Cup in Qatar, another Copa in 2024, and a last World Cup that ended one extra-time goal short. He said young players "deserve to be here." Argentina must replace a No. 10 who was also a national symbol.

Ronaldo's international story is not closed. Portugal has a younger core. The question around him is duration, not absence. He is still scoring in the Saudi Pro League and still presenting himself as a player in work mode. "Keep pushing" is the language he has used for years about extra sessions, diet and recovery. Applied to this week, it reads as a refusal to treat Messi's exit as a cue for his own.

That is why a two-word caption traveled. Fans who wanted a handshake in public did not get one. Fans who wanted a claim that the race continues heard one, whether Ronaldo intended it or not.

What the silence does not mean

Silence is not hostility. Ronaldo's August comment on Messi's father undercuts any claim that he would not address the Argentine by name. Nor is the gym post a policy statement from the Portugal federation. It is a club athlete posting from camp.

Soccer's farewell economy rewards the grand gesture. Teammates, coaches and presidents wrote essays. Ronaldo posted sweat. In a rivalry that was always part sport and part content, the missing tribute became content anyway.

The facts that will last are simpler. Messi retired from Argentina after 207 games and a World Cup. He said the decision hurt and that he had nothing left to give the shirt. Ronaldo, still playing, posted "Keep pushing" and did not mention him. Anything beyond that is fan fiction, including the fake letter that borrowed Ronaldo's name.

Their club paths still run. Messi is in Major League Soccer. Ronaldo is in Riyadh. One international career has an end date. The other does not, yet. The photograph from Al-Nassr does not change the medal table. It only showed, again, that the two men no longer have to speak for the comparison to start.