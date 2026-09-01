10 Motivational Lionel Messi Quotes That Define His Legendary Career as He Retires From Argentina Now

Lionel Messi's announcement Monday that he is retiring from the Argentina national team closes out one of the most decorated international careers in soccer history, and it has renewed attention on the words the 39-year-old has used over the years to describe the mindset behind that success.

Messi, who scored 124 goals in 203 appearances for Argentina and led the country to the 2022 World Cup title, has spoken publicly for decades about the discipline, humility and love of the game that shaped his rise from a boy in Rosario, Argentina, diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency to becoming widely regarded as the greatest player of his generation. Compiled from interviews and public remarks over the course of his career, here are 10 of the quotes most often cited as capturing that mindset.

"I start early and I stay late, day after day, year after year. It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success." Frequently cited by outlets including SpanishMama and Addicted2Success, the line reflects Messi's insistence that his rise, though it appeared meteoric to outside observers, was built on years of unglamorous repetition rather than raw talent alone. "In football as in watchmaking, talent and elegance mean nothing without rigour and precision." Listed among Messi's most quoted lines by BrainyQuote and Jobs In Football, the comparison underscores a recurring theme in his public remarks: that technical gifts require exacting discipline to translate into consistent results. "Money is not a motivating factor. Money doesn't thrill me or make me play better because there are benefits to being wealthy. I'm just happy with a ball at my feet." According to BrainyQuote, Messi added that if he weren't paid to play professionally, he would "willingly play for nothing," a sentiment that has circulated widely as evidence of his stated attachment to the sport itself rather than its financial rewards. "You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it." This line, also catalogued by BrainyQuote, has become one of the most frequently referenced Messi quotes in motivational contexts, distilling his broader public message about the relationship between ambition and effort. "Whether it's a goal, or winning a game, I'm never satisfied." Cited by Addicted2Success among quotes reflecting Messi's approach to sustained excellence, the remark speaks to the restless mentality that teammates and coaches have often pointed to when describing his longevity at the top of the sport. "You have to keep working hard and playing well because people will start to forget what you have done before if you don't." According to Jobs In Football's compilation of widely attributed Messi remarks, the quote reflects an awareness that reputation in professional sports is rarely permanent, requiring continued performance rather than reliance on past achievements. "I try to use pressure to help me in every game. Pressure helps me do things to the best of my ability. I like it. I don't feel pressure; quite the contrary, because I always enjoy what I'm doing and that's playing football." This more extended remark, catalogued by Addicted2Success, offers insight into how Messi has publicly framed the intense scrutiny that came with captaining Argentina through multiple World Cup campaigns. "Every year I try to grow as a player and not get stuck in a rut. I try to improve my game in every way possible." Listed by SpanishMama among Messi's most repeated public statements, the quote reflects the emphasis on continuous improvement that outlets covering his career have frequently cited as central to his approach. "I am more worried about being a good person than being the best footballer in the world." According to a compilation published by The Strive, this remark has been widely shared as evidence of how Messi has publicly positioned his character and personal values relative to his athletic accomplishments. "When you lose, you get up, you make mistakes and you learn." Included among the widely cited quotes compiled by Jobs In Football, the line reflects a theme Messi returned to repeatedly across his career, including in the aftermath of earlier disappointments with Argentina before the team's eventual 2022 World Cup triumph.

Taken together, the quotes reflect a consistent public message Messi maintained across more than two decades in the sport: that sustained success depends less on natural gift than on discipline, humility and a genuine enjoyment of the game itself. As tributes to his international career continue to circulate following Monday's retirement announcement, those themes are likely to remain central to how fans, teammates and commentators remember his two-decade run with the Argentina national team.