MONTERREY, Mexico — Lionel Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, and his Argentina teammates marked the occasion with a heartfelt gesture that underscored the deep admiration they hold for their captain and the central role he continues to play in the national team's success.

The squad surprised Messi with a custom cake from a Kansas City bakery founded by an Argentine chef and commemorative T-shirts featuring individual photos of each player with their leader. The shirts carried a unified message on the back expressing gratitude for Messi's impact on their lives and careers.

" To you, who changed our lives, who gave us unforgettable moments, who made us believe that dreams are possible... The best part wasn't watching it—it was experiencing it with you! Happy birthday, Captain—we love you. May you be immensely happy!" read the inscription.

Even non-playing staff, including the team cook and the person responsible for squad barbecues, participated in the tribute. The gesture highlighted the familial bond within the Argentina camp as they compete in the 2026 World Cup.

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Messi, who became the 12th outfielder to appear in a World Cup after turning 39, has scored all five of Argentina's goals in the tournament so far. His teammates have prioritized creating opportunities for him, often sacrificing personal statistics to maximize his effectiveness on the pitch.

Team Unity and Messi's Influence

The tribute reflects Argentina's strategy of building the team around Messi's unique abilities. Despite featuring high-value players like $100 million midfielders and top European strikers, the focus remains on supporting their captain.

Younger players such as Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez and Nico Paz have spoken about growing up idolizing Messi. Fernández once wrote an open letter pleading for Messi's return to international football, while Paz has described the experience of sharing a locker room with his hero as surreal.

This adoration translates into on-field commitment. Argentina's players consistently work to get the ball to Messi, who has been involved in 81 percent of their shots in the tournament. The approach, while seemingly reductive, proved successful in 2022 when Argentina won the World Cup.

Messi's leadership extends beyond scoring. His presence elevates teammates and creates belief within the group. The birthday celebration demonstrated how this respect fosters unity and motivation.

Messi's Enduring Impact

At 39, Messi continues defying age expectations. His vision, technical ability and football intelligence remain world-class, even as physical demands increase. Argentina's coaching staff manages his workload carefully to preserve his effectiveness.

The forward's influence on younger generations is evident. Players who once watched him on television now compete alongside him, creating special moments captured in the birthday T-shirts.

Messi has scored in every Argentina match at this World Cup, often producing magic in crucial moments. His ability to decide games at this stage of his career underscores his exceptional talent and dedication.

Argentina's World Cup Campaign

Argentina has advanced through the group stage with Messi's contributions proving decisive. The team's blend of experience and youth, anchored by their captain, creates a formidable unit.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has built a system that maximizes Messi's strengths while utilizing the squad's depth. This approach has yielded consistent results and kept Argentina among the favorites.

The birthday tribute served as a morale booster during a demanding tournament schedule. Such gestures strengthen team cohesion at critical times.

Broader Significance

The celebration highlights football's power to create bonds across generations. Messi's journey from young prodigy to veteran leader inspires both teammates and fans worldwide.

Argentina's success demonstrates the value of building around exceptional talent while fostering collective commitment. The team's unity has been a key factor in their tournament performances.

As the knockout stages approach, Messi's experience and leadership will be vital. His teammates' willingness to support him remains a cornerstone of Argentina's strategy.

The gesture also reflects the human element in professional sports. Beyond tactics and statistics, personal relationships and mutual respect drive performance and satisfaction.

Messi's legacy continues growing with each contribution. The birthday celebration captured a moment of appreciation from those who benefit most from his presence.

Argentina's campaign embodies a blend of nostalgia and ambition. Honoring their captain while pursuing another title reflects the team's identity and aspirations.

As Messi enters the later stages of his international career, moments like this birthday surprise become particularly meaningful. They celebrate not just his achievements but the relationships built through shared experiences.

The national team's focus on Messi has yielded results before and continues driving their 2026 efforts. The personalized T-shirts serve as tangible reminders of the bond uniting the squad.