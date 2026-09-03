BUENOS AIRES — Every football match across Argentina this weekend will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause, a nationwide tribute organized by the Argentine Football Association to honor Lionel Messi following his retirement from international duty.

Messi announced the end of his national team career Monday in a handwritten note posted to Instagram, confirming that his final appearance for Argentina came in the 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. He retires from international soccer at age 39.

The Argentine Football Association, known by its Spanish acronym AFA, said in an official statement Wednesday evening that matches across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, including 11-a-side football, futsal and beach soccer, will be halted at exactly the 10th minute of the first half on the next full matchday. The timing is a direct nod to the number 10 jersey Messi wore throughout his 21-year international career.

"It is decreed that in the next matchday of all categories of all men's and women's disciplines, the match will be stopped at the tenth minute of the first half and one minute of applause will be given in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the AFA bulletin read.

Beyond the synchronized applause, the AFA has instructed stadiums equipped with video screens to broadcast an official farewell video ahead of kickoff, running nearly two minutes and featuring highlights spanning different stages of Messi's international career. The video's closing message thanks Messi directly for his contribution to the sport in Argentina.

"Thank you for uniting an entire country behind this crest. We are going to miss you," the farewell video's message reads, according to details of the tribute shared by the AFA.

The tribute has already begun unfolding in Argentine football ahead of the formal weekend rollout. During a domestic cup match between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, supporters in attendance stood and applauded in honor of Messi when play reached the 10th minute, offering an early preview of the nationwide gesture planned for the coming matchday.

Messi's international career, spanning 21 years since his senior debut in 2005, produced 207 appearances, 125 goals and 68 assists for Argentina, making him the country's all-time leading scorer. Over that span, he led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, back-to-back Copa America championships in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2005 Under-20 World Cup. Messi also played in six World Cups over the course of his career, a rare mark of longevity at the tournament's highest level.

AFA President Claudio Tapia offered an emotional personal tribute to Messi following the retirement announcement, describing him in deeply reverential terms tied to his rise from a young prospect to the national team's most decorated player.

"The captain of our dreams," Tapia wrote of Messi in a message posted to Instagram. "That kid, that 'Pulga,' that extraterrestrial who made possible what so often seemed impossible. What more could be asked of you, Leo? Perhaps just one thing: that you be eternal. Because Argentines don't measure things in years; we measure them in eternities. And you are already part of ours."

Tapia continued by reflecting on Messi's broader impact beyond his on-field accomplishments, emphasizing his character and leadership within the national team setup over the years.

"Everything that could be said about your football has already been said — and yet, it is never enough," Tapia wrote. "That is why today I prefer to speak of the person. The teammate. The leader. The professional. The friend. The guy who was always there — in the good times and, even more so, in the bad. The one who endured injustices, picked himself up time and again, and never stopped choosing the same jersey."

Current Argentina teammates also shared personal tributes reflecting on their time playing alongside Messi. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez expressed sadness at the prospect of entering future national team camps without Messi as a teammate.

"How lucky I was, Leo... thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me and for letting me be part of your story," Fernandez wrote. "We're going to miss you so much, captain."

Forward Lautaro Martinez focused on the lessons Messi imparted beyond his statistical accomplishments on the field.

"Beyond everything you achieved on the pitch, what stays with me is everything you taught us off it: never to give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly and, above all, to always believe in ourselves," Martinez wrote.

Longtime midfield partner Rodrigo De Paul offered a simple but direct assessment of Messi's standing in the sport.

"The greatest of all time," De Paul wrote, adding a message of gratitude for the years the two spent together representing their country. "Thank you for making us so, so happy."

Argentina President Javier Milei also weighed in publicly on Messi's retirement, describing his departure from the national team as a significant loss for the country. Milei's comments added a political dimension to the widespread national mourning over the end of Messi's international career, reflecting the outsized cultural role Messi has occupied in Argentine society well beyond the world of sports.

Messi's retirement has also reignited a longstanding request among some Argentina supporters to permanently retire the No. 10 jersey across the national team in his honor. Argentina previously attempted a similar gesture ahead of the 2002 World Cup to honor the legacy of Diego Maradona, another iconic No. 10 for the national team, but FIFA rejected that request on regulatory grounds at the time, and the number has continued to be issued to subsequent generations of Argentine players in the years since.

Some figures within the Argentine football establishment are reportedly hoping to organize a formal farewell match for Messi on home soil at a later date, though no such match has yet been confirmed. The upcoming weekend's stoppage-and-applause tribute represents the AFA's initial, immediate gesture of recognition following Messi's retirement announcement, ahead of any potential larger-scale ceremonial farewell that may be organized in the future.

Read more Ronaldo Stays Silent on Messis Argentina Retirement, but His Old 2016 Message Resurfaces Widely Now Ronaldo Stays Silent on Messis Argentina Retirement, but His Old 2016 Message Resurfaces Widely Now

Messi is expected to continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer following his retirement from international duty, a chapter of his career that began after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and prior to that, a storied run with FC Barcelona that established him as one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport.