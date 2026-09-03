ENHYPEN has claimed its first career No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its eighth EP, "The Sin: Bliss," Billboard announced, marking a significant career milestone for the K-pop boy group nearly six years after its debut.

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Billboard said the album will officially debut atop the chart dated Sept. 5, 2026, after earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking period. Of that total, 92,000 units came from traditional album sales, giving the EP the No. 1 spot on Billboard's separate Top Album Sales chart as well, while streaming activity contributed another 6,000 equivalent album units, corresponding to roughly 6.91 million on-demand official streams of songs from the release. Track-equivalent album units from digital downloads made up a negligible portion of the total.

According to Billboard, the album's sales performance was driven substantially by its availability across more than 30 different CD and vinyl variants, many of which included collectible items such as photocards, stickers and posters, with some items distributed randomly, a merchandising strategy widely used across the K-pop industry to drive physical album sales among dedicated fan bases.

"The Sin: Bliss" beat out several previous chart-toppers to claim the top spot, including Ella Langley's "Dandelion," which rose to No. 2 with 70,000 equivalent album units, Olivia Rodrigo's "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," which climbed to No. 3 with 67,000 units, and Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem," which moved to No. 4 with 63,000 units. The late Dolly Parton also reentered the chart's top five this week, with her greatest-hits collection "Ultimate Dolly Parton" climbing to No. 5 following her death on Aug. 25.

Thursday's milestone marks the first time ENHYPEN has topped the Billboard 200 since the group's chart debut with its 2021 EP "Border: Carnival," which entered at No. 18. The group has climbed steadily on the chart in the years since, with its fourth and fifth EPs, "Dark Blood" and "Orange Blood," both peaking at No. 4, followed by "Manifesto: Day 1" at No. 6 and "Desire: Unleash" at No. 3. The group came closest to the top spot on two prior occasions, reaching No. 2 with both "Romance: Untold" in 2024 and "The Sin: Vanish" earlier this year in January, before finally breaking through with "The Sin: Bliss."

With its latest chart-topper, ENHYPEN has now notched seven top-10 albums on the Billboard 200, all achieved since 2022, underscoring the group's sustained commercial consistency in the U.S. market over the past several years rather than a single breakout hit.

ENHYPEN becomes the sixth K-pop boy group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, Ateez and Tomorrow X Together, all of whom previously topped the chart. Among K-pop girl groups, Blackpink, NewJeans, Twice and Katseye have each claimed the top spot, while the soundtrack to Netflix's global animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" also reached No. 1 earlier this year, reflecting the broader and continuing rise of Korean pop music's commercial footprint in the American album market.

"The Sin: Bliss," released Aug. 21, marks ENHYPEN's first project since the group reorganized as a six-member act following the departure of former member Heeseung earlier this year. Despite that lineup change, the group maintained its chart momentum in the U.S., a result that suggests the group's global fan base and commercial appeal remained largely intact through the transition.

The EP serves as the second installment in ENHYPEN's "The Sin" concept series, which centers on themes of sin and taboo, telling the story of two lovers who break a forbidden boundary and flee together, with the album depicting the conclusion of the journey they face as a result. The 10-track project is led by the single "Bloody Paradise," a dance track incorporating Brazilian phonk influences, alongside the B-side track "Two Fools." "Bloody Paradise" entered Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart at No. 59 during the Aug. 21-27 tracking period, marking the group's highest position on that chart to date.

Beyond the U.S. market, "The Sin: Bliss" sold roughly 2.09 million copies worldwide during its first week of release, according to Billboard, making it ENHYPEN's fifth album to surpass 2 million copies in cumulative global sales. By the following Thursday, cumulative sales in South Korea alone had surpassed 2.02 million copies domestically, according to Korean music industry data, giving the release double-million-seller status in its home market as well.

The album's release followed an active year of international expansion for ENHYPEN, including appearances at events such as Campo Marte in Mexico City, held in connection with this year's World Cup, and San Diego Comic-Con in the United States. The group's "Blood Saga" world tour also carried the act through South America earlier this year, with stops in Sao Paulo, Lima and Mexico City in July, further building the group's international fan base ahead of the new EP's release.

ENHYPEN's rise to its first Billboard 200 No. 1 reflects a broader pattern within the K-pop industry of Korean acts achieving increasingly prominent positions on major U.S. album charts, with multiple K-pop artists frequently occupying top-10 positions simultaneously in recent years. In the same week ENHYPEN claimed its first No. 1, other K-pop releases also performed strongly on the Billboard 200, including Katseye's "Wild," which had topped the chart the previous week before slipping to No. 6, and Stray Kids' "Dis-Cover: This Christmas," which registered at No. 8.

ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020 through Belift Lab, a joint venture between HYBE and CJ ENM, after forming through the reality survival show "I-Land." The group has since built a reputation for elaborate conceptual storytelling across its discography, a creative approach that has continued through "The Sin" album series and contributed to the group's steadily climbing commercial trajectory in international markets, culminating in this week's first-ever Billboard 200 chart-topping release.