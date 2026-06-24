Read more Cristiano Ronaldo Aims to Score in Sixth World Cup as Portugal Takes on Congo in 2026 Opener Cristiano Ronaldo Aims to Score in Sixth World Cup as Portugal Takes on Congo in 2026 Opener

HOUSTON — Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a defiant response to his critics, scoring twice as Portugal cruised to a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old forward, who had faced questions about his form after Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo, celebrated his goals with an emotional outburst captured on television cameras. Ronaldo shouted "I'm back! I'm back!" while staring directly into a lens after netting his second strike.

Ronaldo's performance marked a historic milestone, making him the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. The two goals also gave him 10 career World Cup strikes, keeping pace with some of the all-time greats despite his age.

Portugal dominated from the start at NRG Stadium. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a superb half-volley from João Cancelo's cross. He added a second before halftime, finishing clinically after Bruno Fernandes' precise through ball. A goalline clearance by Abdukodir Khusanov prevented a first-half hat-trick.

Nuno Mendes added a third with a free kick, an own goal from Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov made it 4-0, and substitute Rafael Leão completed the scoring late. The result represented one of the tournament's most lopsided victories to date.

Coach Roberto Martinez praised Ronaldo's leadership. "Cristiano Ronaldo was a perfect captain, very much focused and made use of his experience because it is not the first time he deals with this situation," Martinez said. "Our captain is an icon, he is playing in his sixth World Cup. He is a role model that plays for the Portuguese national team."

The win moves Portugal into a strong position in Group K. They face Colombia on Sunday in their final group match, with advancement to the knockout stage likely secured barring a major collapse.

Uzbekistan, in its World Cup debut, struggled against the more experienced European side. Coach Fabio Cannavaro, who led Italy to the 2006 title as captain, acknowledged Ronaldo's enduring quality. "You come to the World Cup and show that when you are 41 you are still hungry and can do a lot," Cannavaro said. "You don't forget how to play football. He is part of the history of the World Cup."

Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Performance

Ronaldo's first goal came from a well-placed cross by Cancelo. The veteran striker adjusted his body to volley the ball past the goalkeeper with precision, showcasing the technique that has defined his career. His second strike demonstrated composure, slotting home after Fernandes split the defense with a weighted pass.

The achievement places Ronaldo alongside legends like Lionel Messi, who has scored in five World Cups. Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring across the most editions of the tournament. He also became the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, trailing only Cameroon's Roger Milla.

Former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, speaking on BBC Sport, lauded the performance. "With all the other top players scoring goals at this tournament, to score two goals at the World Cup at 41 is incredible," Rooney said. "He didn't have the best game but this is what he does. He's taken a bit of criticism and this is how he responds."

Roy Keane, another former United captain, echoed the sentiment on ITV Sport. "Cristiano Ronaldo was never gone," Keane said. "He is the man. What is up with everybody? Doubted genius. It's great to see him back. His two goals were excellent."

Portugal's Dominant Display

Beyond Ronaldo's contributions, Portugal showcased depth and quality. Mendes' free-kick goal demonstrated set-piece threat, while Leão's late strike capped a strong substitute appearance. The team controlled possession and created numerous chances throughout.

The victory erased memories of the opening draw against DR Congo, where Portugal struggled to convert dominance into goals. Martinez noted the team had overcome criticism and internal challenges during the week. "It was a difficult week because we hadn't achieved the result we were aiming for and we had a difficult situation with criticism, noise - which was actually unfair," he said.

Uzbekistan showed moments of promise but ultimately could not match Portugal's intensity. Debutant Abbosbek Fayzullaev had scored in the opening loss to Colombia, but the team managed few clear opportunities against a disciplined Portuguese defense.

Group K Standings and Next Steps

The result strengthens Portugal's position in Group K. A victory or draw against Colombia would likely secure advancement, with goal difference potentially playing a role in final standings. Colombia defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's first match.

Martinez emphasized collective improvement. "We were raging, we were sick, but we grew as a team, overcame emotions and have been able to give our very best," he said. The coach highlighted Ronaldo's role in maintaining team standards.

Cannavaro remained philosophical about the heavy defeat. "Football is not only in Europe, it's open to the whole world. There are no horizons or borders anymore," he said. "Cristiano is still one of the strongest players in the history of football. If you give him one centimetre in the box you are dead."

Ronaldo's Enduring Legacy

At 41, Ronaldo continues defying expectations. His ability to perform at the highest level in a sixth World Cup underscores remarkable longevity and dedication. The forward has now scored at 11 different major tournaments, more than any other European player.

Ronaldo addressed questions about his "I'm back" celebration post-match. "It was only so they [his critics] don't forget - 23 years [doing so] like this," he said. "I'm very happy but the most important thing is the work the team did and the confidence it gives us."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stressed team objectives over personal milestones. "Obviously personal records are always nice but my goal is always to help the team achieve its objectives," Ronaldo added. "We had to get through many obstacles during the week but the team worked very well, we improved a lot."

Portugal's next test against Colombia will determine group positioning. A strong result could set up favorable knockout stage matchups. The team has shown the depth and quality needed to compete deep into the tournament.

Broader Tournament Context

Ronaldo's display came as other stars like Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Vinicius Jr. and Kane impressed in early matches. His response silenced some doubters who questioned his starting role after the DR Congo draw.

The match also highlighted the growing competitiveness of debutant nations like Uzbekistan. While outmatched here, their participation adds diversity to the expanded 48-team format. Cannavaro's experience as a World Cup winner provides valuable guidance.

As the group stage progresses, Portugal appears better positioned to advance. The team's attacking options, defensive solidity, and Ronaldo's leadership provide a strong foundation for deeper tournament ambitions.