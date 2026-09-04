Bruno Mars Adds Fourth Sydney Show, Joining Taylor Swift And Coldplay In Rare Accor Stadium Feat

Bruno Mars has added a fourth and final Sydney date to his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour, making him just the third artist ever to headline four stadium shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium, joining an exclusive list that previously included only Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Live Nation confirmed the new date, set for Tuesday, March 9, in response to overwhelming fan demand during the tour's presale period. The addition brings Mars' total commitment to 15 stadium shows across Australia and New Zealand throughout February and March as part of his global "The Romantic Tour."

Accor Stadium, which has staging capacity for more than 80,000 fans, has hosted only two other artists capable of selling out four separate stadium dates: Taylor Swift and Coldplay. Mars' addition of a fourth Sydney show places him in that same rarefied company, underscoring the scale of demand surrounding his return to Australian stages.

Beyond the new Sydney date, Live Nation also announced Thursday that additional stadium shows have been added in Perth, Melbourne and Auckland to accommodate continued fan demand throughout the tour's presale window. Those newly added dates include Sunday, Feb. 14, at Optus Stadium in Perth; Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne; Monday, March 8, at Accor Stadium in Sydney; and Tuesday, March 16, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Mars will be joined throughout the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour by South African singer and songwriter Tyla as his special guest, while his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak will perform as DJ Pee .Wee across all shows in the region.

The Romantic Tour has already established a significant place in Live Nation's history, having delivered the largest single-day ticket sales the company has ever recorded across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, setting a new Ticketmaster record with 2.1 million tickets sold in a single day.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph ahead of the Australian and New Zealand tour announcement, Mars expressed enthusiasm about returning to perform in the region, describing a distinct atmosphere he associates with Australian audiences.

"I think every time we go to Australia, there's always a different filter on it, you know due to the culture and the live experience out there," Mars said. "So just know, I'm coming and I'm bringing the heat."

Mars added a further note of anticipation for fans ahead of the tour.

"I am coming in hot, so you better be there," he said.

Mars has built one of the most commercially successful and critically celebrated careers in contemporary pop music, having sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and amassed close to 100 billion streams on Spotify. His catalog of chart-topping hits includes "Grenade," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Just the Way You Are," "That's What I Like" and "When I Was Your Man." He has also scored additional No. 1 hits through high-profile collaborations, including "Die With a Smile" alongside Lady Gaga, "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson, and "APT" with Blackpink member Rosé, who was raised in Melbourne and has her own significant following across Australia.

The Australian and New Zealand tour follows the release of Mars' long-awaited fourth solo studio album, "The Romantic," which arrived in February and became the biggest debut album of his career. The record, which features the singles "I Just Might" and "Risk It All," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the first time in more than a decade that a Mars album had premiered at the top of that chart. "The Romantic" also topped Apple's Global Album Chart, Spotify's Global Album Chart and Spotify's Top U.S. Album Chart upon its release, reflecting the sustained commercial strength driving demand for the accompanying stadium tour.

Mars' Australian and New Zealand itinerary now spans a total of 15 shows across five cities. In Perth, he is scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, both at Optus Stadium. His Melbourne run at Marvel Stadium includes Friday, Feb. 19, Saturday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 24. Mars will play a single show in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 28, before moving to Sydney's Accor Stadium for four consecutive performances on Thursday, March 4, Friday, March 5, Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9. The tour concludes with two dates in Auckland at Eden Park, on Saturday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 16.

The scale of the added shows across multiple cities reflects broader momentum behind Mars' current touring cycle, which has already broken ticket-sales records across other major international markets ahead of the Australian and New Zealand leg. Concert promoters and touring industry analysts have increasingly pointed to a small tier of global superstar acts, including Mars, Swift and Coldplay, capable of selling out multiple consecutive stadium dates in a single city, a booking pattern that reflects both an artist's broad commercial appeal and the logistical willingness of major venues and promoters to commit to extended multi-night residencies for only the highest-demand tours.

Tickets for all newly added Bruno Mars tour dates across Australia and New Zealand are available now through Live Nation, with fans who missed the initial presale window now able to secure seats for the expanded itinerary, including the newly confirmed fourth Sydney show set for March 9 at Accor Stadium.