MILLVALE, Pa. — Andy Williams, the professional wrestler known to All Elite Wrestling fans as "The Butcher" and a founding guitarist of the metalcore band Every Time I Die, has died at age 48 after collapsing during a match at an independent wrestling event in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Williams' death to TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news early Sunday morning. Williams had been competing in a tag team match against TME alongside his longtime partner, The Blade, real name Jesse Guilmette, during Enjoy Wrestling's Five-Year Anniversary show at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale.

According to an eyewitness account provided to POST Wrestling, Williams appeared to be struggling physically toward the end of the match.

"It was towards the end of the match," eyewitness Rich Fann said. "He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits, they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly. Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help. Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison."

According to wrestling news outlet Fightful, Williams' legs buckled before he fell to the floor. The Blade attempted to help him back up, but Williams collapsed a second time and lost consciousness. Ringside paramedics performed chest compressions and used a defibrillator on Williams before he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

Enjoy Wrestling immediately canceled the remainder of the event following the incident and released a statement on social media confirming what had happened.

"Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening," the promotion wrote. "Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information."

The promotion later posted a brief follow-up message thanking those who had assisted at the scene and reached out with support in the hours following the incident.

News of Williams' death was initially met with confusion online. A wrestling podcaster had reported hours earlier that Williams had died at the hospital, prompting Enjoy Wrestling to respond directly to a social media post repeating that claim, writing, "It's not true. Delete this." That response was subsequently deleted by the promotion without further explanation, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Williams' condition until the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to TMZ on Sunday morning, resolving the conflicting reports. No cause of death has been released, with an official investigation and autopsy pending.

Williams, a Buffalo, New York native, built a distinctive dual career spanning both professional wrestling and heavy music. He was a founding guitarist of Every Time I Die, an influential metalcore band formed in 1998 that became a significant act within the genre before disbanding in 2022 after more than two decades together. Williams continued making music following the band's breakup, most recently performing with his newer metalcore project, Atomic Rule.

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Williams' wrestling career gained momentum after he trained under mixed martial artist and wrestler Josh Barnett. He formed the tag team known as The Butcher and The Blade alongside Guilmette, and the pair eventually brought their act to All Elite Wrestling in 2019, becoming one of the promotion's recognizable tag team acts over the years that followed. Williams spent the better part of the last seven years competing as one half of that duo within AEW.

Tributes to Williams poured in from across both the wrestling and music communities following confirmation of his death. Musician Andy H. Murray offered a heartfelt remembrance on social media.

"Andy Williams, rest in peace," Murray wrote. "With ETID (and later Atomic Rule), he blazed musical trails, redefined heavy music, and influenced a generation. As The Butcher, he was an awesome throwback brawler. He was a great man with a beautiful soul. I am so sorry for those closest to him."

Wrestling fan and commentator Mark, who posts under the handle WrestleMobs, similarly reflected on Williams' impact across both of his creative pursuits.

"I adored The Butcher throughout AEW's formative years," the tribute read. "Huge condolences and prayers to his family, friends, colleagues and fans worldwide mourning the loss of an incredible multi talented musician, wrestler, performer and man. Rest in Peace, Andy Williams."

Notably, Williams and The Blade had held a wrestling seminar through Enjoy Wrestling the night before the fatal incident, as part of the promotion's broader Five-Year Anniversary weekend of events. Williams and Guilmette had been challenging TME for the tag team championship at the time of the medical emergency, a title match that ultimately went unfinished following the cancellation of the remainder of the card.

As of Sunday, no statement had been made public from Williams' immediate family, and additional details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements had not yet been announced. Wrestling promotions and outlets covering the sport, including publications that had closely followed Williams' AEW career, extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the wake of the confirmed death.

Williams' unique path, building parallel careers as both a touring heavy metal musician and a professional wrestler over more than two decades, had earned him a devoted following across both communities, with fans and fellow performers alike remembering him Sunday as a distinctive and beloved figure within both worlds. Investigators with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office are expected to conduct a full autopsy to determine the specific cause of Williams' death, with additional information likely to follow in the coming days as the investigation continues.