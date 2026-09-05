WWE has released 10 wrestlers from its developmental NXT brand, according to multiple reports Friday, marking the second large wave of roster cuts the company has made in 2026 and pushing the total number of performers released this year to more than 50.

According to PWInsider, which first reported the cuts at 2:36 p.m. ET Friday, this round of releases was limited specifically to NXT talent, with no departures reported from WWE's main roster brands, Raw and SmackDown, at the time the cuts were announced.

Among the names confirmed as part of Friday's releases is Jasper Troy, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound competitor whose exit came as a notable surprise given his imposing size and prior success within the company, including a run as WWE Speed Champion. PJ Vasa, a former rugby player who debuted for WWE's Evolve brand last November, appeared to confirm her own departure by publicly thanking WWE for the opportunity to work with the company, with PWInsider subsequently reporting that Vasa would become a free agent following the standard 30-day waiting period applied to released NXT talent.

Other confirmed names among Friday's cuts include referee Gary Wilson, who had been signed with WWE since 2022 and worked matches on both NXT and SmackDown; Ellen Akesson; Marcus Brown; Anya Rune, a wrestler who has won championships across six different promotions and had appeared on Evolve earlier this year, including in a Women's Title Qualifying Fatal Four Way match; Braxton Cole, who competed on Season 3 of the WWE reality competition series "LFG" and had also made appearances on Evolve and at numerous NXT live events; Wendy Choo; and Adriana Rizzo. WWE has not publicly confirmed the identity of the remaining wrestler included among the 10 total releases as of Friday.

WWE's latest round of NXT cuts is being characterized within the wrestling industry as part of the company's regular, ongoing talent evaluation process, occurring alongside broader efforts to streamline its overall roster under parent company TKO Group Holdings. Wrestling analysts covering the releases have pointed to several likely factors behind the decision, including an effort to revamp the current roster by removing performers who either do not fit clearly into existing storylines or creative direction, or whose continued presence makes it more difficult for the company to properly feature its remaining talent across its various television programs.

Industry observers have also noted that periodic developmental releases help prevent WWE's NXT system from becoming overcrowded, given the company's continued practice of bringing in new athletes and independent wrestling prospects through its Performance Center training facility and through newer talent pipelines such as the WWE Independent Development program and Evolve brand. By periodically releasing wrestlers who have either stalled creatively or appear unlikely to progress to the main roster, WWE is able to create additional space for newer signings and developmental call-ups as it continues managing the size and composition of its overall talent pool.

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Friday's cuts mark the second significant wave of WWE releases in 2026. The first major round came shortly after WrestleMania 42 on April 24, when the company released a substantial group of established performers, including Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Bo Dallas, also known by his in-ring persona Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy. That earlier wave also included the release of the Wyatt Sicks stable, along with Black's real-life partner Zelina Vega and the tag team known as the Motor City Machine Guns.

Black and Vega's April releases drew particular attention at the time given their prominent, regular presence on SmackDown's weekly programming, with Black firmly established within the show's upper-midcard scene heading into his release. Black had returned to WWE roughly a year before his release, marking his second stint with the company following a respected run with rival promotion AEW. The Wyatt Sicks, meanwhile, had debuted in 2024 as a tribute act following the death of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, whose real-life brother is involved in the group, and the stable had recently held the WWE tag team championships before losing the titles and wrapping up an extended storyline feud with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs.

Beyond the two major waves of cuts in April and September, several other established WWE performers have separately opted to accept releases from the company this year after being asked to restructure their existing contracts, according to reporting on the broader pattern of 2026 roster moves. Those departures have included members of The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with veteran performer Sheamus, each of whom had previously received substantial opportunities in prominent roles across WWE's flagship Raw and SmackDown programming before their respective exits from the company.

Releases of this kind are considered a routine, if often difficult, part of WWE's ongoing business operations, given that no performer signed to the company holds a guaranteed spot on its active roster regardless of past accomplishments or championship history. Company officials routinely review talent contracts and individual performance metrics at various points throughout the year, with the timing of September's cuts aligning with a broader post-summer planning cycle that companies in the wrestling industry often use to prepare for major pay-per-view events scheduled later in the calendar year.

The scale of releases across WWE's Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands throughout 2026 reflects the company's continued efforts to adjust its overall headcount, manage payroll costs, and maintain flexibility to bring in new signings or promote developmental talent as creative needs evolve. Wrestling industry analysts have noted that mass releases of this scale can meaningfully affect ongoing storylines, tag team divisions and midcard depth across the promotion's various brands, particularly when they involve performers who had been actively featured in current programming at the time of their departure.

With more than 50 performers now released from WWE across the two major waves of cuts in 2026 alone, along with the additional performers who separately opted to leave the company after contract restructuring discussions, the promotion's roster composition heading into the final months of the year looks notably different from where it stood at the start of the season, as WWE continues balancing its investment in high-profile main roster contracts against a broader effort to trim costs and reshape its overall talent pipeline across its developmental system.