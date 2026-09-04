Nikkei 225 Jumps 1.3% As SoftBank Soars 12% Amid Global AI Rally Tracking Wall Street Gains Overnight

TOKYO — Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 806.46 points, or 1.26%, to close at 65,020.94 Friday, as gains across real estate, banking and textile stocks lifted the broader market, while SoftBank Group led individual movers with an 11.78% surge amid continued global enthusiasm around artificial intelligence investments.

The Nikkei's advance capped a session in which rising stocks significantly outnumbered decliners on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 1,989 gainers against 1,446 decliners and 296 issues finishing unchanged. The Nikkei Volatility Index, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, climbed 10.84% to 28.32, reflecting elevated uncertainty even amid the broader market's upward move.

SoftBank Group Corp. was the standout performer of the session, rising 589 yen to close at 5,590 yen, extending a pattern of sharp swings that has characterized the technology investment giant's stock throughout much of 2026. The Tokyo-based conglomerate, which holds significant stakes in chip designer Arm Holdings and has invested more than $30 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, has repeatedly seen its share price swing in tandem with broader sentiment around artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and the performance of its underlying technology holdings.

Friday's rally in SoftBank shares came a day after Nvidia confirmed a roughly $12.93 billion acquisition of AI platform Hugging Face, a deal that helped fuel a broader rally in AI-linked technology stocks on Wall Street overnight and appeared to carry through into Friday's session in Tokyo. Other notable gainers on the Nikkei included Taiyo Yuden, which rose 6.42% to 9,426 yen, and Furukawa Electric, which climbed 6.39% to 3,844 yen.

Not all sectors participated in Friday's advance. Sumitomo Chemical fell 5.11% to 594.70 yen, while trading house Mitsui & Co. declined 4.45% to 5,019 yen and Nissui Corp. dropped 4.24% to 1,229.50 yen, illustrating a mixed picture beneath the index's overall gain.

Friday's session followed a choppier trading pattern earlier in the week. On Thursday, the Nikkei fell 0.17% to close at 64,214, with Japanese shares lacking clear direction as the yen strengthened sharply amid market speculation that Japanese authorities had conducted an informal rate check, a move sometimes taken as a precursor to potential currency intervention. A stronger yen typically weighs on the earnings outlook for Japan's export-heavy industries, given that it makes goods produced in Japan more expensive for foreign buyers and reduces the yen-converted value of overseas revenue for major exporters.

Despite Thursday's softer session, Japanese equities found some support from a pullback in oil prices after President Donald Trump indicated that the latest U.S. military strikes on Iran would not be prolonged. That comment helped ease some of the inflation-related anxiety that had been weighing on both Japanese and global markets amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Global government bond yields also retreated somewhat from recent highs during the same period, as investors continued weighing the outlook for interest rates in major economies including the United States and Japan.

Among individual movers earlier in the week, technology-linked names including Advantest, Fujikura and Ibiden Co. posted notable losses, while financial stocks including Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho Financial Group recorded gains, reflecting a rotation in investor positioning ahead of Friday's broader market advance.

The Nikkei's performance in 2026 has been marked by significant volatility even as the index has posted substantial gains for the year overall. The benchmark has traded within a 52-week range spanning roughly 41,835 to 72,831, with the upper end of that range representing a record high touched earlier this year. Japanese equities have been supported for much of the year by a combination of factors, including continued global enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related investment, corporate governance reforms encouraging Japanese companies to improve capital efficiency, and periods of relative currency weakness that have benefited the country's export-oriented industrial base.

Market attention in Japan has also remained focused on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy path in recent weeks, with speculation building around the possibility of an interest rate increase as soon as this month. Any move by the central bank to raise rates would mark a continuation of Japan's gradual exit from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy stance, a shift that has already contributed to notable currency volatility and periodic swings in Japanese equity markets throughout the year.

Friday's advance in Tokyo came alongside a broadly positive session across global equity markets, with major U.S. indexes having posted gains overnight amid easing Treasury yields and continued optimism tied to artificial intelligence-related corporate developments, including Nvidia's Hugging Face acquisition and a strong earnings report from cloud data company Snowflake that further buoyed sentiment toward AI-linked technology stocks worldwide.

With the Nikkei continuing to track closely alongside global risk sentiment and developments in the artificial intelligence sector, investors are likely to remain focused in the coming sessions on further signals from the Bank of Japan regarding its interest rate path, along with ongoing developments in the Middle East conflict and their implications for oil prices and broader inflation expectations. SoftBank's outsized gain Friday, in particular, is likely to keep the conglomerate's stock under close watch given its status as one of the most actively traded proxies for global AI investment sentiment among Japanese equities.