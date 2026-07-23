SYDNEY — Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed Thursday, tracking gains across the country's major lenders as the broader Australian stock market advanced on the back of strong overnight earnings from U.S. technology giant Alphabet.

Read more Commonwealth Bank Shares Rise 0.64 Percent to 164.45 as Australian Lenders Show Stability Commonwealth Bank Shares Rise 0.64 Percent to 164.45 as Australian Lenders Show Stability

CBA shares traded at $173.60 as of Thursday's session, up $1.91, or 1.11%, on the day. The gain builds on a modest advance in the previous session, when the stock closed at $171.69, and comes as Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.72% to near 8,886 points, with financial stocks among the sectors contributing to the day's broader rally.

A stock near the upper end of its yearly range

Thursday's gain puts CBA shares within reach of recent highs after a period of relative softness earlier this month. The stock's 52-week trading range spans from $149.76 to $185.59, meaning current levels sit comfortably in the upper half of that band, even as the stock remains below its yearly peak. CBA's market capitalization currently stands at approximately $285.08 billion, making it one of the largest companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by that measure.

The stock's recent trajectory has been choppy. According to market reports over the past several weeks, CBA shares have moved between roughly $156 and $164 on a number of individual trading days amid what analysts described as mixed sentiment across the broader banking sector, tied in part to uncertainty around interest rate settings and regulatory scrutiny. Thursday's advance to $173.60 marks a notable recovery from those levels.

Australia's largest bank

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Sydney, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the country's largest bank by market value, with operations spanning retail, business and institutional banking across Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia. The bank's core offerings include savings and transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, personal and business lending, insurance products, and equity trading and capital markets services, delivered through its main divisions of Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and its New Zealand subsidiary, ASB.

Dividend profile

CBA remains one of the ASX's most closely watched dividend payers, particularly among income-focused investors. The bank most recently paid an interim dividend of $2.35 per share for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of Feb. 18 and a payment date of March 30. Its next dividend, expected at $2.60 per share, carries an ex-dividend date of Aug. 19 and a payment date of Sept. 29, in line with the bank's typical pattern of announcing dividends alongside its half-year results in February and full-year results in August.

On a trailing basis, CBA's dividend yield currently sits at roughly 2.9%, with the bank having raised its dividend for five consecutive years and posted average dividend growth of just over 8% annually over the past three years, according to dividend-tracking services.

Why banks moved higher Thursday

CBA's gain came as part of a broader lift across Australia's major banking stocks, which factored into Thursday's advance for the ASX 200 alongside strength in mining and energy names. The rally followed a stronger-than-expected overnight earnings report from Alphabet, which posted a broad beat on both revenue and cloud segment growth, helping to lift risk appetite across global equity markets, including in sectors such as banking that are more closely tied to overall economic sentiment than to the technology earnings themselves.

Separately, fresh domestic economic data released Thursday showed Australia's unemployment rate holding steady at 4.4%, even as jobs growth for the month came in well above expectations, offering another data point supporting a generally upbeat tone in local markets during Thursday's session.

Analyst views on valuation

CBA's share price has drawn ongoing debate among analysts and investment commentators about whether the stock represents good value at current levels. Using a dividend-based valuation approach with an adjusted annual dividend of $4.76 per share, one recent analysis put the bank's estimated fair value at just over $100 per share, a figure notably below the stock's current trading price, reflecting a common tension among analysts between CBA's consistent operating performance and what some view as a premium valuation relative to its earnings and dividend yield.

Morningstar has described CBA's well-managed net interest margins, sound asset quality and strong balance sheet as continuing to support solid financial results, while cautioning that increased regulatory, political and public scrutiny could, over time, erode the bank's pricing power and its economic moat. The bank currently trades at a normalized price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 26.3 and a price-to-sales ratio of about 9.7, according to Morningstar data, metrics that place CBA among the more richly valued major banks globally.

CBA is expected to release its full-year results in August, a report that will offer investors a clearer picture of the bank's overall performance for the 12 months through June, along with confirmation of its previously flagged final dividend of $2.60 per share. Until then, the stock's near-term direction is likely to remain closely tied to broader market sentiment, movements in the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate settings, and the performance of Australia's other major lenders, including ANZ, Westpac and National Australia Bank, all of which factor into how investors assess the health of the country's banking sector as a whole.

For now, Thursday's 1.11% gain leaves CBA trading well above its 52-week low and within a stone's throw of its record highs, underscoring the stock's continued status as one of the most closely watched, and most debated, names on the Australian share market.