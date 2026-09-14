Lovisa Holdings Shares Jump 4.81% to $22.67 as Beaten-Down ASX Retailer Rides Monday's Bargain-Hunting Rebound

SYDNEY — Shares in Lovisa Holdings Ltd. climbed 4.81% to $22.67 in Monday trading, adding $1.04 as the fashion jewelry retailer rebounded alongside a handful of recently sold-off growth names on a day the broader Australian market clawed back a fraction of last week's steep losses.

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The move came as the S&P/ASX 200 traded modestly higher after logging its worst weekly performance in six months, and Lovisa was among a group of previously beaten-down stocks, alongside technology group Xero and property researcher REA Group, that caught a bid as investors rotated back into names that had fallen hardest in the prior sessions. Market breadth remained relatively narrow even as the benchmark index edged up, suggesting Monday's gains were concentrated in specific pockets of the market rather than reflecting a broad-based recovery.

Lovisa's bounce follows a stretch of extreme volatility for the stock over the past year, one that has repeatedly seen shares swing sharply in either direction, sometimes with limited company-specific news to explain the moves. Shares in the Melbourne-based retailer have traded as low as roughly $20 and as high as an all-time peak near $44 over the past 12 months, and the stock remains down sharply from that high despite periodic rallies.

The rebound also comes just ahead of a scheduled ex-dividend date. Lovisa shares are due to trade ex-dividend on September 15, with the payment date set for October 15, giving income-focused investors a near-term reason to hold or add to positions heading into the week.

The company's underlying operating performance has remained a bright spot even as its share price has whipsawed. Lovisa reported full-year results for fiscal 2026 in late August, posting total revenue of $938.8 million, up 17.6% on the prior year, with comparable-store sales rising 2.0%. Earnings before interest and tax increased 14.1% to $158.2 million, while net profit after tax climbed 10.7% to $95.6 million. Operating cash flow rose 21.0% to $294.5 million, and the company lifted its full-year dividend 11.7% to 86 cents per share.

Global Chief Executive Officer John Cheston struck an upbeat tone on the results at the time, saying: "Lovisa has once again been able to deliver strong global sales and profit growth, with the highlights being continued growth in the Americas and Europe and another exceptional Gross Margin performance."

The company opened 160 new stores during fiscal 2026, expanding its global footprint to 1,136 locations across more than 50 markets. Europe was the strongest region for new openings, with 76 additional stores, including 34 in the United Kingdom and 20 in Germany. Lovisa also closed 43 underperforming locations and relocated a further 12, continuing a strategy of pruning weaker sites alongside its broader international rollout.

Early trading in the new fiscal year has offered further encouragement. In the first eight weeks of fiscal 2027, Lovisa reported total sales growth of 16.4% on a constant-currency basis, with comparable-store sales up 3.0%, suggesting the momentum from the FY26 result has carried into the current period.

Even so, the stock's performance has diverged sharply from those underlying numbers at times over the past year. Shares have posted double-digit single-session moves on multiple occasions, including double-digit percentage jumps around results announcements as well as sudden slides tied to broker downgrades and shifting sentiment on the durability of the company's store rollout strategy. Some analysts have flagged concerns about the quality of newer store locations and questioned whether the pace of global expansion has come at the expense of site selection and per-store economics, while others have pointed to Lovisa's high gross margins and self-funded growth model as reasons for optimism.

Institutional positioning around the stock has also shifted over the year, with at least one major shareholder trimming its stake earlier in 2026 even as some company insiders added to their holdings during periods of share-price weakness, a split that has left investors divided on how to read the stock's near-term trajectory.

Monday's advance places Lovisa among the better performers on the ASX 200 for the session, though traders cautioned that a single day's bounce, particularly one tied more to broad market positioning than fresh company news, does not necessarily signal a durable change in trend for a stock that has proven prone to sharp reversals. The shares will need to sustain buying interest in the sessions ahead if the current move is to develop into a more meaningful recovery rather than another short-lived swing in a volatile trading range.

For now, attention turns to how the stock performs heading into its ex-dividend date this week, and whether the operational momentum reported at the August results, particularly the strong start to fiscal 2027, continues to be reflected in comparable sales growth as the retailer heads deeper into its next reporting period. With reporting season now largely behind the broader market, Lovisa's next scheduled update is expected to come with its half-year results, when investors will get a fuller picture of whether the early FY27 sales trends noted by management have held up across a longer stretch of trading.