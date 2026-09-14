SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark share index inched higher on Monday, clawing back a fraction of last week's steep losses as falling oil prices and a rebound on Wall Street gave investors reason to step back into the market, even as trading remained thin and cautious.

The S&P/ASX 200 was up 18.2 points, or 0.21%, to 8,759.4 by late morning Sydney time, building on a modest gain at the open after futures had pointed to a 0.2% higher start to the session. The move offered only partial relief after a bruising week in which the index shed roughly 3%, its worst weekly performance in six months, as surging crude prices and rising bond yields hammered sentiment.

Friday's session had set the tone for the pullback, with the ASX 200 falling 0.9% to close at 8,741.2 points, its lowest level in seven weeks and a fourth consecutive daily decline. The retreat was driven largely by concern that a spike in oil prices would complicate Australia's inflation outlook just as the Reserve Bank weighs further interest rate increases.

Those worries eased somewhat heading into Monday's session. Brent crude fell 2.8% to $104.61 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate dropped 2.4% to $100.05 a barrel in Friday night trading, according to data cited by market commentators, giving energy-sensitive sectors of the market some breathing room even as the pullback left crude prices still elevated by recent standards.

Wall Street's own rebound on Friday also helped set a firmer tone locally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 1%, the S&P 500 gained about 0.85% and the Nasdaq Composite added close to 0.95%, snapping a run of losses in a holiday-shortened week. The U.S. gains came despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report, which showed consumer prices accelerating last month as gasoline costs rebounded after two straight monthly declines. That data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week, with futures markets pricing in close to a 90% probability of a hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The rate picture at home remains just as pressing for Australian investors. The country's 10-year bond yield has climbed above 5.3%, its highest level since May 2011, as traders position for the Reserve Bank of Australia to tighten policy further. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser has said policymakers will weigh additional tightening at this month's meeting, while Assistant Governor and chief economist Sarah Hunter has cautioned that officials have limited tolerance for renewed price pressures. All four of the country's major banks are now forecasting another RBA rate increase before year-end, with National Australia Bank tipping a move as soon as this month.

Commonwealth Bank strategists said the central bank faces a delicate communications task in the lead-up to that decision. "Given current market pricing of a hike in September is at (around) 80% the Governor will have to talk a fine line between endorsing the high chance of a rate hike," CBA said, underscoring how closely markets are parsing every signal from Reserve Bank officials in the days ahead.

Beneath the benchmark's modest gain, market breadth told a more cautious story. The ASX Small Ordinaries index slipped 0.15% and the Emerging Companies index fell 0.14%, indicating that Monday's advance was concentrated in a narrower band of larger stocks rather than reflecting broad-based buying.

Materials stocks bore the brunt of the weakness. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials Index dropped 0.55% to its lowest level since August 5, with uranium, lithium and rare earth names opening broadly lower across the board. The sector's slide extended a period of volatility for critical minerals stocks that has seen sharp single-day swings become increasingly common even when individual companies have avoided negative company-specific news.

Not every stock moved in step with the weaker materials complex. Catalyst Metals topped the leaderboard after reporting a resource upgrade at its Trident deposit, while Cleanaway Waste Management ticked higher as its takeover approach from EQT remained in play. A handful of recently beaten-down names, including Lovisa, Xero and REA Group, also caught a bid as bargain hunters returned to some of the market's more heavily sold sectors from last week.

Elsewhere in resources, Franco-Nevada Australia said it had committed a further $200 million to Minerals 260 to help fund the Bullabulling gold project, lifting its total investment in the venture to $420 million. The arrangement includes $170 million to increase Franco-Nevada's royalty over the project area by 1.45 percentage points, structured as non-dilutive funding, alongside a further $30 million to be subscribed in a future equity raising.

Investors are bracing for a relatively quiet run of local economic data this week, with attention instead centered on Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision and continuing commentary from Reserve Bank officials. Sarah Hunter is scheduled to give another public address Monday, though analysts have cautioned that little new information is likely to emerge given the absence of fresh economic data since her last public comments.

For now, traders appear content to nurse the market back from last week's losses in cautious, incremental steps rather than chase a full recovery, with global rate decisions and the trajectory of oil prices likely to remain the dominant forces shaping sentiment in the sessions ahead.