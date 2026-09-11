SYDNEY — Australian shares extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session Friday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closing down 66.3 points, or 0.75%, at 8,753.1, as surging oil prices and a sharp global bond selloff continued rattling investors amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The index opened sharply lower Friday, falling as much as 0.97% to 8,734 points in early trade, according to ABC News, before paring some of that decline by the close. Friday's session followed an even steeper drop Thursday, when the ASX 200 shed a combined $32 billion in market value during what was described as its worst single session since June.

The primary driver behind the week's turmoil has been a dramatic surge in global oil prices. Brent crude jumped more than 7% overnight, climbing above $108 a barrel, while U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate, cracked $103 a barrel, according to Stockhead. The spike came as tensions between the United States and Iran continued escalating, with the broadening conflict sending oil prices to levels not seen since July.

Wall Street's overnight session offered little relief for Australian investors heading into Friday's trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, the S&P 500 slid 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65%, marking four consecutive days of losses for the S&P 500, its worst losing streak since June.

The oil price shock has fed directly into global bond markets, with yields spiking sharply as investors priced in renewed inflation risks. Australian government bond yields jumped again Friday following a sharp selloff in U.S. Treasuries, with the yield on the three-year Australian bond climbing as much as 18 basis points to 5.03%, while the 10-year yield rose 13 basis points to 5.38%, according to ABC News.

Vantage senior market analyst Hebe Chen described the compounding pressures weighing on the local market in comments to AAP earlier in the week.

"The ASX 200 has extended its losses into a second session, with investors still firmly on edge as higher oil prices, rising bond yields and a more hawkish Reserve Bank keep inflation and interest-rate risks front and centre," Chen said. "The bigger issue is that these pressures are arriving together, making it increasingly difficult for the market to find a clear reason to add risk."

Read more ASX 200 Falls To Fresh Six-Week Low As Iran Tensions Push Oil Toward $100 A Barrel This Wednesday Morning ASX 200 Falls To Fresh Six-Week Low As Iran Tensions Push Oil Toward $100 A Barrel This Wednesday Morning

The Reserve Bank of Australia's own commentary has added to the cautious tone gripping markets this week. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said the central bank will debate further interest rate tightening at its September meeting, citing persistent inflation risks, while Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter separately warned of limited tolerance for stronger price pressures going forward, according to Trading Economics.

Domestic economic data has compounded the pressure on Australian equities this week. Business sentiment fell to a three-month low in August, while consumer sentiment sank further in September, according to Trading Economics, adding to concerns about the health of Australian household and business spending amid the combination of elevated interest rates and rising energy costs.

Despite the broader market weakness, resource and energy stocks have provided a partial offset throughout the week's selloff, benefiting directly from the surge in oil and other commodity prices. Woodside Energy and Santos each climbed as investors rotated toward energy names capable of benefiting from higher crude prices, while major miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto also posted gains earlier in the week amid strength across the broader materials complex.

Banking and healthcare stocks, by contrast, have borne the brunt of this week's selling pressure. All four of Australia's major banks declined across multiple sessions this week, with losses ranging between 0.4% and 2.2% at various points, while CSL, one of the ASX's largest healthcare companies, fell 2% earlier in the week after cutting its fiscal 2026 guidance and warning of slowing plasma demand alongside rising generic competition.

The regional picture offered little relief for Australian investors Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 126.55 points, or 0.19%, to close at 65,142.78, while New Zealand's NZX 50 bucked the broader trend, adding 26.53 points, or 0.19%, to 13,819.43, according to Morningstar's market coverage.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, has continued strengthening even amid the broader equity market turmoil, trading at four-month highs of 72.33 U.S. cents, up from 72.11 U.S. cents the previous session, according to Morningstar.

This week's slide has erased a significant portion of the gains the ASX 200 had accumulated earlier in the year, with the index now sitting well below the record high of 9,178.6 points it touched in late August, before the combination of oil price shocks, bond market volatility and deteriorating domestic economic sentiment took hold.

With the conflict in the Middle East continuing to show no clear signs of near-term resolution, and global bond yields remaining elevated following this week's sharp selloff, investors are likely to remain focused in the coming sessions on whether oil prices continue climbing further, along with any additional signals from the Reserve Bank ahead of its September policy meeting. The combination of geopolitical uncertainty, rising borrowing costs and weakening consumer and business confidence appears set to continue shaping the direction of Australian equities heading into the back half of September, following what has already proven to be one of the more turbulent weeks for the ASX 200 in recent months.