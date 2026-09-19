Coinbase Shares Jump 11.72% as SEC's Tokenized Stock Rule and Bitcoin Rally Fuel Broader Crypto Surge

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NEW YORK — Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. jumped 11.72% to $194.36 in Friday trading, adding $20.39, as the cryptocurrency exchange rode a broad rally across crypto-linked equities tied to a sharp rebound in bitcoin's price and a new regulatory development from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Coinbase shares extended gains that began in premarket trading, when crypto-linked stocks including Coinbase, Strategy Inc. and Robinhood Markets all advanced sharply as investors responded to the SEC's introduction of a new exemption allowing trading of tokenized U.S. stocks, according to market commentary. The move was widely interpreted as a regulatory tailwind for exchanges like Coinbase that have positioned themselves to benefit from the broader tokenization of traditional financial assets onto blockchain infrastructure.

The rally in Coinbase shares also tracked a sharp advance in bitcoin's own price, which traded above $80,000, up roughly 5.5% over the prior 24 hours, as investors across markets reacted favorably to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision earlier in the week, which signaled a less aggressive path for future rate increases than some had anticipated. That relief rally extended broadly across risk assets, with cryptocurrency and crypto-linked equities among the most direct beneficiaries given their historically close correlation with broader shifts in risk appetite.

Beyond the sector-wide rally, Coinbase also benefited from company-specific news. The exchange was named a founding brokerage partner for a new Cashtag Partner Program launched by the social media platform X, an arrangement that will allow X users to initiate stock and cryptocurrency trades directly through the platform. The partnership extends Coinbase's reach into a large, established social media user base and reflects the company's ongoing effort to broaden distribution for its trading and custody services beyond its own standalone app and website.

Sentiment toward bitcoin's broader price trajectory has also turned notably more optimistic among some prominent crypto research analysts in recent days. Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale, told clients that he believes bitcoin's June low near $58,000 marked the bottom of the current market cycle, offering what he described as a "green light" for the asset's outlook from that point forward, according to reporting on his comments. That kind of bullish institutional commentary has added to the broader wave of positive sentiment that has lifted both bitcoin itself and the equities of companies whose businesses are closely tied to its price.

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Coinbase's own strategic positioning has increasingly emphasized the broader convergence of cryptocurrency infrastructure with both artificial intelligence and the tokenization of traditional financial assets. In investor materials, the company has described crypto as "the native execution rail for the agent-led economy," pointing to projections that AI-native finance agents could process as much as $35 trillion in transactions by 2030. Coinbase has separately highlighted the rapid growth potential of tokenized real-world assets, an area the company has said currently represents a market of roughly $30 billion but could grow to as much as $16 trillion by 2030, alongside continued expansion of the stablecoin market, which the company has said stood at approximately $305 billion as of the first quarter of 2026 and could grow tenfold to $3 trillion by the end of the decade.

Coinbase's total crypto trading volume across the industry has grown more than 50-fold over the past seven years, reaching roughly $14 trillion as of the first quarter of 2026, according to figures the company has cited from CoinDesk Data, CoinMetrics and Dune Analytics, underscoring the scale of growth in the broader market the company has built its business around facilitating.

The company's leadership team includes chief executive officer and co-founder Brian Armstrong, along with a board of directors that includes venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, Coinbase co-founder Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III, and Shopify president Tobias Lütke, among others, following the company's most recent annual shareholder meeting held in the spring. Alesia Haas serves as chief financial officer, while Emilie Choi serves as president and chief operating officer.

Coinbase's stock has traded within a wide 52-week range spanning from $139.11 to $402.16, reflecting the substantial volatility that has characterized the company's shares since its 2021 public listing, a pattern closely tied to swings in the broader cryptocurrency market the company's revenue and trading volume depend heavily upon. That volatility has made Coinbase, alongside companies like Strategy and Robinhood, one of the more closely watched proxies for broader investor sentiment toward the cryptocurrency sector as a whole, with the stock's price movements often amplifying shifts in bitcoin and the broader crypto market during periods of heightened trading activity.

With bitcoin's rally continuing to build momentum and the SEC's new tokenized securities exemption still in its early days of implementation, investors are likely to watch closely for further regulatory guidance and additional company-specific partnerships in the sessions ahead, as Coinbase and its crypto-linked peers continue positioning themselves at the center of the broader convergence between traditional finance, artificial intelligence and blockchain-based asset tokenization that has increasingly defined the sector's growth narrative heading into the final months of the year.