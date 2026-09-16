SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Salesforce Inc. traded nearly flat Wednesday morning, down just 0.18% to $255.20, showing little sign of investor alarm despite a global service outage that disrupted the company's cloud platform for customers worldwide on the same day as its flagship Dreamforce conference.

Read more No Official Price Tag Yet for Wednesday's Global Salesforce Outage, But Here's How the Costs Could Add Up No Official Price Tag Yet for Wednesday's Global Salesforce Outage, But Here's How the Costs Could Add Up

The muted stock reaction stands in contrast to the scale of Wednesday's technical disruption. The outage began around 8:30 a.m. UTC and affected hundreds of Salesforce instances across markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Japan, according to the company's own status updates. Salesforce said its investigation traced the problem to an internal login service, where stalled requests consumed available server resources and cascaded into broader access failures. The company said it validated a fix on a test instance and began rolling it out across affected systems by 10:56 a.m. UTC, though the incident remained classified as a major disruption for several hours.

Options market activity ahead of the session had implied a potential swing of roughly plus or minus 4% in Salesforce shares, according to market data, a range that Wednesday's relatively steady trading fell well short of by mid-morning. Shares had closed Tuesday at $259.43, before slipping 1.46% to $255.65 in the prior session, then trading around $254.40 in Wednesday premarket activity, before recovering modestly to trade near $255.20 shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Several factors appear to have helped cushion the stock against a more severe reaction. Salesforce shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on September 17, with the company set to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share, a routine corporate event that can influence short-term trading patterns independent of other news. More broadly, Wednesday's outage arrived during a period in which Salesforce's stock has already shown a notable disconnect between its underlying AI business growth and its share price performance over the trailing year, according to recent analyst commentary.

That disconnect has become a recurring talking point among analysts covering the stock. Salesforce's Agentforce artificial intelligence platform has posted annual recurring revenue exceeding $1.5 billion, up more than 240% year-over-year, with Agentforce combined with the company's Data 360 offering reaching nearly $3.9 billion in annual recurring revenue, an increase of more than 210% from a year earlier. Despite that rapid growth, Salesforce shares had gained just 1.65% over the trailing 12 months heading into this week, according to recent market commentary, a far more muted performance than the pace of the company's AI-driven revenue expansion might otherwise suggest.

Salesforce has also faced a volatile few weeks of trading heading into Wednesday's outage, unrelated to any single company-specific catalyst. Shares fell 4.7% in a single session on September 8, a decline market analysts attributed at the time to a mix of macroeconomic pressure and profit-taking following a sharp rally after the company's late-August earnings report, rather than any new problem specific to Salesforce. That August 26 report showed fiscal second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11%, accelerating growth in current remaining performance obligations, and a raised full-year revenue outlook, results the company credited in part to strong momentum in Agentforce and its broader partnership with Anthropic, tied to the companies' Claudeforce initiative unveiled earlier this year.

Institutional investor activity around the stock has shown a mixed picture in recent months. Regulatory filings covering the second quarter of 2026 showed JPMorgan Chase substantially increasing its Salesforce holdings, adding more than 10.4 million shares valued at approximately $1.64 billion, while Morgan Stanley reduced its position by roughly 26%, trimming holdings valued at approximately $1.31 billion, and Capital World Investors cut its stake by nearly half, a reduction valued at more than $1.2 billion. That divergence among major institutional holders illustrates the split sentiment that has characterized investor attitudes toward the stock even before Wednesday's outage added a fresh variable to the mix.

Wall Street's overall consensus on Salesforce has remained solidly positive despite the stock's choppy performance. Analyst price targets have averaged around $268.87 in recent coverage, with a majority of analysts rating the stock a Buy or Strong Buy against a smaller number of Hold ratings, implying analysts broadly see room for the stock to appreciate from current levels even amid the recent volatility.

Wednesday's outage occurred against the backdrop of Dreamforce, Salesforce's flagship annual conference running from September 15 through 18 in San Francisco, an event the company has used this year to showcase an expanded set of AI agent products alongside its deepening partnership with Anthropic and a broader push into what Salesforce calls the "Agentic Enterprise." The timing of a major technical outage during an event specifically designed to demonstrate the platform's reliability to tens of thousands of attendees added a layer of reputational risk that, while difficult to quantify in dollar terms, stood in some tension with the muted market reaction reflected in the stock's trading Wednesday morning.

For now, with shares trading little changed and the technical issue resolved according to the company's own updates, investors appear to be treating Wednesday's outage as a transient operational hiccup rather than a signal of deeper concern about Salesforce's underlying business, even as the incident adds another data point to an already eventful and closely watched stretch of trading for the stock heading into the back half of the year.