KEY POINTS KOSPI Rebounds 1.37% as Samsung and SK Hynix Recover Ground Lost Ahead of the Fed's Pivotal Rate Decision SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index climbed 1.37% to 6,717.89 by the close of trading Wednesday, adding 90.63 points, as heavyweight chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix recovered ground following a volatile stretch of trading earlier in the week, with investors positioning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate decision. Wednesday's rebound follows one of the more turbulent weeks South Korean equities have experienced in recent months. The KOSPI fell 1.76% to close at 6,909.91 last Friday, then tumbled a further 3.26% on Monday as the index opened down more than 3% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading that pushed the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike priced into futures markets to 86% from 69%. The index continued lower Tuesday, slipping 0.85% to close at 6,627.26, weighed down by continued institutional selling in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix even as the broader Nikkei 225 in neighboring Japan showed relative resilience over the same stretch. The renewed pressure on South Korean chipmakers traces back to a broader global reassessment of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending that has rattled technology stocks over the past week, following a widely discussed essay from a prominent AI company executive calling for a slower pace of frontier AI model development. That debate has weighed particularly heavily on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which together account for roughly half of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, making the broader index unusually sensitive to shifts in sentiment toward the two companies specifically. Compounding the volatility, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 5% this week, reaching its highest level in years, as markets priced in a widely expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its policy meeting Wednesday. Rising Middle East tensions have added a further layer of pressure on markets, with oil prices remaining elevated after an attack on Saudi Arabian pipeline infrastructure and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. A planned meeting between Iranian and Gulf state officials aimed at establishing safer shipping routes through the strait was postponed without a new date set, extending uncertainty over the region's energy supply outlook. KB Securities analyst Ahn So-eun said the postponement had left crude markets on edge even as prices stabilized somewhat. "Oil price gains have paused, but upward pressure remains after the meeting on the Strait of Hormuz was postponed," Ahn said. Despite those headwinds, South Korea's underlying chip export fundamentals have remained robust throughout the recent bout of stock market volatility. According to data from market research firm TrendForce, Samsung Electronics accounted for 39.4% of global DRAM revenue in the second quarter of 2026, with SK Hynix holding a 24.9% share and Micron Technology accounting for 23.3%, leaving the three companies with a combined 87.6% of the global market. Total global DRAM revenue reached $154.73 billion during the quarter, up 59.5% from the prior quarter, underscoring the continued strength of underlying memory chip demand even as investor sentiment toward AI-linked equities has swung sharply in recent sessions. South Korea's own monetary policy outlook has added a further layer of complexity for investors. The Bank of Korea has signaled it will assess the timing and pace of any further domestic interest rate increases after consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.1% in August, above the central bank's target range, a dynamic that has left local investors weighing both the Federal Reserve's global rate trajectory and the prospect of tighter monetary policy at home simultaneously. Wednesday's rebound in Seoul unfolded even as the Federal Reserve's own policy announcement had not yet been delivered at the time South Korean markets closed for the day, given the time difference between Seoul and Washington. That timing meant Wednesday's gains in Samsung, SK Hynix and the broader index reflected positioning and recovery from the prior sessions' steep losses rather than a direct reaction to the Fed's actual decision, which was expected to be announced after South Korean trading hours had concluded. The KOSPI's performance this week continues a pattern of extreme volatility that has characterized the index for much of 2026, a year in which South Korean equities have alternated between sharp, AI-driven rallies and equally sharp selloffs tied to shifting sentiment around the durability of global AI infrastructure spending. That volatility has made the KOSPI, and Samsung and SK Hynix specifically, an increasingly closely watched barometer for global investor sentiment toward the broader AI trade, given South Korea's outsized role in supplying the memory chips that underpin much of the world's AI computing infrastructure. With the Federal Reserve's rate decision, accompanying policy projections, and Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference all still to come following Wednesday's close in Seoul, and with the Bank of Japan's own policy announcement also due later this week, investors in South Korean equities are likely to remain focused on how those central bank decisions, together with any further developments in the Strait of Hormuz standoff, shape trading when markets reopen for Thursday's session.

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index climbed 1.37% to 6,717.89 by the close of trading Wednesday, adding 90.63 points, as heavyweight chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix recovered ground following a volatile stretch of trading earlier in the week, with investors positioning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate decision.

Wednesday's rebound follows one of the more turbulent weeks South Korean equities have experienced in recent months. The KOSPI fell 1.76% to close at 6,909.91 last Friday, then tumbled a further 3.26% on Monday as the index opened down more than 3% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading that pushed the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike priced into futures markets to 86% from 69%. The index continued lower Tuesday, slipping 0.85% to close at 6,627.26, weighed down by continued institutional selling in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix even as the broader Nikkei 225 in neighboring Japan showed relative resilience over the same stretch.

The renewed pressure on South Korean chipmakers traces back to a broader global reassessment of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending that has rattled technology stocks over the past week, following a widely discussed essay from a prominent AI company executive calling for a slower pace of frontier AI model development. That debate has weighed particularly heavily on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which together account for roughly half of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, making the broader index unusually sensitive to shifts in sentiment toward the two companies specifically.

Compounding the volatility, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 5% this week, reaching its highest level in years, as markets priced in a widely expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its policy meeting Wednesday. Rising Middle East tensions have added a further layer of pressure on markets, with oil prices remaining elevated after an attack on Saudi Arabian pipeline infrastructure and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. A planned meeting between Iranian and Gulf state officials aimed at establishing safer shipping routes through the strait was postponed without a new date set, extending uncertainty over the region's energy supply outlook. KB Securities analyst Ahn So-eun said the postponement had left crude markets on edge even as prices stabilized somewhat. "Oil price gains have paused, but upward pressure remains after the meeting on the Strait of Hormuz was postponed," Ahn said.

Despite those headwinds, South Korea's underlying chip export fundamentals have remained robust throughout the recent bout of stock market volatility. According to data from market research firm TrendForce, Samsung Electronics accounted for 39.4% of global DRAM revenue in the second quarter of 2026, with SK Hynix holding a 24.9% share and Micron Technology accounting for 23.3%, leaving the three companies with a combined 87.6% of the global market. Total global DRAM revenue reached $154.73 billion during the quarter, up 59.5% from the prior quarter, underscoring the continued strength of underlying memory chip demand even as investor sentiment toward AI-linked equities has swung sharply in recent sessions.

Read more South Korea's KOSPI Plunges Nearly 4% As Chip Stocks Sink And Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Iran Fears South Korea's KOSPI Plunges Nearly 4% As Chip Stocks Sink And Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Iran Fears

South Korea's own monetary policy outlook has added a further layer of complexity for investors. The Bank of Korea has signaled it will assess the timing and pace of any further domestic interest rate increases after consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.1% in August, above the central bank's target range, a dynamic that has left local investors weighing both the Federal Reserve's global rate trajectory and the prospect of tighter monetary policy at home simultaneously.

Wednesday's rebound in Seoul unfolded even as the Federal Reserve's own policy announcement had not yet been delivered at the time South Korean markets closed for the day, given the time difference between Seoul and Washington. That timing meant Wednesday's gains in Samsung, SK Hynix and the broader index reflected positioning and recovery from the prior sessions' steep losses rather than a direct reaction to the Fed's actual decision, which was expected to be announced after South Korean trading hours had concluded.

The KOSPI's performance this week continues a pattern of extreme volatility that has characterized the index for much of 2026, a year in which South Korean equities have alternated between sharp, AI-driven rallies and equally sharp selloffs tied to shifting sentiment around the durability of global AI infrastructure spending. That volatility has made the KOSPI, and Samsung and SK Hynix specifically, an increasingly closely watched barometer for global investor sentiment toward the broader AI trade, given South Korea's outsized role in supplying the memory chips that underpin much of the world's AI computing infrastructure.

With the Federal Reserve's rate decision, accompanying policy projections, and Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference all still to come following Wednesday's close in Seoul, and with the Bank of Japan's own policy announcement also due later this week, investors in South Korean equities are likely to remain focused on how those central bank decisions, together with any further developments in the Strait of Hormuz standoff, shape trading when markets reopen for Thursday's session.