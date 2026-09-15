ASX 200 Slides to Its Lowest Level Since July as Wall Street Selloff and Surging Oil Prices Weigh on Sentiment

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark share index fell to its lowest level since July on Tuesday, dropping 0.58% to 8,699.6 points by mid-morning trading, as a sharp selloff on Wall Street and another jump in oil prices tied to renewed disruption of Saudi Arabian crude supplies weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 opened lower after futures had pointed to a 0.2% decline to 8,731 points ahead of the session, following what one market commentator described as "a sea of red" across major U.S. indexes at Monday's close. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8% in New York trading, with losses accelerating into the close as investors continued to digest a weekend debate over the pace of artificial intelligence development that has rattled technology and chip stocks globally over the past two sessions.

Read more ASX 200 Falls For Fourth Session As Oil Surges Past $103, Bond Yields Spike On Iran Fears In Sydney ASX 200 Falls For Fourth Session As Oil Surges Past $103, Bond Yields Spike On Iran Fears In Sydney

European markets offered a mixed picture overnight, with Germany's DAX falling 0.5% and the broader Euro Stoxx 600 also down 0.5%, while Britain's FTSE 100 managed to buck the trend with a 0.4% gain. That divergence did little to offset the negative tone flowing into Asian trading, and the ASX 200 extended a difficult recent stretch that has now pushed the index down to its lowest point since July, according to data from Trading Economics. Over the trailing four weeks, the Australian benchmark has lost more than 5% of its value.

Oil prices remained the dominant story weighing on markets for a second consecutive session. Brent crude rose a further 1.5% to $106.21 a barrel, continuing its advance after an attack knocked out Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, the infrastructure designed to allow Saudi crude exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz entirely. With that alternative route disrupted, traders have grown increasingly concerned about the broader vulnerability of Middle Eastern oil supply chains, a concern that has fed directly into inflation expectations at a moment when several major central banks, including Australia's Reserve Bank, are already weighing further interest rate increases.

Within the ASX 200, sector performance was split, with Technology stocks sitting at the top of the leaderboard while Basic Materials stocks lagged at the bottom of the session's gainers and losers. Of the 200 stocks that make up the index, 101 were trading lower and 11 were unchanged as of mid-morning, reflecting broad-based weakness across the market even as a handful of individual names managed to post gains.

Beyond equities, the broader shift toward risk aversion was visible across other asset classes. Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,298 an ounce, a decline market watchers attributed in part to rising government bond yields, which tend to reduce the relative appeal of non-yielding assets like gold. Australia's 10-year government bond yield stood at 5.37%, while the equivalent U.S. Treasury yield sat at 5.00%, both remaining near their highest levels in years. Iron ore prices slipped 0.8% to $95.75 a tonne, adding further pressure to the mining-heavy materials sector. The Australian dollar dipped slightly to 71.34 U.S. cents, while bitcoin fell 0.3% to $78,828.

The renewed weakness comes as Australia's own inflation picture has become an increasingly central focus for investors and policymakers alike. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already delivered three interest rate increases so far this year, and economists widely expect a fourth hike later this month as the central bank continues its effort to bring inflation back under control. In an analysis published Tuesday, ABC business editor Michael Janda pointed to three main drivers behind the persistently elevated inflation figures: supply-side pressures tied to ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising fuel costs stemming from the same instability affecting oil markets, and heavy spending by American technology companies on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Janda noted that further interest rate increases are unlikely to meaningfully address any of those three underlying drivers, even as the Reserve Bank continues to rely on rate policy as its primary tool for managing inflation.

Australia's cybersecurity chief separately raised concerns Tuesday about the country's preparedness for risks associated with artificial intelligence, calling for the establishment of a formal AI warning system even as the broader technology industry grapples with calls from some of its own leading executives to slow the pace of AI development following a widely discussed essay published over the weekend. That debate has continued to reverberate through global equity markets, contributing to the technology-sector volatility that has weighed on indexes from Wall Street to Tokyo to Sydney over the past two trading sessions.

Tuesday's decline extends a difficult recent run for the ASX 200, which reached an all-time high of 9,198.6 points in February before gradually retreating to trade closer to the 8,800 level by the middle of the year. The index's 52-week range now spans from a low of 8,262.40 to a high of 9,296.70, according to data from Investing.com, illustrating the scale of volatility Australian equities have experienced over the past twelve months even as the index has still managed a long-term annualized historical return of roughly 8.2% on a total return basis since its launch in 2000.

With oil prices continuing to climb amid unresolved tensions in the Middle East, U.S. markets still absorbing the fallout from the weekend's artificial intelligence safety debate, and the Reserve Bank's next policy decision looming later this month, investors are likely to remain cautious in the sessions ahead, watching closely for any signs of stabilization in either the oil market or the broader technology sector that has driven much of the recent volatility across global equities.