Infratil Shares Jump 5.49% as AI Data Centre Stocks Rebound and CDC's Growth Story Keeps Steadily Building

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Shares in Infratil Ltd. rose 5.49% to $11.53 on the ASX Wednesday, adding 60 cents, as the New Zealand-based infrastructure investor rode a broader rebound in AI-linked data centre stocks following a rough stretch for the sector earlier in the week.

The gain adds to what has already been a strong run for Infratil shares over the past year, with the stock up roughly 23% over the trailing twelve months as of recent trading, comfortably outperforming the broader S&P/ASX 200 Index, which has posted far more modest gains over the same period. Much of that outperformance has been driven by the surging value of Infratil's stake in CDC Data Centres, the hyperscale data centre operator in which Infratil holds an approximately 49.8% ownership interest.

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CDC has emerged as the dominant driver of Infratil's investment case in recent months. The data centre business now represents roughly 41% of Infratil's total portfolio value, according to recent company disclosures, reflecting the scale of demand CDC has captured amid the broader boom in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending across Australia. In May, CDC signed what was described as Australia's largest-ever data centre contract, a 555-megawatt, 30-year deal with an investment-grade United States hyperscaler customer, a deal that pushed CDC's total contracted capacity above one gigawatt for the first time. Infratil shares jumped more than 12% on the day that contract was announced, and the stock has continued to trade with elevated sensitivity to CDC-related news ever since.

Following that contract, CDC guided for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and financing costs to exceed $1 billion by fiscal 2028, up from roughly $400 million in the current financial year, with the company projecting annualized EBITDAF closer to $2 billion once its full contracted capacity is fully deployed. Importantly, the company said the newly contracted capacity would not require additional capital beyond its existing funding plans, meaning existing Infratil shareholders would not face dilution to support the expanded build-out. CDC has maintained its fiscal 2027 EBITDAF guidance of $680 million to $720 million, with the newly contracted capacity from the record deal expected to become operational progressively through fiscal 2028 and 2029.

CDC's momentum has continued to build in the months since. An independent valuation of Infratil's stake in CDC climbed 23.6% quarter-on-quarter in a review completed in July, reaching a midpoint valuation of roughly $18.5 billion for the business. Infratil has said it expects CDC's growth trajectory to continue, with ongoing investment in additional data centre capacity aimed at supporting both existing contracts and future demand out to fiscal 2040. CDC's broader development pipeline now spans approximately 1.6 gigawatts of capacity through 2034, and the business has strengthened its access to global debt markets after Moody's Investors Service assigned CDC's Australian operations a Baa2 stable credit rating, alongside a balance sheet that included roughly $3.9 billion in cash and undrawn facilities as of the end of March.

Trading in Infratil shares has also shown signs of unusual activity in recent weeks beyond the fundamental news flow tied to CDC. Earlier this month, the stock recorded trading volume more than 17 times its 90-day average in a single session, a spike market analysts described as consistent with either large institutional positioning trades, index rebalancing flows, or a discrete portfolio-level announcement occurring between the company's scheduled reporting dates, without a single confirmed catalyst identified for that particular volume surge.

Wednesday's gain also coincided with a broader rebound across AI-linked infrastructure and technology stocks globally, following a sharp selloff earlier in the week triggered by a widely discussed essay from a prominent artificial intelligence company executive calling for a slower pace of AI model development. That debate had weighed heavily on chip stocks, data centre operators and other companies tied to the AI infrastructure buildout in prior sessions, before several of those same names began recovering as the week progressed, a pattern that appeared to extend to Infratil's own trading Wednesday.

Beyond its CDC holding, Infratil's broader portfolio spans a diverse mix of infrastructure assets, including renewable energy generation platforms such as Trustpower, Longroad Energy and Galileo Green Energy, Wellington International Airport, diagnostic imaging businesses Qscan Group and RHC Holdco, telecommunications provider One NZ, and digital infrastructure investment Kao Data, giving the company exposure across energy transition, healthcare, transport and digital infrastructure sectors in addition to its data centre holdings.

Analyst sentiment toward Infratil has remained broadly positive even amid the stock's recent volatility. The consensus analyst rating on the stock currently stands at Buy, with consensus price targets in recent months ranging between roughly NZ$17.04 and NZ$17.47, implying continued potential upside from current trading levels. Infratil, which was founded by the late Wellington-based merchant banker Lloyd Morrison and incorporated in 1994, remains dual-listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, giving investors in both markets direct exposure to its data centre-driven growth story.

With CDC's next scheduled capacity milestones and Infratil's own upcoming financial results still ahead, investors are likely to continue treating the stock as one of the more direct listed proxies for the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout across Australia and New Zealand, a positioning that has driven much of Wednesday's gain alongside the broader stabilization in AI-related equities globally.