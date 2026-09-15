Elon Musk Says Optimus Robots Will Ship to Customers in 2027 — Here's What That Could Mean for Tesla

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla Inc. is pushing ahead with plans to begin shipping its Optimus humanoid robot to commercial customers in 2027, according to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, even as the company's own production history with the project suggests the timeline should be treated with some caution.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Musk said Tesla could begin shipping its first commercial Optimus units by 2027, a milestone that would mark the culmination of a project that began in 2021, when Tesla first introduced the Optimus concept with a dancer dressed in a robotic bodysuit at an investor event. A working prototype followed a year later, with Tesla positioning the humanoid robot as a tool for handling tasks the company describes as unsafe, repetitive or otherwise unsuited for human workers.

Tesla shares fell 1.8% to $358.97 in Monday trading, part of a broader pullback across technology stocks tied to renewed industry debate over the pace of artificial intelligence development, even as investor attention on Tesla's robotics ambitions has continued to build heading into the Optimus program's next production milestones.

According to supply chain reports reviewed in early September, Tesla has ordered enough components to build approximately 15,000 Optimus units in 2026. The company reportedly plans to reach a production rate of roughly 1,000 units per week by the end of September, scaling to about 2,500 units per week by the end of the year. Musk has said that at full commercial scale, Optimus units would carry a price tag of between $20,000 and $30,000.

Musk has offered increasingly specific, if still shifting, timelines for the robot's production ramp over the past year. During Tesla's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Musk confirmed that Optimus production would begin at the company's Fremont, California, factory in late July or August, following the discontinuation of the Model S and Model X, which together had a combined production run of more than 610,000 vehicles over 14 and 11 years, respectively, before annual sales dwindled to roughly 30,000 units. Musk cautioned at the time that converting the Model S and X production line to build Optimus in a matter of months represented an unusually fast transition, while warning that initial output would be "quite slow," calling the early production rate "literally impossible to predict" given that Optimus contains roughly 10,000 unique parts across an entirely new manufacturing line.

Musk reiterated that note of caution in a July 1 post on the social platform X, responding to speculation that Tesla had accelerated development of the robot's next iteration. "No, Optimus production will be extremely slow at first, as everything is new," Musk wrote. "This is not like making a car."

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At the Abundance Summit in March, Musk offered a more confident public assessment of the robot's capabilities, telling an interviewer, "It's going to be by far the most advanced robot in the world. Nothing's even close." He confirmed at the same event that production of Optimus Version 3 would begin in the summer of 2026, with higher-volume output expected to follow in 2027. Tesla is also building a second, dedicated Optimus factory at Giga Texas, with production there expected to begin around the summer of 2027 and eventual annual capacity that Musk has suggested could reach into the millions of units.

The company's own earlier production promises have not always held up. In January 2025, Musk said Tesla would build 10,000 Optimus robots that year. By the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call in January 2026, Musk offered a more modest accounting of the program's progress. "We have several hundred units deployed, primarily for learning, not productive tasks," Musk told investors on that call, adding that the robots remained "still very much in the R&D phase."

Musk has said he believes Tesla could ultimately produce as many as 1 million Optimus units in 2027 as the company scales up manufacturing. Most Wall Street analysts covering the company have offered considerably more conservative estimates, projecting production in the range of 100,000 to 500,000 units for that year, with much of that volume expected to go toward Tesla's own factories and pilot programs rather than external commercial sales.

Even under a relatively optimistic scenario, the financial impact of Optimus on Tesla's overall business would remain limited in the near term. If Tesla were to sell 500,000 Optimus units at $30,000 each in 2027, the program would generate roughly $15 billion in revenue, according to an analysis of the company's disclosed figures. That amount would represent only about 12% of Tesla's projected total 2027 revenue of $120.5 billion, meaning the robot would not meaningfully reduce the company's continued dependence on electric vehicle sales, even in a strong execution scenario.

Tesla's current market capitalization stands at approximately $1.4 trillion, with the stock's 52-week trading range spanning from $297.38 to $498.83. The company's gross margin currently sits at roughly 18.85%, a figure investors continue to weigh alongside the long-term potential of newer growth initiatives like Optimus and the company's ongoing robotaxi ambitions.

Some Wall Street firms have offered more bullish assessments of Optimus's broader trajectory. Analysts at one major bank have suggested that Optimus could become available to outside commercial buyers as soon as the second half of 2027, citing progress on Tesla's Full Self-Driving software alongside the robot's hardware development, though that projection remains more aggressive than the consumer availability timeline Musk himself has outlined.

For now, Tesla's public guidance points to a gradual ramp: full-scale Version 3 production beginning this year, limited external sales to business customers by late 2026, and broader commercial availability targeted for 2027, a timeline that, if history is any indication, could still shift further as the company works through the complexities of scaling an entirely new category of hardware manufacturing.