Microsoft Shares Jump 3% After Company Unveils Plan To Reveal Azure Revenue For First Time This Fall

REDMOND, Wash. — Shares of Microsoft Corp. climbed sharply Thursday, rising $16.04, or 3.23%, to $512.86 as of 11:19 a.m. ET, as investors responded positively to a broader market rally alongside the company's announcement that it will begin disclosing standalone quarterly revenue figures for its Azure cloud business for the first time.

Microsoft unveiled the reporting change Wednesday as part of its most significant overhaul of financial disclosure since 2015, consolidating its three existing operating segments into two new groupings: Agents and Infra, and Devices and Consumer. The updated structure is set to take effect with the company's fiscal first-quarter results this fall.

Under the new framework, the Agents and Infra segment will merge Azure and server products with Microsoft 365 business software, consolidating the company's cloud, productivity, developer, security, consulting and support operations into a single reportable unit. The Devices and Consumer segment, meanwhile, will bring together Windows, Xbox gaming, and a unified search and advertising business that now includes LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and premium subscriptions.

The centerpiece of the change is Microsoft's decision to finally disclose actual dollar figures for Azure's quarterly revenue, ending more than a decade in which the company shared only year-over-year growth percentages for the business rather than concrete sales totals. That practice had long frustrated analysts attempting to model the true scale of Azure relative to rivals Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, both of which report specific quarterly revenue figures for their respective cloud platforms.

According to figures disclosed alongside the restructuring announcement, Azure generated $29.42 billion in revenue during the quarter ending in June, a 42% increase from the same period a year earlier, and surpassed $100 billion in cumulative sales for the full 2026 fiscal year. Notably, the restructured Azure reporting will exclude GitHub cloud services, Security Copilot and healthcare cloud solutions, offerings that had previously been folded into Azure's growth metrics under the prior reporting structure.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained the rationale behind the broader reorganization in materials accompanying the announcement, tying the change directly to the growing influence of artificial intelligence across the company's product lines.

"It is changing what we build and how we operate, and it is blurring the boundaries between our products," Nadella said, referring to AI's transformative effect on the company's business.

Azure has emerged as one of the primary beneficiaries of the broader artificial intelligence boom, as enterprise customers increasingly turn to major cloud infrastructure platforms to access the computing power needed to build and deploy AI models and agents. Analysts at Stifel estimated in July that roughly half of Azure's revenue growth during fiscal 2026 stemmed from Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, while rival AI developer Anthropic has also become increasingly reliant on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

The new Agents and Infra segment will also give investors a clearer view into Microsoft's expanding AI assistant portfolio. The company disclosed in July that it had surpassed 30 million paid licenses for Microsoft 365 Copilot, up from more than 20 million reported in April, reflecting rapid growth in enterprise adoption of the company's AI-powered productivity tools.

Thursday's stock gain builds on additional positive momentum for Microsoft heading into the reporting change. Bank of America research analyst Tal Liani recently upgraded his outlook on the stock, arguing that investors have been underestimating how effectively Microsoft is differentiating itself within the broader artificial intelligence competitive landscape.

Wall Street's overall sentiment toward Microsoft has remained strongly positive. Analysts maintain a consensus "Strong Buy" rating on the stock, with price targets ranging from roughly $568 to $592, implying meaningful additional upside from current trading levels according to some estimates.

Thursday's gains also came amid a broadly positive session for the overall stock market, with major indexes advancing as Treasury yields eased and technology stocks benefited from renewed investor enthusiasm tied to Nvidia's confirmed $12.93 billion acquisition of AI platform Hugging Face, announced the same day. Microsoft is among the seven major technology stocks tracked within a widely followed equal-weighted "Magnificent Seven" exchange-traded fund, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia and Tesla, several of which also posted gains Thursday amid the broader rally in AI-linked technology names.

Microsoft's stock performance has been notably volatile throughout 2026. Shares were down more than 20% for the year prior to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report in late July, which triggered a sharp rally after Microsoft reported $90 billion in quarterly revenue, an 18% increase from the same period a year earlier, alongside profit growth of 31% compared with the prior-year quarter. That earnings-driven surge added roughly $450 billion to Microsoft's market value in a single session, pushing the company's market capitalization to approximately $3.4 trillion and making it the fourth-largest company in the world by that measure at the time.

Despite that rebound, Microsoft shares remained roughly 5% below the all-time high the stock had established roughly a year earlier, even after the post-earnings surge. The stock's recovery this year has come even as the company continues navigating cost pressures tied to its aggressive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, including a previously announced reduction of 4,800 employees, representing roughly 2.1% of Microsoft's global workforce, disclosed earlier this year in a memo from Amy Coleman, the company's executive vice president and chief people officer.

In fiscal year 2026 overall, Microsoft reported total revenue of $331.84 billion, an increase of 17.79% compared with the prior year, while earnings rose 31.34% to $133.75 billion, according to data compiled by financial analysts tracking the company's performance.

With the new two-segment reporting structure and standalone Azure disclosure set to take effect alongside Microsoft's fiscal first-quarter earnings report this October, investors will gain their first detailed, dollar-based look at the true scale of Azure's business performance relative to its major cloud competitors, a level of transparency Wall Street has sought from Microsoft for years. Analysts and investors will likely be watching closely to see how the newly disclosed figures compare against market expectations, and whether the added transparency reinforces or complicates the broader bullish narrative that has driven Microsoft shares higher in recent months.