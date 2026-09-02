Users of privacy-focused email service ProtonMail began reporting access problems again Tuesday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking the latest in a string of disruptions that has hit the Swiss company over the past week, including a major outage caused by a data center cooling failure in Germany.

Downdetector posted on X shortly after Tuesday's reports began surfacing. "User reports indicate problems with ProtonMail since 9:24 AM EDT," the account wrote, asking affected users to describe how the disruption was impacting them under the hashtag #ProtonmailDown. Separate outage-tracking service StatusGator recorded a similar incident later Tuesday, logging a five-minute disruption beginning around 12:24 p.m. Eastern time tied to an internal server error that prevented users from accessing the service, an issue the company officially acknowledged roughly 16 minutes after it began. Proton's own status page separately confirmed at 12:37 p.m. Eastern time that a small number of users were experiencing access issues, writing that its team was investigating and would share updates as they became available.

Tuesday's reports add to what has become an unusually turbulent stretch for the encrypted email provider. According to StatusGator's incident tracking, ProtonMail experienced a separate two-hour, 44-minute outage Sunday evening that left users unable to access mail or calendar features, an issue that, like Tuesday's disruption, was never officially acknowledged by the company through its public status channels.

The most significant recent incident occurred Aug. 27, when Proton confirmed a critical cooling failure at one of its data centers in Frankfurt, Germany, took the service offline, according to reporting from Data Center Dynamics. Proton's team wrote in an update at the time that the outage had been largely resolved, though some users continued experiencing delays in email delivery, reception and notifications as engineers worked to clear remaining issues. The company said no user data was lost as a result of the incident, and Proton CEO Andy Yen later acknowledged the severity of the company's response, saying "we fucked up" regarding the slow failover process that extended the outage's impact, according to Data Center Dynamics' reporting.

The Frankfurt outage was notable in part because of Proton's broader infrastructure history. The company, which markets itself heavily on end-to-end encryption and user privacy, previously hosted its infrastructure inside a former K7 military bunker located under roughly 1,000 meters of granite in Attinghausen, Switzerland, and has also operated data center infrastructure from a site in Lausanne, Switzerland, reflecting the company's emphasis on physically secure hosting locations even as it has expanded its infrastructure footprint into other European data centers, including the affected Frankfurt facility.

Despite the recent pattern of disruptions, not every monitoring service showed evidence of a major ongoing problem as of Tuesday. Outage tracker Entireweb reported that ProtonMail was "operating normally" as of Tuesday, noting only four total user reports over the preceding 24-hour period, with just one submitted within the final hour before its status check, a discrepancy that illustrates how quickly outage-reporting metrics can shift and how different monitoring platforms can produce varying pictures of the same service's health depending on their underlying data sources and update frequency.

ProtonMail, founded in 2014 and based in Switzerland, has built its reputation around strong privacy protections, including a policy of not tracking, logging or sharing users' personal information, positioning itself as an alternative for individuals and organizations concerned about surveillance, hacking or general data security. The company's broader Proton ecosystem includes additional privacy-focused products such as Proton VPN, Proton Drive and Proton Calendar, several of which have also experienced intermittent service issues in recent weeks alongside the email platform.

As of this report, Proton had not issued a comprehensive public statement addressing the full scope, cause or resolution timeline for Tuesday's reported ProtonMail disruption specifically. Affected users have been encouraged to monitor Proton's official status page directly at status.proton.me for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the service's operational status.