ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage Thursday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to send prompts or load conversations, in a disruption that appeared to coincide with similar issues affecting rival AI chatbots Claude and Grok around the same time.

Reports of ChatGPT's outage surged on outage-tracking site Downdetector, with users experiencing elevated error rates across both the web interface and mobile applications. According to OpenAI's official status page, ChatGPT's Work mode was completely unavailable for affected users, with Plus subscribers among those particularly impacted by the disruption.

The outage extended beyond OpenAI's own products. Anthropic's Claude chatbot appeared to experience a comparable disruption at the same time, according to reporting from 9to5Mac, while xAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot integrated into Elon Musk's X platform, confirmed separately that Grok was also experiencing a service issue. The near-simultaneous nature of the disruptions across three major AI chatbot platforms drew attention from users and tech observers, given that ChatGPT, Claude and Grok are typically operated on largely separate technical infrastructure by competing companies.

OpenAI acknowledged the outage through its official social media channels, though the company's messaging offered limited detail about the underlying cause. In a post on X, OpenAI's account wrote, "The stars are almost aligned," a cryptic message that some observers interpreted as a possible allusion to an upcoming product announcement rather than a direct explanation of the technical issue itself.

The timing of Thursday's disruption drew added scrutiny given persistent rumors that OpenAI is preparing to announce its next major model release, reportedly code-named Astra, as soon as Thursday. Speculation has circulated that the new model could mark an upgrade from OpenAI's current GPT-5.6 system to a version referred to as GPT-6, though OpenAI had not officially confirmed details of any such release as of the time the outage began. One social media user reacting to the outage speculated whether the disruption might mirror a pattern sometimes observed with other major tech companies, jokingly asking whether the outage resembled how "the Apple Store goes down before the new products show up," referencing a pattern some Apple product launches have followed in the past.

According to OpenAI's official incident history, Thursday's disruption followed a separate issue earlier the same day, described on the company's status page as "ChatGPT Work Mode High Error Rates," which began around 12:10 a.m. and was later marked as fully resolved. That overnight incident followed yet another disruption the previous evening, Sept. 2, when OpenAI's status page flagged "elevated errors creating new accounts," an issue the company said had also since been resolved. Earlier in the week, OpenAI's status history additionally logged elevated latency affecting its Responses API on Sept. 1, along with a separate incident involving elevated errors in ChatGPT conversations specifically affecting users on the platform's free and Go subscription tiers.

Independent status-tracking service IsDown, which combines official status page data with crowdsourced user reports, has logged 192 separate ChatGPT incidents since October 2025, with the service noting that OpenAI outages typically take an average of 456 minutes, or roughly seven and a half hours, to fully resolve based on historical data. User reports collected by the same tracking service around the time of Thursday's disruption described a range of symptoms, including the platform being entirely unresponsive, error messages appearing after sending prompts, and users being unable to access previously created project spaces within the platform.

ChatGPT's history of periodic outages has become a recurring pattern since the platform's initial public release, given the scale of its user base and the technical complexity of running large-scale AI inference systems reliably at that scale. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously stated that ChatGPT is used on a weekly basis by more than 300 million people worldwide, a scale that leaves the platform particularly vulnerable to widescale disruption whenever underlying infrastructure issues emerge, even when those issues affect only a subset of the platform's total capacity.

Not all monitoring services detected the disruption at the same time or with the same severity. One independent uptime-monitoring service, UptimeRobot, reported that an automated check of ChatGPT's website run earlier Thursday morning did not detect any unusual response times or error codes, illustrating how outages affecting specific features, subscription tiers or account types can sometimes escape detection by automated monitoring tools that check only for basic site availability rather than testing the full range of the platform's underlying functionality.

OpenAI's engineering team said it had identified the source of Thursday's disruption and was implementing mitigation measures, though the company had not provided a definitive timeline for full recovery as of the time affected users began reporting problems. The company's standard practice during service disruptions has involved posting incremental updates to its official status page as engineers work to diagnose and resolve underlying issues, a pattern that has continued across the string of shorter incidents logged throughout the current week.

Thursday's disruption adds to a broader pattern of reliability challenges facing major AI chatbot platforms as user demand for these tools has continued to grow rapidly. The near-simultaneous nature of Thursday's outages across ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, while their underlying causes have not been confirmed to be connected, has nonetheless fueled speculation among users and commentators about whether a shared piece of underlying internet infrastructure, rather than a coincidental cluster of unrelated technical issues, might be responsible for the overlapping disruptions.

As of Thursday, OpenAI had not issued a detailed public explanation addressing the specific technical root cause of the disruption, nor had the company confirmed whether the outage was in any way connected to preparations for a potential new model announcement. Affected users were advised to monitor OpenAI's official status page, along with Downdetector's live outage tracker, for further updates as the company continued working to restore full service across the affected platform.