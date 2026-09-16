Elon Musk Tops Forbes 400 List for Fifth Straight Year With a Record $908 Billion Net Worth as Gap Widens

NEW YORK — Elon Musk has topped Forbes' annual ranking of the wealthiest Americans for the fifth consecutive year, with the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive's net worth more than doubling over the past year to reach $908 billion, the highest figure ever recorded on the list.

Forbes unveiled its 45th annual Forbes 400 ranking Monday, describing the current environment as one in which "today's global economy showcases resilience in the face of persistent geopolitical shocks and a profound tech-driven wealth boom, as the richest Americans continue to smash through records." The list is compiled using a snapshot of stock prices and exchange rates as of September 4, 2026.

Musk's lead over the next-richest American widened to $530 billion this year, a gap Forbes described as unprecedented in the list's history. Musk briefly became the world's first trillionaire in June during the initial public offering of SpaceX, though his net worth as calculated for the Forbes 400 currently stands below that milestone at $908 billion.

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, placed second on the list with a net worth of $378 billion. Larry Page, co-founder of Google and former chief executive of its parent company, Alphabet, rounded out the top three with $278 billion. Page stepped down as Alphabet's CEO in 2019 but remains a board member and controlling shareholder of the company.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta's Mark Zuckerberg saw his position slip this year, falling to sixth place on the list after his net worth declined to $212 billion, a notable reversal for one of the list's perennial top performers.

Forbes noted that many of this year's billionaires, including several newcomers, owe much of their fortune to the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence investment. Among those benefiting is Greg Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI, who joined the list as a newcomer this year. Also newly featured are Anthropic co-founders Daniela and Dario Amodei, whose fortunes reflect the rapid rise in valuation of the AI safety-focused company they helped establish.

The overall scale of wealth represented on this year's list reached new records across the board. The 400 wealthiest individuals in the United States are collectively worth $8 trillion, an increase of $1.4 trillion from the prior year's total. The minimum net worth required to make the list also climbed to a new high, reaching $4.4 billion, up $600 million from the previous year's cutoff, underscoring how sharply wealth has concentrated even among those toward the bottom of the ranking.

Forbes has published the list annually since it was first launched by Malcolm Forbes in 1982, and the publication notes that its methodology generally lists individuals rather than multi-generational families that share large fortunes, though wealth belonging to a billionaire's spouse and children is included in certain circumstances, primarily when that person is the original founder of the fortune in question.

Musk's continued dominance atop the list reflects the combined performance of his various business ventures, spanning Tesla's electric vehicle and energy operations, SpaceX's satellite and launch businesses, and his other enterprises including the social media platform X and artificial intelligence venture xAI. The scale of his lead over Bezos and Page illustrates how concentrated the very top of American wealth has become, with the gap between the first- and second-ranked individuals on this year's list alone exceeding the entire net worth of all but a handful of other entrants.

The prominence of AI-linked fortunes on this year's list, from established technology executives to newer entrants tied directly to AI research labs, reflects the broader financial impact of the artificial intelligence investment boom that has reshaped much of the technology sector over the past several years. That trend has extended beyond publicly traded companies to privately held AI labs as well, with the inclusion of Anthropic's co-founders alongside OpenAI's Brockman signaling how thoroughly the AI sector's rapid valuation growth has begun reshaping the composition of America's wealthiest individuals, even for figures whose companies remain outside the public markets.

Forbes' release of the list comes amid a broader period of economic uncertainty, with the publication specifically framing this year's record wealth totals against a backdrop of continued geopolitical instability. Even so, the scale of gains recorded across the list, both in Musk's individual fortune and in the collective total wealth of all 400 individuals, points to a stock market and broader investment environment that has continued generating substantial returns for the country's wealthiest individuals over the past year, even as that same period has included periods of significant volatility across global markets.

With Musk now having held the top position for five consecutive years and having widened his lead over his nearest rival to its largest margin yet, this year's Forbes 400 list underscores both the scale of his personal fortune relative to the rest of the country's wealthiest individuals and the broader concentration of wealth that has continued to define the upper echelons of American business in the current economic environment.