Codan Shares Surge 7.51% to Fresh Record Highs as Defence and Gold Detection Businesses Fire on All Cylinders

ADELAIDE, Australia — Shares in Codan Ltd. jumped 7.51% to $48.94 on Wednesday, adding $3.42, extending a remarkable run for the Adelaide-based technology manufacturer that has seen its stock price more than double over the past year on the back of surging demand for its defence communications and gold detection equipment.

Wednesday's gain builds on what the company itself has described as the strongest set of full-year results in its history. Codan's fiscal 2026 results, released August 20, showed group revenue climbing 30% for the year, with earnings before interest and tax rising even faster and net profit after tax surging 69%, a pattern of operating leverage that has become a defining feature of the company's recent performance. Both of Codan's core divisions, Communications and Metal Detection, delivered record results for the year, with management crediting strong scale benefits and operational discipline for translating revenue growth into disproportionately larger profit gains.

The company's Communications division, which includes its Codan Communications and Defence Electronics businesses, has benefited from sustained government and defence spending on communications modernization across its export markets, particularly demand for software-defined radios and unmanned systems tied to broader geopolitical tensions. Codan had previously guided investors toward reaching a 30% profit margin in that segment by the end of fiscal 2027, but the company said its fiscal 2026 results showed it had already reached that target a full year ahead of schedule, up from a 26% margin in fiscal 2025, underscoring the pace at which the division's software-defined radio upgrade cycle has been compressing what was originally expected to be a two-year improvement timeline into one.

Codan's Metal Detection division, anchored by its Minelab brand, returned to strong growth after a softer patch, benefiting from a combination of favorable gold prices, which have supported demand from recreational prospectors, alongside steady replacement demand from military and humanitarian deminers using the company's handheld detection technology. Ahead of the full-year results, Codan had already flagged a substantial guidance upgrade in April, when the company said it expected fiscal 2026 net profit after tax of approximately $170 million, representing growth of more than 60% year-over-year, a trading update that itself sent shares surging more than 15% in a single session and pushed the stock to what was then a fresh all-time high.

Codan's shares have continued climbing steadily in the weeks since the full-year results were released, even as the broader Australian technology sector has faced periods of significant volatility. In early September, the stock notably outperformed the wider market during a heavy pullback across local technology shares, a divergence that analysts have attributed to Codan's status as one of the ASX's more direct beneficiaries of surging global defence spending, a theme that has continued to draw investor interest even during periods when broader technology and AI-linked stocks have come under pressure.

That sustained rally has left the stock trading at a considerably richer valuation than in recent years, with the shares now commanding a forward price-to-earnings ratio well above the average for Australia's broader electronics industry. Consensus analyst price targets have been revised sharply higher over the course of the year to keep pace with the stock's performance, with one recent analyst update raising its target from $36.90 to $42.34, citing updated assumptions for revenue growth, profit margins and the company's future earnings multiple, alongside expectations for potential outperformance in Codan's Africa-focused Minelab operations and its unmanned systems business. Separately, Goldman Sachs has maintained a price target of $38.50 on the stock. Both of those targets, notably, now sit below where the shares are currently trading following Wednesday's gain, reflecting how quickly the stock's rally has outpaced even bullish analyst forecasts in recent months.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, Codan designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment and metal detection technology, selling its products through a global network of dealers, distributors and agents to security and military agencies, government departments, corporations and individual consumers across Australia, Oceania, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The majority of the company's sales revenue is generated in the North American market, and the business maintains seven manufacturing facilities globally, including in Adelaide and Penang, Malaysia, alongside additional business, engineering and technical support operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

Codan has historically paid two fully franked dividends annually, typically in March and September, and the company declared a dividend of 29 cents per share with an ex-date of September 1, continuing that pattern even as its overall payout has grown alongside the company's surging profitability. The stock's total returns to shareholders have reached 335% over the past three years, according to recent analysis of the company's performance, reflecting the scale of its transformation from a smaller, less closely followed technology manufacturer into one of the ASX's standout performers within the defence and resources technology space.

With Codan's fiscal 2027 outlook now drawing increased scrutiny from analysts, particularly around whether the company's Communications division can sustain its current growth rate as the software-defined radio upgrade cycle matures, and whether Minelab's gold price-driven tailwind can continue, investors are likely to watch closely for further updates on order book conversion and acquisition strategy in the company's upcoming half-year results, as the market weighs how much of Codan's continued earnings growth is already reflected in Wednesday's record share price.