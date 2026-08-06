ASX 200 Hits Second Straight Record High as Australia Sidesteps Global AI Stock Sell-Off This Week So Far

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed to a fresh record high Thursday, trading at 9,255.2 points, up 27.4 points or 0.30%, as of 2:37 p.m. AEST, marking the index's second consecutive all-time high after a strong session Wednesday that surprised many market watchers who had grown accustomed to Australian shares lagging their global peers.

Thursday's gain built directly on Wednesday's session, when the ASX 200 added 0.9% to close at a lifetime peak of 9,227.80 points, extending the index's gains since the start of August to 2.8%. New Zealand's benchmark index also finished at a record Wednesday, climbing 0.7% to 13,997.18 points, as strength spread across both markets.

A Surprising Turnaround for a Perceived Laggard

The rally marks a notable shift in narrative for the Australian sharemarket, which had spent much of the past 12 months trailing international peers, largely attributed to its limited direct exposure to artificial intelligence-related technology stocks. That relative underweight to AI, long viewed as a drag on the index's performance during the sector's rapid ascent, has instead become an unlikely source of strength in recent sessions.

UBS strategist Richard Schellbach has pointed to Australia's limited pure AI technology exposure as a factor that has repeatedly benefited the ASX during periods of global AI sector disruption, drawing interest from Asian investors at moments when AI chip stocks elsewhere have struggled. As cracks appeared in parts of the global AI trade in recent weeks, institutional funds rotated capital toward Australia, drawn by the market's comparatively lower concentration risk in the sector. Commentators tracking the move have likened the index's unexpected outperformance to Australian short-track speed skater Steven Bradbury, who famously won an Olympic gold medal in 2002 after every other skater in his race crashed, with some in the market now referring to the ASX as the "Steven Bradbury of financial markets."

Sector Performance Diverges Sharply

Beneath Wednesday's headline gain, performance varied considerably across sectors. Materials led the market with a 3.56% surge, while Information Technology added 2.51% and Industrials contributed a further 1.01% gain. By contrast, the Energy sector tumbled 2.22% and Financials slipped 0.44%, a divergence analysts attributed to shifting expectations around the trajectory of commodity prices and interest rates. The broader All Ordinaries Index climbed 1% to 9,405.40 on Wednesday, though it remained just below the 9,436.20 level it reached in an earlier March high.

By Thursday afternoon, that sector rotation appeared to be continuing, with Materials up 1.1% and Financials up a more modest 0.3%, both having pulled back from earlier session highs of 2.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Even so, both sectors have posted substantial gains over recent weeks, with Materials up 7.5% over the past five trading sessions and Financials up roughly 10% since the start of July.

Gold and Base Metals Lead Individual Movers

Wednesday's standout individual performers clustered heavily around gold and base metals producers. Capricorn Metals surged 8.74% to $14.19, Genesis Minerals jumped 8.24% to $6.44, and Bellevue Gold climbed 8.08% to $1.405. Several other miners, including Predictive Discovery, Ora Banda Mining and Vault Minerals, all posted gains exceeding 7.5% during the session, reflecting broad strength across the domestic gold sector even as bullion prices themselves moved only modestly.

A Rally Fueled by Global Tailwinds

The rally in Sydney has closely tracked developments overseas. Equities in Australia and New Zealand closed at record highs Wednesday alongside a broader rally in U.S. and European shares, driven in part by strong AI-related corporate earnings and growing optimism over easing tensions in the Middle East tied to the Strait of Hormuz. That risk appetite carried into Thursday's session, with improving global technology sentiment combining with continued strength across mining and financial sectors to push the ASX 200 to its second straight record.

A fourth consecutive session of gains through Wednesday pushed the benchmark's relative strength index into overbought territory, reaching its highest level since mid-June 2025, a technical signal some analysts have pointed to as evidence the rally may be due for at least a temporary pause even as the broader trend has remained firmly positive.

New Listings Add to Market Activity

Thursday's session also featured corporate developments beyond the index's daily movements. Commodities giant Glencore has confirmed plans to pursue a secondary listing on the ASX, targeting Australia's roughly $4.4 trillion pension pool, which is projected to nearly triple to $12.4 trillion by 2045. The listing, to be structured through CHESS Depositary Interests, would proceed without any capital raising or share transfer. Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle has said he expects the company to qualify for ASX 200 inclusion within about 12 months, requiring roughly $1.5 billion of local market capitalization, before eventually qualifying for the ASX 100 as well.

Reporting Season in Full Swing

Thursday's trading also coincided with the height of Australia's corporate reporting season, with more than 250 ASX-listed companies expected to report earnings or dividend updates over the coming weeks. That steady stream of company-specific news has added to the volatility underlying individual stock movements even as the broader index has continued grinding to new highs, with investors weighing individual earnings results against the more supportive macro backdrop driving the market's overall direction.

With the ASX 200 now on track for its second consecutive record close, market watchers are likely to continue closely tracking whether Australia's relative shelter from the recent AI sector volatility persists, or whether renewed strength in U.S. technology shares eventually reasserts the index's more familiar pattern of trailing global peers. For now, the combination of strong mining and financial sector performance, continued reporting season activity, and improving global risk sentiment has positioned the Australian sharemarket for a rare stretch atop the list of the world's best-performing major indexes.