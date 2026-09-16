Cipher Digital Shares Surge 11.25% as Its Google-Backed Barber Lake AI Data Center Nears Launch This Month

NEW YORK — Shares of Cipher Digital Inc. jumped 11.25% to $16.79 in Tuesday trading, adding $1.70, as the New York-based company's rapid transformation from a bitcoin mining operator into an AI data center developer continued to draw investor interest ahead of the planned commercial activation of one of its flagship hyperscale facilities this month.

Formerly known as Cipher Mining, the company formally rebranded to Cipher Digital in February, a name change the company said reflected its strategic pivot toward developing high-performance computing, or HPC, data centers for hyperscale cloud computing tenants rather than continuing to focus primarily on bitcoin mining. That shift has accelerated sharply over the course of 2026, with the company winding down bitcoin mining operations at its Black Pearl site in Texas in order to redirect power capacity and land toward AI infrastructure customers.

Central to that transformation is Cipher's Barber Lake campus in Colorado City, Texas, developed under a 10-year hosting agreement with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform backed by Google. Under the agreement, Cipher will deliver 168 megawatts of critical IT load, supported by up to 244 megawatts of gross capacity, across the site's 587 acres, with potential for further expansion to 500 megawatts of total capacity. Google has agreed to backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack's contractual obligations under the deal and, in exchange, received an equity stake of approximately 5.4% in Cipher. According to the company's own project timeline, the Barber Lake facility is expected to commence operations this September, with delivery of capacity occurring in phases as individual data halls reach "rack-ready" status between September 2026 and February 2027.

Barber Lake represents just one leg of a broader contracted backlog that has transformed Cipher's financial profile over the past year. The company's total contracted backlog now stands at approximately $9.3 billion, anchored by three separate hyperscale leases. The largest is a 15-year, 300-megawatt agreement with Amazon Web Services at Cipher's Black Pearl campus, structured through a joint entity and representing roughly $5.5 billion in contracted revenue on its own. Amazon has agreed to cover construction cost overruns at the site exceeding $9.5 million per megawatt of critical IT load, helping de-risk the buildout for Cipher, which has separately said it expects an initial rent commencement date at Black Pearl of October 1. A third hyperscale campus lease, signed with an unnamed investment-grade tenant in late March, rounds out the company's current anchor contract portfolio.

To fund that expansion, Cipher closed a $2 billion high-yield bond offering to finance the Black Pearl buildout and separately secured a $200 million revolving credit facility in March, providing up to $250 million in total committed capacity when including the facility's accordion option, according to the company's regulatory filings. Cipher has said the financing leaves it with strong liquidity and no near-term need to raise additional equity.

The financial results of that transition have been visible in the company's recent quarterly reports. Cipher's second-quarter 2026 revenue, released August 4, fell to $25 million as the business shifted away from bitcoin mining revenue toward the still-ramping contracted data center business, with the company posting a net loss of $114 million for the period. Bitcoin mining revenue specifically fell to $34.8 million for the quarter, down from roughly $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting the deliberate wind-down of mining operations at Black Pearl. For the full 2025 fiscal year, Cipher reported revenue of $223.94 million, up 48% from the prior year, even as full-year losses widened sharply to $822.24 million.

Despite those losses, which reflect the heavy upfront capital investment required to build out large-scale data center infrastructure, Wall Street analysts have grown increasingly bullish on the stock as its hyperscale contracts have taken shape. Seventeen analysts currently cover Cipher Digital, with a consensus rating of Strong Buy and no analysts recommending the stock be sold. The average 12-month price target sits at approximately $32, implying substantial potential upside from current trading levels, with individual targets ranging as high as $69 and as low as $22. Bernstein reaffirmed its own Buy rating on the stock in a research note published September 1.

That bullish shift in analyst sentiment has been dramatic relative to where coverage of the stock began. According to one recent analysis of the company's valuation history, the mean analyst price target on the stock stood at just $7.77 in March 2025, before climbing to nearly $28 by the spring of 2026 as the company's pivot toward AI infrastructure gained traction with investors and analysts alike.

Cipher's stock has remained volatile even as its underlying contract backlog has grown, with shares trading within a wide 52-week range spanning roughly $10 to just above $30. The company's market capitalization currently stands at approximately $6.3 billion, reflecting a valuation increasingly tied to the pace at which its hyperscale data center capacity comes online and begins generating contracted revenue, rather than to bitcoin prices or mining output, a shift that has fundamentally changed how investors approach the stock compared with its earlier years as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company.

With Barber Lake's operational launch expected this month and Black Pearl's initial rent commencement targeted for October, investors are likely to watch closely in the coming weeks for confirmation that both facilities are meeting their construction and delivery timelines, developments that could determine whether Tuesday's rally marks the start of a more sustained re-rating for the stock or another short-term swing within its historically volatile trading pattern.