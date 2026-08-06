Riot Platforms Shares Climb Ahead of Earnings as Bitcoin Miner's AI Pivot Draws Fresh Attention This Week

Shares of Riot Platforms climbed to $23.30, up 8.05%, on Wednesday as the Castle Rock, Colorado-based bitcoin mining company prepared to report second-quarter earnings, with investors weighing the stock's exposure to both cryptocurrency markets and an increasingly prominent push into artificial intelligence data center infrastructure.

Riot was scheduled to release its second-quarter results Wednesday, with analysts expecting a 2.8% revenue decline and a loss of 39 cents per share, reflecting broader pressure across the bitcoin mining sector tied to a significant drop in bitcoin mining difficulty and continued volatility in cryptocurrency prices.

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Wednesday's Rally Amid Broader Market Strength

The stock's advance came amid a broader rally across U.S. equity markets, with major indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 climbing to fresh record highs this week on optimism tied to easing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and a busy stretch of corporate earnings. That risk-on environment has generally provided a supportive backdrop for higher-volatility names like Riot, whose share price has historically shown a strong correlation with broader shifts in investor risk appetite alongside movements in bitcoin's own price.

A Bitcoin Miner Betting on AI Infrastructure

Much of the recent bullish narrative surrounding Riot has centered on the company's strategic pivot from pure bitcoin mining toward broader data center infrastructure that could serve artificial intelligence workloads. Riot currently owns roughly 1.7 gigawatts of power capacity across two large-scale facilities in Texas, assets that analysts have described as rare tier-one infrastructure within the bitcoin mining sector, given the difficulty and cost of securing comparable power capacity for new data center projects.

Activist investor Starboard Value has publicly argued that Riot's AI infrastructure pivot could be worth as much as $21 billion, a figure that stands in stark contrast to the company's more modest market capitalization, underscoring what bulls see as a significant valuation gap between the company's current stock price and its potential long-term value as a power-heavy infrastructure operator. J.P. Morgan has separately forecast as much as 45% upside for Riot shares through 2026, citing expectations that the company could secure a large-scale colocation deal at its Corsicana, Texas site.

Riot chief executive Jason Les has increasingly framed the company's identity around its infrastructure capabilities rather than mining alone, describing Riot in recent public statements as a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers, a framing that reflects the company's broader strategic emphasis on power infrastructure and data center development over its original core mining business.

Analyst Sentiment Turns More Bullish

Wall Street sentiment toward Riot has grown increasingly positive in recent weeks. Citi raised its price target on the stock from $21 to $28 while reiterating a buy rating, and BTIG similarly increased its own target on the shares, both moves reflecting growing analyst confidence in the company's dual exposure to bitcoin mining economics and the broader AI infrastructure buildout that has dominated market narratives throughout much of 2026.

A History of Volatility

Despite the recent bullish momentum, Riot's stock has continued to exhibit the kind of pronounced volatility that has long characterized bitcoin mining equities. Shares fell 3.55% in a single session in late July amid mixed options market sentiment, illustrating the degree to which the stock remains sensitive to shifting short-term sentiment even as its longer-term strategic narrative has grown more favorable among covering analysts. The stock has climbed roughly 90% year-to-date, according to recent analysis, reflecting strong market approval of the company's broader strategic shift toward digital infrastructure even amid the sector's characteristic volatility.

Funding Growth Through Bitcoin Sales and Equity

Riot has continued to fund its expansion plans in part by selling a portion of its mined bitcoin output alongside periodic equity raises. The company maintained a substantial liquidity position earlier this year, holding more than 15,000 bitcoin, a portion of which was held as collateral, valued at more than $1 billion based on prevailing market prices at the time. The average cost to mine each bitcoin, excluding depreciation, has risen modestly compared with the prior year, driven primarily by an increase in the global network hash rate that has made mining incrementally more competitive across the industry.

What Investors Are Watching

With Riot's official second-quarter results expected later Wednesday, investors are likely to focus closely on updated commentary regarding the pace of the company's data center infrastructure buildout, particularly any additional detail on potential colocation agreements at its Corsicana facility, alongside standard bitcoin production and mining cost metrics that have traditionally driven the stock's performance. The results are expected to offer further clarity on whether Riot's ongoing transformation from a pure bitcoin miner into a broader power infrastructure operator is beginning to translate into the kind of valuation re-rating that bullish analysts and activist investors have argued the stock deserves.